This is Mock Draft Version 20, if you're keeping track, but it's the first one to include trades. So let's get crazy. The first four picks are all quarterbacks, the Panthers trade up from No. 8 to No. 3 to grab Justin Fields, and the Falcons land Mac Jones a selection later.
Meanwhile, the Steelers, who traded up to the 10th spot in 2019 for linebacker Devin Bush, trade up to No. 10 again, this time for quarterback Trey Lance, who can sit for a year behind Ben Roethlisberger before taking over the job in 2022.
In case you're wondering -- and we're guessing you are -- here are the mock draft trades for the teams involved:
- Panthers get No. 3 pick, Dolphins get picks 8, 39, 104.
- Steelers get No. 10 pick, Cowboys get picks 24, 55, and 2022 first rounder.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Urban Meyer is now the Jags' new head coach and it's only a matter of time before Trevor Lawrence joins him in Jacksonville. And before you ask, no, there's no way -- none -- that Meyer thinks about Ohio State QB Justin Fields here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
This could just be a placeholder until the Jets send the pick to Houston in a deal for Deshaun Watson, but for now, New York targets Zach Wilson as its next franchise quarterback. Ideally (again, assuming Watson isn't in the plans), the Jets' best option would be to a) trade down or b) target an offensive lineman like Penei Sewell. But QB-needy teams fall in love all the time and it's a stretch to think that Sam Darnold will magically elevate every aspect of his game in 2021.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
The Panthers can lean on Teddy Bridgewater for one more season, which is best-case scenario for Fields, who has a chance to be special but isn't yet ready to be an NFL starter.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
NFL teams seem to like Jones more than media folks so this may seem way too high for the Alabama QB. While he's no real threat to run, he does everything else at a high level. Matt Ryan will be back for the '21 season for the Falcons and Jones can take over in Year 2.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
This would make the Bengals -- and Joe Burrow -- incredibly happy; the offensive line was a weekly issue for Cincy and protecting Burrow is at the top of the to-do list. Sewell is the second-best player in this class and has a chance to be a starter for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Eagles need a new head coach but it appears Carson Wentz's job is safe (for now, anyway). Assuming the quarterback for next season is currently on the roster, finding a downfield playmaker is a priority. And no one was more explosive during the 2020 college season than Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed for free agency in a few months. And while the Lions will almost certainly keep Golladay, who has been injured for much of this season, adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Dolphins trade down, accumulate picks, and still get one of the most dynamic players in the class. Waddle's 2020 campaign was interrupted by an ankle injury, but he's one of the fastest people on the planet who is already a more polished route runner than Henry Ruggs, a former teammate who was the first wideout drafted a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020, but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 10
Two years ago, the Steelers traded up to No. 10 for Devin Bush. This time they're looking a franchise QB to replace Big Ben, who appears likely to return for '21. Lance is short on experience, but long on everything else NFL QBs are evolving into.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Giants have needs along the offensive line, but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons has opted out of the 2020 season, but he's the No. 1 LB in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
San Francisco has five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Surtain was Alabama's best CB the last two seasons and and is coming off a strong junior campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts could end up being the best pass catcher in this draft. And if so, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is currently playing on the franchise tag?
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Vikings have needs at edge rusher but also along the interior offensive line and Vera-Tucker, who is a stud on the interior but starred at tackle this season for USC, has the versatility to line up anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Patriots drafted Kyle Dugger last year in Round 2 and Collins, who plays linebacker, possesses that type of freakish athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Chandler Jones will be a free agent after the 2021 season and the Cardinals could use an explosive young pass rusher. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks last season, but few of them came off the edge. The good news is that as a converted WR he's still new to the position and he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Raiders' defense is a mess and they have to get better at getting after the QB. Paye, meanwhile, is an athletic marvel who showed vast improvement from the '19 to '20 seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater is one of our favorite players in this class; he was dominant at times for Northwestern in 2019 (he opted out in 2020) and he can also play guard and even center.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB after dumping Dwayne Haskins, but after winning the division and making the playoffs, they'll likely have to trade up to get one. For now they're staying put and upgrading the O-line with one one the most athletic lineman in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Bears made the playoffs, effectively putting themselves out of the running for one of the top QBs in this class. And GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are returning for '21, though Mitchell Trubisky's future remains up in the air. Whomever ends up under center needs weapons and Toney is coming off an explosive campaign for the Gators.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement last week and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet and moves well in space. He can play either tackle position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Najee Harris has been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua after the team took Devonta Smith at No. 3.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys trade down, stockpile picks and still get one of the most physical cornerbacks in the class, filling a huge need in the process.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Barmore was our DT1 coming into the season, took a while to get going, and then saved his best football for the final month of the season. He was absolutely dominant in 'Bama's run to the championship.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Browns were middle of the road in getting after the quarterback and there is little depth behind Myles Garrett. Ojulari had a standout season for the Bulldogs and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Ossai is coming off an impressive 2020 season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Saints have four CBs on the roster headed for free agency and even though Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are still on multi-year deals, you can never have enough big-play corners. Campbell is long, physical and is only going to get better with experience.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
A defensive tackle or an edge rusher makes sense here, but Travis Etienne is coming off back-to-back strong seasons, has elite contact balance and is a pass-catching threat coming out of the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else he's an athlete, and Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier will find ways to get him on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is a physical specimen who will be dominant once he puts it all together. In K.C. he'll give the Chiefs' defense a much-needed boost off the edge.