Some of these veteran-quarterback experiments already look to have failed. The Baker Mayfield experiment in Carolina and the Carson Wentz experiment in Washington. Heck, in Pittsburgh, it already did, with Mitch Trubisky getting benched for Kenny Pickett. 

This mock is loaded with those teams addressing the quarterback position in the draft. 

The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 20 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders can get out from the Wentz contract after this season with exactly $0 in dead cap. They need to go quarterback in Round 1, and Levis has first-round traits galore.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Geno Smith is balling right now, and while I don't know how much longer it'll continue, it's Seattle's defense that's in need of a talent infusion. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Young is the improvisational, poised and accurate passer the Panthers have been trying to find for a while now.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
This would be a difficult spot for the Bears. They need a receiver, and right now, it doesn't feel like there's a wideout close to being worth the No. 5 overall pick. Carter is one hell of a consolation prize at defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons aren't that bad, people. They could just use more juice around the corner to pair with second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
As the Kenny Pickett era begins, the Steelers need to make it their mission to protect him well. Fashanu has been a brick wall for the Nittany Lions this season with big-time tools.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Peter Skoronski OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets have to build the offensive line. They're fine at receiver, and the defense can be added to later in the draft. Skoronski is super-clean on film.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions linebacker room needs some renovation. Simpson is a freaky specimen who flies around the field and can even provide some pass-rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
I can't fathom Bill Belichick going receiver in Round 1 again, but Washington has been a runaway train at tight end for Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Giants regime will likely gravitate toward a decently raw but incredibly gifted quarterback. Richardson's that dude.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 12
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Carter is a long, explosive, always-hustling rusher who'll inject some youth to the outside of Philadelphia's defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Raiders secondary needs a truly alpha outside cornerback. That's been Branch this season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Smith-Njigba's been hurt this season, yet by the time April rolls around, he could still find his way into the top half of Round 1. The Colts need playmakers.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Paris Johnson Jr. OL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Johnson has been a smooth operator in 2022 for the Buckeyes, and the Texans have to continue to construct their offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans have to address the defensive backfield early. Smith is the next in line from South Carolina at the outside cornerback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars get Trevor Lawrence a savvy, decently athletic, ultra-reliable tight end in Mayer.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Cardinals have to get longer and more athletic in their secondary. Porter has length and is clearly a twitched-up specimen.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Seattle has a long history of drafting legitimately elite athletes, and Bresee is one of those.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jack Campbell LB
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
Campbell is a multi-year, high-level contributor who will be a three-down playmaker at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Broderick Jones OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Bengals are not done building the offensive front to keep Joe Burrow upright more frequently. Jones is a masher in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
How about more outside rushing ability for the Vikings defense? Anudike-Uzomah is a bendy rocket around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
I like a springy tight end, who can also block, being added to this Chargers offense.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse has been a menace for the ascending Seminoles, and the Lions would love to add another edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
DJ Turner CB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald pushes for Turner, whom he coached at Michigan. The Wolverines defensive back has been lockdown to start the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Parker Washington WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs
Washington is the stocky YAC threat Matt LaFleur would love in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 29
DJ Uiagalelei QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Uiagalelei is still a bit raw, but he's looked significantly more poised in 2022 than at any other point in his Clemson career. Given his size, arm and athleticism, he has All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Matthew Bergeron OL
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Syracuse blocker has repeatedly moved people with ease to begin the year for the Orange. He looks like the type of athlete who could land in Round 1 in April.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Eagles get younger at cornerback with Witherspoon, who's seemingly everywhere when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Kingsley Eguakun OL
Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 301 lbs
The Bills add youth to the interior of their offensive line with Eguakun.