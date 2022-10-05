Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett.
This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the draft.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 20 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Commanders can get out from the Wentz contract after this season with exactly $0 in dead cap. They need to go quarterback in Round 1, and Levis has first-round traits galore.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Geno Smith is balling right now, and while I don't know how much longer it'll continue, it's Seattle's defense that's in need of a talent infusion. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young is the improvisational, poised and accurate passer the Panthers have been trying to find for a while now.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
This would be a difficult spot for the Bears. They need a receiver, and right now, it doesn't feel like there's a wideout close to being worth the No. 5 overall pick. Carter is one hell of a consolation prize at defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Falcons aren't that bad, people. They could just use more juice around the corner to pair with second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
As the Kenny Pickett era begins, the Steelers need to make it their mission to protect him well. Fashanu has been a brick wall for the Nittany Lions this season with big-time tools.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Jets have to build the offensive line. They're fine at receiver, and the defense can be added to later in the draft. Skoronski is super-clean on film.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Lions linebacker room needs some renovation. Simpson is a freaky specimen who flies around the field and can even provide some pass-rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
I can't fathom Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 again, but Washington has been a runaway train at tight end for Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Giants regime will likely gravitate toward a decently raw but incredibly gifted quarterback. Richardson's that dude.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 12
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Carter is a long, explosive, always-hustling rusher who'll inject some youth to the outside of Philadelphia's defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Raiders secondary needs a truly alpha outside cornerback. That's been Branch this season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba's been hurt this season, yet by the time April rolls around, he could still find his way into the top half of Round 1. The Colts need playmakers.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Johnson has been a smooth operator in 2022 for the Buckeyes, and the Texans have to continue to construct their offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Jaguars get Trevor Lawrence a savvy, decently athletic, ultra-reliable tight end in Mayer.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Cardinals have to get longer and more athletic in their secondary. Porter has length and is clearly a twitched-up specimen.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
Campbell is a multi-year, high-level contributor who will be a three-down playmaker at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
How about more outside rushing ability for the Vikings defense? Anudike-Uzomah is a bendy rocket around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
I like a springy tight end, who can also block, being added to this Chargers offense.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse has been a menace for the ascending Seminoles, and the Lions would love to add another edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
DJ Turner CB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald pushes for Turner, whom he coached at Michigan. The Wolverines defensive back has been lockdown to start the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs
Washington is the stocky YAC threat Matt LaFleur would love in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Uiagalelei is still a bit raw, but he's looked significantly more poised in 2022 than at any other point in his Clemson career. Given his size, arm and athleticism, he has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Syracuse blocker has repeatedly moved people with ease to begin the year for the Orange. He looks like the type of athlete who could land in Round 1 in April.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Eagles get younger at cornerback with Witherspoon, who's seemingly everywhere when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 301 lbs
The Bills add youth to the interior of their offensive line with Eguakun.