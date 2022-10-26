The NFL regular season is roughly halfway complete, so it feels like an appropriate time to corral CBS Sports draft gurus Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso to update our consensus 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings. It is a fluid list that will change as each of us see more from this class, but a lot had already changed since the last update.

If there are any personal grievances with the list, I will hold myself accountable by directing said complaints to Chris and Ryan. Without further ado, the top 100 prospect rankings:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama 2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 4. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia 5. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky 6. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern 7. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State 8. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame 9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia 11. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina 12. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida 13. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 14. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU 15. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M 16. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama 17. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State 18. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State 19. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech 20. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor 21. Jordan Addison, WR, USC 22. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida 23. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida 24. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia 25. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

It should come as no surprise to see Anderson and Carter as well as the three quarterbacks comprise the top 5. The surprise begins at No. 9 overall with Verse, the talented transfer from Albany. If the Seminoles were to elevate Verse to a first-round player, it would be the second consecutive year they have done so with a transfer: Jermaine Johnson II, a Georgia transfer, was taken No. 26 overall by the Jets. Fashanu was a big riser to No. 7 overall in his first season as a starter.

Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State each had three in the first bunch. Florida's Richardson is currently our No. 4 ranked quarterback despite having a lot more to improve. Edge rusher, quarterback and offensive tackle were the most popular positions if Skoronski is seen as an offensive tackle as the next level.

26. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse 27. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama 28. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU 29. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson 30. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia 31. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson 32. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah 33. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 34. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU 35. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson 36. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU 37. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 38. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame 39. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army 40. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State 41. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State 42. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU 43. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon 44. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina 45. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern 46. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami 47. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington 48. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse 49. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama 50. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

The second pool of players was littered with defensive backs and edge rushers. Bergeron is the biggest riser and talent evaluators are going to go back to last weekend's game against Clemson to see how he fared against another player in this grouping -- Murphy. The most surprising institution to see represented here has to be Army. If Carter is drafted in the top 45 picks, he will be the highest service academy player drafted since 1950.

Gonzalez and Joseph are the only transfers from Nos. 26-50.

51. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida 52. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon 53. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M 54. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern 55. Devin Leary, QB, NC State 56. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona 57. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M 58. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State 59. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama 60. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama 61. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami 62. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma 63. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn 64. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan 65. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland 66. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska 67. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor 68. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland 69. Jay Ward, CB, LSU 70. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss 71. Courtland Ford, OT, USC 72. Storm Duck, CB, North Carolina 73. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State 74. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern 75. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida

There are a lot of different viewpoints on players in this range. Leary's season is over due to an injury so he will have a decision to make after an up-and-down campaign. Mathis, Evans, To'oTo'o, Ricks and Cox are all transfers. Achane is a certified track star and probably the fastest player in the draft, let alone the top 100.

76. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State 77. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 78. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU 79. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis 80. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB 81. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia 82. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU 83. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama 84. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland 85. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida 86. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah 87. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville 88. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona 89. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee 90. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson 91. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson 92. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State 93. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma State 94. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington 95. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse 96. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson 97. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State 98. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn 99. Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina 100. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

Hooker has led Tennessee to an impressive undefeated start and a spot in the top 5. Clemson is well represented in this range, as are the Group of Five programs. Eguakun is the third member of Florida's offensive line to make the list. The Gators have seen that unit improve under the direction of offensive line coach Rob Sale. McBride and Tucker join what is perceived to be a talented running back class.

When all was said and done, six quarterbacks made the top 100: Young, Levis, Stroud, Richardson, Leary and Hooker.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 27-29.