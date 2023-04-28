The Cincinnati Bengals are beefing up their pass rush, as they selected former Clemson pass rusher Myles Murphy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With a defensive end room headlined by the likes of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, Murphy has a couple of veterans to teach him the ropes as he makes this transition.

A former five-star prospect (and the nation's top strong-side defensive end) out of Hillgrove High School in Georgia, Murphy was a model of consistency during his three seasons at Clemson. In each campaign, he recorded at least the following: 10 games played, 37 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks -- not to mention his six-career forced fumbles.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Murphy was a First Team All-ACC player in 2022. He recorded the second-most sacks in the ACC over the past three seasons with 18.5. Murphy has the upside many teams are after at his position. Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Murphy, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B

There is great value in getting Murphy in this spot. If they want to win a Super Bowl, they have to beat the the great quarterbacks in the AFC. That means pressure. Murphy joins a good group and gives them fresh legs. -- Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2023 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Kansas City.

Myles Murphy draft profile

Age: 21

21 Hometown : Marietta, Georgia

: Marietta, Georgia Interesting fact: One of four Clemson players since 2000 to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks

One of four Clemson players since 2000 to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 20 overall | No. 4 QB | 89.07 rating (Long-term starter)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 268 lbs | Arms: 33 3/4" | Hands: 8 1/2"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

N/A Bench press: 25 reps

*Murphy only benched at the combine after tweaking his hamstring while warming up

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Myles Murphy is an edge rusher with great size, speed and power. He showed an improved prowess to stack and shed blockers in 2021. The Georgia native needs to construct more of a pass-rush plan and develop an inside counter for when his initial rush is stopped. He does a good job of impacting pass lanes when his rush does not get home.

Strengths

Natural athlete with great size and speed

Impacts passing lanes when rush does not get home

Quick off the snap, does a good job of shooting gaps

Good strength leads to an ability to turn speed to power



Weaknesses

Played with less urgency, regressed from 2021 to 2022

Needs to develop pass-rush moves and create more of a plan

Occasionally works too deep in his pass rush

Played with less urgency, regressed from 2021 to 2022

College stats, accolades

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 13 40 11.0 6.5 2 1 2021 13 38 14.0 7.0 2 2 2020 12 41 12.0 4.0 1 3

Honors

2022: First-team All-ACC

2021: Second-team All-ACC



2021: Fourth-team All-American (Phil Steele)

2020: Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, Football Writers Association of America)

2020: ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year (Associated Press)

Notable statistics

2020-22: Second-most sacks (18.5) in ACC in past three seasons

2020-22: Only FBS player with at least 10 tackles for loss and at least one forced fumble in each of those three seasons

One of four Clemson players since 2000 (joining Gaines Adams, Vic Beasley and Clelin Ferrell) to have multiple seasons with multiple forced fumbles and at least four sacks



2020: First Clemson freshman since 1988 with three forced fumbles in a season

High school: Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Georgia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9965)

National: 7 | SDE: 1 | Georgia: 2 | All-time: 138

High school accolades: Preseason Super 11 team (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Myles Murphy's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.