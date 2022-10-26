getty-bryce-young-alabama.jpg
The NFL regular season is roughly halfway complete, so it feels like an appropriate time to corral CBS Sports draft gurus Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso to update our consensus 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings. It is a fluid list that will change as each of us see more from this class, but a lot had already changed since the last update. 

If there are any personal grievances with the list, I will hold myself accountable by directing said complaints to Chris and Ryan. Without further ado, the top 100 prospect rankings:

1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
4. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
5. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
6. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
7. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
8. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
11. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
12. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
13. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
14. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
15. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
16. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
17. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
18. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
19. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
20. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
21. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
22. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
23. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
24. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
25. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

It should come as no surprise to see Anderson and Carter as well as the three quarterbacks comprise the top 5. The surprise begins at No. 9 overall with Verse, the talented transfer from Albany. If the Seminoles were to elevate Verse to a first-round player, it would be the second consecutive year they have done so with a transfer: Jermaine Johnson II, a Georgia transfer, was taken No. 26 overall by the Jets. Fashanu was a big riser to No. 7 overall in his first season as a starter. 

Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State each had three in the first bunch. Florida's Richardson is currently our No. 4 ranked quarterback despite having a lot more to improve. Edge rusher, quarterback and offensive tackle were the most popular positions if Skoronski is seen as an offensive tackle as the next level. 

26. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
27. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama
28. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
29. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
30. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
31. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
32. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
33. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
34. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
35. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
36. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
37. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
38. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
39. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
40. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
41. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
42. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
43. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
44. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
45. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
46. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
47. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
48. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
49. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
50. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

The second pool of players was littered with defensive backs and edge rushers. Bergeron is the biggest riser and talent evaluators are going to go back to last weekend's game against Clemson to see how he fared against another player in this grouping -- Murphy. The most surprising institution to see represented here has to be Army. If Carter is drafted in the top 45 picks, he will be the highest service academy player drafted since 1950. 

Gonzalez and Joseph are the only transfers from Nos. 26-50. 

51. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
52. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
53. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
54. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
55. Devin Leary, QB, NC State
56. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
57. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
58. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
59. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
60. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
61. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
62. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
63. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
64. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
65. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
66. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
67. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor
68. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
69. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
70. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
71. Courtland Ford, OT, USC
72. Storm Duck, CB, North Carolina
73. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
74. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
75. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida

There are a lot of different viewpoints on players in this range. Leary's season is over due to an injury so he will have a decision to make after an up-and-down campaign. Mathis, Evans, To'oTo'o, Ricks and Cox are all transfers. Achane is a certified track star and probably the fastest player in the draft, let alone the top 100. 

76. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
77. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
78. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
79. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
80. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
81. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
82. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
83. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
84. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland
85. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
86. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
87. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
88. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
89. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
90. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson
91. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
92. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
93. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma State
94. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
95. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
96. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
97. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
98. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
99. Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina
100. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

Hooker has led Tennessee to an impressive undefeated start and a spot in the top 5. Clemson is well represented in this range, as are the Group of Five programs. Eguakun is the third member of Florida's offensive line to make the list. The Gators have seen that unit improve under the direction of offensive line coach Rob Sale. McBride and Tucker join what is perceived to be a talented running back class. 

When all was said and done, six quarterbacks made the top 100: Young, Levis, Stroud, Richardson, Leary and Hooker. 

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 27-29. 