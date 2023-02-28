The NFL combine gets underway this week, which means that the draft stock of several hundred players will likely be viewed in a different light seven days from now. That, of course, includes the quarterbacks, a group that's considered much better than its 2022 counterparts, and will likely see four off the board in the top 10.
This week, for fun, we had two teams trading up for franchise passers. No surprise that the Colts move up three spots to get their QB of the future (not Anthony Richardson!), while the Bears move to No. 4 and stockpile picks.
Specifically, the Colts get the No. 1 overall selection and the Bears get Nos. 4, 36, 80 and a 2024 first- and second-rounder. If this compensation looks familiar, we're lifting it from the most recent "With the First Pick" podcast, the one where CBS Sports Draft Analyst Josh Edwards proposed it. You can watch the entire show, also with former Vikings GM Rick Spielman, below:
In another mock trade, the Buccaneers move up from No. 19 in a deal with the Falcons to get a quarterback with the eighth pick. (The trade details, if you're interested: The Bucs get No. 8; the Falcons get No. 18, No. 83, and a 2024 first and fourth -- it's similar to what the Bears gave up to go from No. 20 to No. 11 and draft Justin Fields back in 2021.)
Remember: There are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers that made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
C.J. Stroud flew under the national media radar for much of the fall, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia back in January showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Cardinals here.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason, and Will Anderson is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class. Added bonus: Chicago stockpiles picks with the draft down to No. 4.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The more you watch of Wilson, the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what team's look for when drafting DBs. Is this too early for Porter? Maybe ... then again, there is a premium on big, physical cornerbacks; in recent drafts Sauce, Stingley, Jaycee and Surtain were all taken early in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: He's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, wherever he lands, it has to come with the understanding that he shouldn't be rushed onto the field. Josh McDaniels has a history of developing QBs and Richardson has a chance to be special.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Tom Brady has re-retired and the Bucs currently have Kyle Trask under contract ... and that's it. This would be a bold move, but if Tampa stays at No. 19, four QBs will be off the board. Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level, but he'll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him WR1 at this point in the proceedings. The Texans drafted their QB of the future at No. 2 and now they give Stroud an explosive playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The Patriots have needs at wide receiver, but instead look first to bolster the offensive line. Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season and was dominant for the Vols, and he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Whether it's Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love or the QB behind Door No. 3, the Packers need to break the 20-year drought of not taking a wideout in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness never started a game at Iowa but that's not the point. The point is that NFL teams love his size, his athleticism and where his game could be a couple of years from now. Purdue's George Karlaftis went at the end of Round 1 a year ago, and USC's Drake Jackson went a round later; both players were high-upside prospects who exceeded expectations as rookies. Van Ness is in the same conversation, but could be the best of the bunch.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Keion White DL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 286 lbs
White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him slip into the first round.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Deonte Banks DB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the top-50 conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
We'll see if Jones ultimately find his way into the first round, but it's hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He's block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce but that's not a bad thing. He won't test as well as some of the other, more athletic TEs in this class, but he does everything well. In Jacksonville, he could replace Evan Engram, if the team is unable to re-sign him after a career year.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries but he's still one of the top wideouts in the class. It's easy to forget that he led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the 2022 season but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star prospect who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product, but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Good news: The Saints got a much-needed first-round pick in the Sean Payton deal. Bad news: It's not nearly high enough to land the team a QB. Instead, the focus is on defense. Brady Roby and PJ Williams are set to be free agents and Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. Do the Eagles NEED him? No, but this offense, which was unstoppable for most of the season, would be even better in '23 with him in the backfield. Put another way: There are worse things than adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for the Tigers, and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.