Seven more sacks for Joe Burrow in the Bengals' crushing season-opening loss to the Steelers. And remember, he led the NFL in sacks last season. It's not a good trend for Cincinnati. Therefore, in this mock, the front office continues to emphasize adding talent to the blocking unit in front of Burrow, not that every sack is the offensive line's fault.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 18 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 2.0 deploy!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Falcons get the premier defensive prospect in this class in Anderson. No-brainer here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Jets continue to build around Zach Wilson with a powerful and multifaceted blocker in Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Stroud is a dangerous pocket passer with a quality arm and quick processing ability. The Texans opt to upgrade over Davis Mills here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young is Russell Wilson-esque with stellar poise and improvisation ability in smaller frame.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Jaguars go with another former Georgia star to fortify the middle of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis just feels like a future quarterback coached by Dan Campbell, doesn't he?
Round 1 - Pick 7
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Not the biggest need for the Panthers, but Murphy is a highly athletic specimen at a premium position.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Bears get Justin Fields a young receiver in Smith-Njigba who, at times, was the best wideout at Ohio State in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson is raw. But he's only started a handful of games. He'll get better as the season progresses, and his skill set will lead to a meteoric rise during draft season.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Commanders add some youth to their cornerback room with the large and ultra-talented Ringo.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Steelers prudently go offensive line to construct better protection for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Patriots absolutely need more weapons for the passing game. Mayer is not a freaky athlete but runs awesome routes and catches everything.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Titans have to get better on the edge of their defensive line. Anudike-Uzomah is a high-motor, bendy rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Boutte has WR1 talent -- YAC ability, route-running skill, speed. The Cowboys have to address the recently reworked wideout room.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Cardinals need an infusion of talent at essentially all three levels of their defense. Bresee moves like an oversized linebacker at legitimate defensive tackle size.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 16
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Carter is a long, ferocious, explosive edge rusher. Much needed for the future in Philadelphia.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Raiders have to get better in the secondary. Johnson is built like a strong safety but moves like a nickel corner.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tanner McKee QB
Stanford • Jr • 6'6" / 230 lbs
Coming from the run-heavy offense at Stanford would make for a seamless transition for McKee, who has major arm talent.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Texans see the second coming of Brandin Cooks with Addison.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Syracuse • Soph • 6'0" / 189 lbs
Williams is a feisty, ball magnet at the cornerback spot. More playmaking talent for Miami's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
No one will ever fault the Bengals for getting more reinforcement up front for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 23
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnson is shaped similarly to Justin Jefferson, and anything remotely close to Jefferson will be appealing for Minnesota.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arik Gilbert TE
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 255 lbs
The Seahawks have long adored freaky athletes, and that's precisely what Gilbert is.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
How about some more weaponry at receiver for Lamar Jackson?
Round 1 - Pick 26
Eli Ricks CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
The Eagles don't have age on their side at the cornerback position, and Ricks could learn so much from James Bradberry and Darius Slay in his rookie season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs
Bouncy with a thick lower half, Washington projects to the modern-day YAC specialist at receiver.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith is a long, super-pesky, in-your-face cornerback destined for the first round. This is the type of player Campbell wants in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson is long, athletic, and super rangy with some edge-rushing talent. Fun addition to this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Dexter is an incredibly powerful, versatile defensive line piece who'd pair awesomely with Chris Jones up front in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Buccaneers have to acknowledge the future at the quarterback spot and Van Dyke is a young, big-armed passer with upside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Bills plan for the future on the interior of their offensive line with the mashing guard from Florida.