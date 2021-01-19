Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer is now the Jags' new head coach and it's only a matter of time before Trevor Lawrence joins him in Jacksonville. And before you ask, no, there's no way -- none -- that Meyer thinks about Ohio State QB Justin Fields here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd This could just be a placeholder until the Jets send the pick to Houston in a deal for Deshaun Watson, but for now, New York targets Zach Wilson as its next franchise quarterback. Ideally (again, assuming Watson isn't in the plans), the Jets' best option would be to a) trade down or b) target an offensive lineman like Penei Sewell. But QB-needy teams fall in love all the time and it's a stretch to think that Sam Darnold will magically elevate every aspect of his game in 2021.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers can lean on Teddy Bridgewater for one more season, which is best-case scenario for Fields, who has a chance to be special but isn't yet ready to be an NFL starter.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th NFL teams seem to like Jones more than media folks so this may seem way too high for the Alabama QB. While he's no real threat to run, he does everything else at a high level. Matt Ryan will be back for the '21 season for the Falcons and Jones can take over in Year 2.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This would make the Bengals -- and Joe Burrow -- incredibly happy; the offensive line was a weekly issue for Cincy and protecting Burrow is at the top of the to-do list. Sewell is the second-best player in this class and has a chance to be a starter for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles need a new head coach but it appears Carson Wentz's job is safe (for now, anyway). Assuming the quarterback for next season is currently on the roster, finding a downfield playmaker is a priority. And no one was more explosive during the 2020 college season than Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed for free agency in a few months. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, who has been injured for much of this season, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins trade down, accumulate picks, and still get one of the most dynamic players in the class. Waddle's 2020 campaign was interrupted by an ankle injury, but he's one of the fastest people on the planet who is already a more polished route runner than Henry Ruggs, a former teammate who was the first wideout drafted a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020, but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 10 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Two years ago, the Steelers traded up to No. 10 for Devin Bush. This time they're looking a franchise QB to replace Big Ben, who appears likely to return for '21. Lance is short on experience, but long on everything else NFL QBs are evolving into.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have needs along the offensive line, but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons has opted out of the 2020 season, but he's the No. 1 LB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco has five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Surtain was Alabama's best CB the last two seasons and and is coming off a strong junior campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Pitts could end up being the best pass catcher in this draft. And if so, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is currently playing on the franchise tag?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have needs at edge rusher but also along the interior offensive line and Vera-Tucker, who is a stud on the interior but starred at tackle this season for USC, has the versatility to line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th The Patriots drafted Kyle Dugger last year in Round 2 and Collins, who plays linebacker, possesses that type of freakish athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Chandler Jones will be a free agent after the 2021 season and the Cardinals could use an explosive young pass rusher. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks last season, but few of them came off the edge. The good news is that as a converted WR he's still new to the position and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders' defense is a mess and they have to get better at getting after the QB. Paye, meanwhile, is an athletic marvel who showed vast improvement from the '19 to '20 seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Slater is one of our favorite players in this class; he was dominant at times for Northwestern in 2019 (he opted out in 2020) and he can also play guard and even center.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB after dumping Dwayne Haskins, but after winning the division and making the playoffs, they'll likely have to trade up to get one. For now they're staying put and upgrading the O-line with one one the most athletic lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th The Bears made the playoffs, effectively putting themselves out of the running for one of the top QBs in this class. And GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are returning for '21, though Mitchell Trubisky's future remains up in the air. Whomever ends up under center needs weapons and Toney is coming off an explosive campaign for the Gators.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 144th POSITION RNK 24th Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement last week and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet and moves well in space. He can play either tackle position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Najee Harris has been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua after the team took Devonta Smith at No. 3.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys trade down, stockpile picks and still get one of the most physical cornerbacks in the class, filling a huge need in the process.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Barmore was our DT1 coming into the season, took a while to get going, and then saved his best football for the final month of the season. He was absolutely dominant in 'Bama's run to the championship.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th The Browns were middle of the road in getting after the quarterback and there is little depth behind Myles Garrett. Ojulari had a standout season for the Bulldogs and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Ossai is coming off an impressive 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st A defensive tackle or an edge rusher makes sense here, but Travis Etienne is coming off back-to-back strong seasons, has elite contact balance and is a pass-catching threat coming out of the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else he's an athlete, and Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier will find ways to get him on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.