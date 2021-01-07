Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville is a formality at this point. They should begin to negotiate his contract now that he has declared.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd New York starts fresh with Zach Wilson and an additional pick(s) acquired in a deal for Sam Darnold. There are a lot of holes to fill but there is a promising, fresh start in the Big Apple.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina moves up to secure the No. 3 overall pick and the rights to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. It will cost them two second round picks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit moves up to Atlanta's pick and takes the next best quarterback. Trey Lance is far from a finished product but he can learn behind Matthew Stafford for a year. It has appeared that the Lions and Stafford were headed towards a parting of ways in the near future anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati watches all the chaos untangle before them and happily select Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The team's focus has to be securing the protection of Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia may have lost on Sunday Night Football intentionally, or maybe not. No one will remember nor care two months from now. They take the top wide receiver off the market as the next step to overhauling that room.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta adds some much needed pass rush for its new head coach. Kwity Paye is not the elite edge rusher that Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Chase Young or Nick Bosa were before him but he has proven to be a high impact player in 2020.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Miami adds an elite piece to its defense after trading down from No. 3 overall. They continue to stockpile picks as part of a "rebuild" under successful head coach Brian Flores.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Denver would have loved to land Micah Parsons but the board did not fall in its favor. Instead, they take the top cornerback off the board and continue adding talent to Vic Fangio's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Kyle Pitts to Dallas pick was well-received Monday, so let's run it back. The Cowboys could entertain the idea of taking the next best cornerback but instead elect to go all out on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd New York graciously welcomes the Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most productive wide receivers that college football has ever seen. Devonta Smith is a polished performer and, by all accounts, a grounded young man that should pay immediate dividends for Joe Judge.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Surtain II has not seen many passes thrown his way this season and he may not see much more moving forward as the talented San Francisco defensive line returns from injury in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles continues to build a wall around stellar rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Christian Darrisaw is capable of protecting Herbert's blindside for a decade-plus.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota is an interesting team in need of some change this offseason. The roster has a lot of aged players and they are not close to contending. Gregory Rousseau is a blue-chip capable player that could swing the narrative back in their favor.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Jaylen Waddle to New England has been a common projection. The team is not going to add its quarterback of the future here so the idea of adding a top tier wide receiver is feasible. Bill Belichick has had to watch some pretty poor wide receiver play in recent years and I imagine that has left his stomach unsettled.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Arizona takes another step into the future by adding Jaycee Horn. They have a handful of impact players on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Las Vegas adds some pass rush in the form of Azeez Ojulari. The Georgia star was dominant against Cincinnati and the Raiders could use some of that ability opposite Maxx Crosby.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd I envision Rashawn Slater manning the right tackle position, which would allow Robert Hunt to move to guard. Miami would essentially be set along the offensive line for several years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Washington needs a wide receiver but it is a little too early to take the next best at the position relative to the talent of other players on the board. They also need a left tackle but prospects at that position would be a reach as well. They hold tight and take Derion Kendrick to capitalize on the pass rush provided by the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Chicago adds Alijah Vera-Tucker to an unsteady offensive line likely tasked with blocking for Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery next season. I am not sure Bears fans envisioned that scenario two months ago but it seems likely as they are stuck in no man's land in regards to a quarterback in the first round.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville has a couple of talented young pass rushers and they plug a sideline-to-sideline capable linebacker between them. The days of a Myles Jack and Telvin Smith tandem have come to an end.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th I know Colts fans are tired of hearing the Joseph Ossai selection but it makes sense. They would probably entertain offensive line if the right players were available to them.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Cleveland adds another high end pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett. Olivier Vernon has been great when healthy this season but the team needs a more reliable contributor as they look to take the next step as a franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Tennessee needs pass rush. It is a narrative that is neither new nor secret. Jayson Oweh can step in and offer some of what they have been lacking.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Ronald Jones has performed much better this season than the prior two years. However, Travis Etienne would give them a more reliable option moving forward. He is great at catching passes out of the backfield and that will be comfortable to Tom Brady.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore wants to win in the trenches first and foremost. They have lost some important pieces to that offensive line but the investment in Wyatt Davis will provide a little more stability.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 11th New York's offensive line has played better down the stretch but it still has some holes. It would not be a surprise to see them address that at the top of the second round. For now, they add a pass catcher for Zach Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Zach Banner went down with an injury before the season but the job was not his without question in the first place. Jalen Mayfield can seal the edge for Ben Roethlisberger or whichever quarterback Pittsburgh ends up supporting.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Kadarius Toney replaces Emmanuel Sanders in New Orleans. There will be questions about the quarterback position but they save some money by replacing the veteran with explosive rookie Kadarius Toney. The Saints have their backs up against the proverbial salary cap wall and this provides them with some relief.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo's defense has started to resemble the unit that its fans had come to know and love but another linebacker next to Tremaine Edmunds would make them impenetrable up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay ushers in a youth movement with Nick Bolton taking over at linebacker. The Packers had a need last offseason after allowing Blake Martinez to walk and it remains a concern despite the team's very successful regular season.