Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs The Falcons get the premier defensive prospect in this class in Anderson. No-brainer here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs The Jets continue to build around Zach Wilson with a powerful and multifaceted blocker in Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Stroud is a dangerous pocket passer with a quality arm and quick processing ability. The Texans opt to upgrade over Davis Mills here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Young is Russell Wilson-esque with stellar poise and improvisation ability in smaller frame.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs The Jaguars go with another former Georgia star to fortify the middle of their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Levis just feels like a future quarterback coached by Dan Campbell, doesn't he?

Round 1 - Pick 7 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Not the biggest need for the Panthers, but Murphy is a highly athletic specimen at a premium position.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Bears get Justin Fields a young receiver in Smith-Njigba who, at times, was the best wideout at Ohio State in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Richardson is raw. But he's only started a handful of games. He'll get better as the season progresses, and his skill set will lead to a meteoric rise during draft season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs The Commanders add some youth to their cornerback room with the large and ultra-talented Ringo.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs The Steelers prudently go offensive line to construct better protection for Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs The Patriots absolutely need more weapons for the passing game. Mayer is not a freaky athlete but runs awesome routes and catches everything.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs The Titans have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Anudike-Uzomah is a high-motor, bendy rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Boutte has WR1 talent -- YAC ability, route-running skill, speed. The Cowboys have to address the recently reworked wideout room.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs The Cardinals need an infusion of talent at essentially all three levels of their defense. Bresee moves like an oversized linebacker at legitimate defensive tackle size.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Andre Carter II EDGE Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Carter is a long, ferocious, explosive edge rusher. Much needed for the future in Philadelphia.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs The Raiders have to get better in the secondary. Johnson is built like a strong safety but moves like a nickel corner.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tanner McKee QB Stanford • Jr • 6'6" / 230 lbs Coming from the run-heavy offense at Stanford would make for a seamless transition for McKee, who has major arm talent.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs The Texans see the second coming of Brandin Cooks with Addison.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 21 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse • Soph • 6'0" / 189 lbs Williams is a feisty, ball magnet at the cornerback spot. More playmaking talent for Miami's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs No one will ever fault the Bengals for getting more reinforcement up front for Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Johnson is shaped similarly to Justin Jefferson, and anything remotely close to Jefferson will be appealing for Minnesota.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 24 Arik Gilbert TE Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 255 lbs The Seahawks have long adored freaky athletes, and that's precisely what Gilbert is.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs How about some more weaponry at receiver for Lamar Jackson?

Round 1 - Pick 26 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs The Eagles don't have age on their side at the cornerback position, and Ricks could learn so much from James Bradberry and Darius Slay in his rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Parker Washington WR Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs Bouncy with a thick lower half, Washington projects to the modern-day YAC specialist at receiver.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Smith is a long, super-pesky, in-your-face cornerback destined for the first round. This is the type of player Campbell wants in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Simpson is long, athletic, and super rangy with some edge-rushing talent. Fun addition to this defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Dexter is an incredibly powerful, versatile defensive line piece who'd pair awesomely with Chris Jones up front in Kansas City.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'4" / 224 lbs The Buccaneers have to acknowledge the future at the quarterback spot and Van Dyke is a young, big-armed passer with upside.