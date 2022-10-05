Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders can get out from the Wentz contract after this season with exactly $0 in dead cap. They need to go quarterback in Round 1, and Levis has first-round traits galore.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Geno Smith is balling right now, and while I don't know how much longer it'll continue, it's Seattle's defense that's in need of a talent infusion. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Young is the improvisational, poised and accurate passer the Panthers have been trying to find for a while now.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st This would be a difficult spot for the Bears. They need a receiver, and right now, it doesn't feel like there's a wideout close to being worth the No. 5 overall pick. Carter is one hell of a consolation prize at defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons aren't that bad, people. They could just use more juice around the corner to pair with second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs As the Kenny Pickett era begins, the Steelers need to make it their mission to protect him well. Fashanu has been a brick wall for the Nittany Lions this season with big-time tools.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have to build the offensive line. They're fine at receiver, and the defense can be added to later in the draft. Skoronski is super-clean on film.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions linebacker room needs some renovation. Simpson is a freaky specimen who flies around the field and can even provide some pass-rush help.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs I can't fathom Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 again, but Washington has been a runaway train at tight end for Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs The Giants regime will likely gravitate toward a decently raw but incredibly gifted quarterback. Richardson's that dude.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 12 Andre Carter II EDGE Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Carter is a long, explosive, always-hustling rusher who'll inject some youth to the outside of Philadelphia's defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The Raiders secondary needs a truly alpha outside cornerback. That's been Branch this season for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith-Njigba's been hurt this season, yet by the time April rolls around, he could still find his way into the top half of Round 1. The Colts need playmakers.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Johnson has been a smooth operator in 2022 for the Buckeyes, and the Texans have to continue to construct their offensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans have to address the defensive backfield early. Smith is the next in line from South Carolina at the outside cornerback spot.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars get Trevor Lawrence a savvy, decently athletic, ultra-reliable tight end in Mayer.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th The Cardinals have to get longer and more athletic in their secondary. Porter has length and is clearly a twitched-up specimen.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 19 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs Campbell is a multi-year, high-level contributor who will be a three-down playmaker at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd How about more outside rushing ability for the Vikings defense? Anudike-Uzomah is a bendy rocket around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cade Stover TE Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs I like a springy tight end, who can also block, being added to this Chargers offense.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Verse has been a menace for the ascending Seminoles, and the Lions would love to add another edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 27 DJ Turner CB Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald pushes for Turner, whom he coached at Michigan. The Wolverines defensive back has been lockdown to start the season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Parker Washington WR Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs Washington is the stocky YAC threat Matt LaFleur would love in Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 29 DJ Uiagalelei QB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Uiagalelei is still a bit raw, but he's looked significantly more poised in 2022 than at any other point in his Clemson career. Given his size, arm and athleticism, he has All-Pro upside.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs The Syracuse blocker has repeatedly moved people with ease to begin the year for the Orange. He looks like the type of athlete who could land in Round 1 in April.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs The Eagles get younger at cornerback with Witherspoon, who's seemingly everywhere when he's on the field.