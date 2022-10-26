The NFL regular season is roughly halfway complete, so it feels like an appropriate time to corral CBS Sports draft gurus Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso to update our consensus 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings. It is a fluid list that will change as each of us see more from this class, but a lot had already changed since the last update.
If there are any personal grievances with the list, I will hold myself accountable by directing said complaints to Chris and Ryan. Without further ado, the top 100 prospect rankings:
|1. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
|2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
|3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
|4. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
|5. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|6. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
|7. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|8. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
|10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|11. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|12. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
|13. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|14. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
|15. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
|16. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
|17. Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
|18. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|19. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
|20. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
|21. Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|22. Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
|23. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
|24. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
|25. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
It should come as no surprise to see Anderson and Carter as well as the three quarterbacks comprise the top 5. The surprise begins at No. 9 overall with Verse, the talented transfer from Albany. If the Seminoles were to elevate Verse to a first-round player, it would be the second consecutive year they have done so with a transfer: Jermaine Johnson II, a Georgia transfer, was taken No. 26 overall by the Jets. Fashanu was a big riser to No. 7 overall in his first season as a starter.
Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State each had three in the first bunch. Florida's Richardson is currently our No. 4 ranked quarterback despite having a lot more to improve. Edge rusher, quarterback and offensive tackle were the most popular positions if Skoronski is seen as an offensive tackle as the next level.
|26. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
|27. Brian Branch, CB, Alabama
|28. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|29. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
|30. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
|31. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|32. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|33. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|34. BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
|35. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|36. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
|37. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|38. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
|39. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
|40. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
|41. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
|42. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU
|43. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
|44. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|45. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
|46. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
|47. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
|48. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
|49. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
|50. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
The second pool of players was littered with defensive backs and edge rushers. Bergeron is the biggest riser and talent evaluators are going to go back to last weekend's game against Clemson to see how he fared against another player in this grouping -- Murphy. The most surprising institution to see represented here has to be Army. If Carter is drafted in the top 45 picks, he will be the highest service academy player drafted since 1950.
Gonzalez and Joseph are the only transfers from Nos. 26-50.
|51. Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
|52. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
|53. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
|54. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
|55. Devin Leary, QB, NC State
|56. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
|57. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
|58. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
|59. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama
|60. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
|61. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
|62. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
|63. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
|64. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
|65. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
|66. Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
|67. Connor Galvin, OT, Baylor
|68. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
|69. Jay Ward, CB, LSU
|70. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
|71. Courtland Ford, OT, USC
|72. Storm Duck, CB, North Carolina
|73. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
|74. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern
|75. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
There are a lot of different viewpoints on players in this range. Leary's season is over due to an injury so he will have a decision to make after an up-and-down campaign. Mathis, Evans, To'oTo'o, Ricks and Cox are all transfers. Achane is a certified track star and probably the fastest player in the draft, let alone the top 100.
|76. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|77. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|78. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
|79. Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
|80. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
|81. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
|82. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
|83. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama
|84. Durell Nchami, EDGE, Maryland
|85. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
|86. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah
|87. Jermayne Lole, DL, Louisville
|88. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
|89. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
|90. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson
|91. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
|92. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
|93. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma State
|94. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
|95. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
|96. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
|97. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
|98. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
|99. Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina
|100. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
Hooker has led Tennessee to an impressive undefeated start and a spot in the top 5. Clemson is well represented in this range, as are the Group of Five programs. Eguakun is the third member of Florida's offensive line to make the list. The Gators have seen that unit improve under the direction of offensive line coach Rob Sale. McBride and Tucker join what is perceived to be a talented running back class.
When all was said and done, six quarterbacks made the top 100: Young, Levis, Stroud, Richardson, Leary and Hooker.
The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 27-29.