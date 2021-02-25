The idea of quarterbacks being taken with each of the first four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft sounds crazy, but it requires little maneuvering. It is realistic to suggest that the Jets, Jaguars and Falcons could all take quarterbacks without making any trades. If Miami trades out of its pick at No. 3 overall, then it is likely in connection with another team moving up to take a signal-caller. It may only require one trade for quarterbacks to be taken with each of the first four picks; that is the situation that plays out in today's thought exercise.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Jacksonville has a blue-chip player at the quarterback spot, which means they can turn their attention to upgrading other positions on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The first domino falls in New York's draft class. There are several other needs to fill on the roster so Joe Douglas has his work cut out for him.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Carolina is not messing around in its search for a quarterback upgrade. The situation with Teddy Bridgewater has soured, so the Panthers trade up to select Justin Fields. The No. 8 overall selection, No. 39 overall selection and a 2022 third-round pick head back to Miami in exchange.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Matt Ryan will turn 36 years old before the start of the 2021 regular season. I doubt Arthur Smith hitched his wagon to an aged player at the game's most important position without having a plan in place.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The idea of selecting Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase here is tantalizing, but Cincinnati has to do the right thing here and bolster the offensive line. The selection of Penei Sewell allows them to move Jonah Williams to guard or right tackle. It is an upgrade at two positions.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Zach Ertz is not going to be around long in Philadelphia. The Eagles need pass catchers and are not limited to wide receivers. Kyle Pitts is a unique weapon who is not going to be pegged as a traditional inline blocker. He can be flexed out and moved around in Nick Sirianni's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
It would be a surprise if Detroit allowed Kenny Golladay to walk this offseason. However, even if he returns, the team needs to add others at the position. Ja'Marr Chase is still the best wide receiver in this draft and the Lions have the opportunity to pick him. Jared Goff begins his career in the NFC North with T.J. Hockenson, Kenny Golladay, Ja'Marr Chase and D'Andre Swift.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Miami moves back, acquires some additional draft picks and selects a speedy wide receiver who has a history with Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Von Miller may not return to Denver, but Bradley Chubb certainly will. The Broncos can add another elite player to the second level of the defense in the form of Micah Parsons. Parsons has the ability to apply pressure on the quarterback in addition to covering sideline to sideline.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The son of the 11-year veteran joins a Dallas team in desperate need of some immediate impact performers. A few high-priced players on the roster have not lived up to their end of the bargain.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
New York has a solid trio at wide receiver with Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, but health has been an issue. The Giants could swap Golden Tate for DeVonta Smith and save $5 million in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Richard Sherman's time in San Francisco appears to be coming to an end. The 49ers have a young core of talent on defense and that is only uplifted by the addition of Caleb Farley.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Los Angeles plugs Rashawn Slater into the left tackle position to protect Justin Herbert. I think grabbing a wide receiver could be a surprising direction for them in the event that either Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith are still on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
The Vikings showed their cards last offseason when they aggressively pursued a trade for Yannick Ngakoue. Although that particular situation did not work out, the team still has a gaping hole to fill at the edge rusher position. Gregory Rousseau is still working to reach his full potential but that should be exciting for the Vikings because he has a really promising baseline.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
I do not think Bill Belichick is going to sit around and allow other teams to make decisions at the quarterback position before he gets his opportunity; especially after watching Tom Brady win a Super Bowl elsewhere. Mac Jones is not the ideal quarterback, but he is a substantial upgrade over what the franchise received a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Arizona adds another high-caliber player to the offense. Alijah Vera-Tucker has played left tackle for USC this season but projects inside. His inclusion gives the Cardinals a solid foundation for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Las Vegas has not been getting satisfying production from its edge rushers. Former No. 4 overall selection Clelin Ferrell was supposed to be the bell cow but it has been late-round pick Maxx Crosby instead. The Raiders need to apply more pressure on the quarterback so they take Jaelan Phillips.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Brian Flores adds another versatile piece to his defense. I have a lot of respect for the Dolphins head coach and what he has been able to accomplish with an average front seven. The sky is the limit as they start adding blue-chip talents at that level.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Washington has been in the market for a left tackle since Trent Williams demanded a trade to San Francisco. Christian Darrisaw steps in to fill the void. The only question remaining, who will start at quarterback?
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Chicago is likely to retain Allen Robinson but, who will be throwing him the ball? Jalen Mayfield helps stabilize the offensive line. The run game was strong down the stretch so the franchise is investing in the future success of the ground attack.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Indianapolis has been aggressive adding veterans to bridge the gap with other Super Bowl contenders. Tyson Campbell is a really good man cornerback and gives the Colts a positive long-term outlook.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Tennessee asks its edge rushers to do more than rush the passer. They must have the athleticism to drop into coverage. Azeez Ojulari can still fill out physically, but his potential is exciting.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Jayson Oweh is another projection. His production will not wow anyone in the Big Apple, but dig deeper and you'll find a gifted athlete. The Jets' roster needs a total overhaul. After adding a quarterback at No. 2 overall, New York targets another premier position in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Pittsburgh's interior offensive line should be in good shape if everyone is able to stay healthy but the tackles need some work. Teven Jenkins is a physical player who fits into the rugged local culture.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Jacksonville added C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson to the defense last year. After adding Trevor Lawrence with the top pick, the Jaguars swing back around to add Trevon Moehrig to the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Cleveland is desperately searching for some edge rush assistance opposite Myles Garrett. If they add J.J. Watt in free agency, then edge rusher should not be ruled out but it makes it less pressing of a need.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joe Tryon EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
The bust potential for Joe Tryon seems small. He is a hard-working and active edge rusher. Baltimore is staring down a situation where it could lose Matt Judon and/or Yannick Ngakoue in the first round. The Ravens could save a lot of money by addressing the position in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
New Orleans could save some cap space by parting ways with Emmanuel Sanders and filling his role through the draft. Kadarius Toney is a special teams demon and a speed merchant. He is more polished in his technique than he receives credit for.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Christian Kirksey was signed to help replace Blake Martinez, but Kirksey was recently released. Zaven Collins should stop the bleeding in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Jamin Davis is a relatively late riser and his best football is still ahead of him. Matt Milano is looking for a payday and that could lead him out of Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Myers OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
From a talent-perspective, Alabama's Landon Dickerson is more prepared to step in and start at center for the Chiefs, but his injury history is a concern. Josh Myers is a quality consolation.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Can Tampa Bay afford to pay Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David considering all of the other top-dollar players on the roster? In the event that Barrett walks, Jason Licht responds with the addition of Joseph Ossai.