Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has a blue-chip player at the quarterback spot, which means they can turn their attention to upgrading other positions on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The first domino falls in New York's draft class. There are several other needs to fill on the roster so Joe Douglas has his work cut out for him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Carolina is not messing around in its search for a quarterback upgrade. The situation with Teddy Bridgewater has soured, so the Panthers trade up to select Justin Fields. The No. 8 overall selection, No. 39 overall selection and a 2022 third-round pick head back to Miami in exchange.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Matt Ryan will turn 36 years old before the start of the 2021 regular season. I doubt Arthur Smith hitched his wagon to an aged player at the game's most important position without having a plan in place.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The idea of selecting Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase here is tantalizing, but Cincinnati has to do the right thing here and bolster the offensive line. The selection of Penei Sewell allows them to move Jonah Williams to guard or right tackle. It is an upgrade at two positions.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Zach Ertz is not going to be around long in Philadelphia. The Eagles need pass catchers and are not limited to wide receivers. Kyle Pitts is a unique weapon who is not going to be pegged as a traditional inline blocker. He can be flexed out and moved around in Nick Sirianni's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It would be a surprise if Detroit allowed Kenny Golladay to walk this offseason. However, even if he returns, the team needs to add others at the position. Ja'Marr Chase is still the best wide receiver in this draft and the Lions have the opportunity to pick him. Jared Goff begins his career in the NFC North with T.J. Hockenson, Kenny Golladay, Ja'Marr Chase and D'Andre Swift.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami moves back, acquires some additional draft picks and selects a speedy wide receiver who has a history with Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Von Miller may not return to Denver, but Bradley Chubb certainly will. The Broncos can add another elite player to the second level of the defense in the form of Micah Parsons. Parsons has the ability to apply pressure on the quarterback in addition to covering sideline to sideline.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The son of the 11-year veteran joins a Dallas team in desperate need of some immediate impact performers. A few high-priced players on the roster have not lived up to their end of the bargain.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd New York has a solid trio at wide receiver with Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, but health has been an issue. The Giants could swap Golden Tate for DeVonta Smith and save $5 million in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Richard Sherman's time in San Francisco appears to be coming to an end. The 49ers have a young core of talent on defense and that is only uplifted by the addition of Caleb Farley.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles plugs Rashawn Slater into the left tackle position to protect Justin Herbert. I think grabbing a wide receiver could be a surprising direction for them in the event that either Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith are still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings showed their cards last offseason when they aggressively pursued a trade for Yannick Ngakoue. Although that particular situation did not work out, the team still has a gaping hole to fill at the edge rusher position. Gregory Rousseau is still working to reach his full potential but that should be exciting for the Vikings because he has a really promising baseline.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th I do not think Bill Belichick is going to sit around and allow other teams to make decisions at the quarterback position before he gets his opportunity; especially after watching Tom Brady win a Super Bowl elsewhere. Mac Jones is not the ideal quarterback, but he is a substantial upgrade over what the franchise received a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Arizona adds another high-caliber player to the offense. Alijah Vera-Tucker has played left tackle for USC this season but projects inside. His inclusion gives the Cardinals a solid foundation for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Las Vegas has not been getting satisfying production from its edge rushers. Former No. 4 overall selection Clelin Ferrell was supposed to be the bell cow but it has been late-round pick Maxx Crosby instead. The Raiders need to apply more pressure on the quarterback so they take Jaelan Phillips.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Brian Flores adds another versatile piece to his defense. I have a lot of respect for the Dolphins head coach and what he has been able to accomplish with an average front seven. The sky is the limit as they start adding blue-chip talents at that level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington has been in the market for a left tackle since Trent Williams demanded a trade to San Francisco. Christian Darrisaw steps in to fill the void. The only question remaining, who will start at quarterback?

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Chicago is likely to retain Allen Robinson but, who will be throwing him the ball? Jalen Mayfield helps stabilize the offensive line. The run game was strong down the stretch so the franchise is investing in the future success of the ground attack.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 7th Indianapolis has been aggressive adding veterans to bridge the gap with other Super Bowl contenders. Tyson Campbell is a really good man cornerback and gives the Colts a positive long-term outlook.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Tennessee asks its edge rushers to do more than rush the passer. They must have the athleticism to drop into coverage. Azeez Ojulari can still fill out physically, but his potential is exciting.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Jayson Oweh is another projection. His production will not wow anyone in the Big Apple, but dig deeper and you'll find a gifted athlete. The Jets' roster needs a total overhaul. After adding a quarterback at No. 2 overall, New York targets another premier position in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th Pittsburgh's interior offensive line should be in good shape if everyone is able to stay healthy but the tackles need some work. Teven Jenkins is a physical player who fits into the rugged local culture.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville added C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson to the defense last year. After adding Trevor Lawrence with the top pick, the Jaguars swing back around to add Trevon Moehrig to the defensive backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland is desperately searching for some edge rush assistance opposite Myles Garrett. If they add J.J. Watt in free agency, then edge rusher should not be ruled out but it makes it less pressing of a need.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th The bust potential for Joe Tryon seems small. He is a hard-working and active edge rusher. Baltimore is staring down a situation where it could lose Matt Judon and/or Yannick Ngakoue in the first round. The Ravens could save a lot of money by addressing the position in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th New Orleans could save some cap space by parting ways with Emmanuel Sanders and filling his role through the draft. Kadarius Toney is a special teams demon and a speed merchant. He is more polished in his technique than he receives credit for.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th Christian Kirksey was signed to help replace Blake Martinez, but Kirksey was recently released. Zaven Collins should stop the bleeding in Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Jamin Davis is a relatively late riser and his best football is still ahead of him. Matt Milano is looking for a payday and that could lead him out of Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Myers OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 12th From a talent-perspective, Alabama's Landon Dickerson is more prepared to step in and start at center for the Chiefs, but his injury history is a concern. Josh Myers is a quality consolation.