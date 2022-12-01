Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston has made it clear that Davis Mills is not the franchise quarterback, so the Texans cannot pass up an opportunity to add one with the first overall pick. Young is a leader and instinctual playmaker.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit runs the risk of losing a top quarterback if it sticks at No. 5 overall. Meanwhile, Chicago is able to slide back, pick up some additional draft capital and still get one of the two elite defenders in this class. The Lions move up to get a long-term replacement for Jared Goff. Carolina was among the teams lurking.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Losers of two straight games, Seattle determines the long-term outlook with Geno Smith is not worth bypassing a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Stroud is still on the board, but not after the Seahawks selection.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh finds itself in the perfect situation of not having to decide whether or not to take one of the top quarterbacks while also getting one of the elite defensive prospects. Carter gives the Steelers some flexibility along the defensive line while adding some pass-rush potential up the middle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago moves back in the aforementioned trade with Detroit and still lands a franchise cornerstone to rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina still has some business to take care of this offseason as it looks to replace Matt Rhule. Murphy is the best player on the board and would be a tremendous option opposite Brian Burns.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona has a few aging pieces along its offensive line, so it brings in a versatile lineman like Skoronski to build for the future.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 8 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jeff Okudah has looked much improved this year, and Kerby Joseph is a promising young piece to that secondary. Ringo, who checks all of the physical boxes, lifts the potential of that unit even more.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th James Bradberry is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, so Philadelphia moves to address the position now rather than allowing it to become a concern again.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Bernhard Raimann has shown improvement as the season has progressed to the point Indianapolis may not need to address the position this offseason. If that winds up being the case, the Colts should look to upgrade edge rusher, quarterback or cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Christian Watson has been on fire in recent weeks, accumulating six touchdowns over the past three games. Addison gives the team a bit more speed to work underneath as a compliment to Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta just needs to continue stacking talent on that roster. It has a few core offensive pieces with Drake London and Kyle Pitts. On defense, cornerback A.J. Terrell can be a star and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has shown promise. Simpson gives the Falcons flexibility at the second level to fit run gaps, rush the passer or use his length to impact passing lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Las Vegas gets more stout up the middle with the addition of the nation's former No. 1 overall high school recruit.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville adds some height at wide receiver as it looks to build a young, sustainable unit to support quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd After taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston turns around and adds a talented, lengthy pass rusher from the state of Texas. The hope is that Young is the leader on offense and Wilson is that player on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd New York's issues at wide receiver have been well-documented this season. It is difficult envisioning anyone other than Wan'Dale Robinson and maybe Darius Slayton being on that roster long-term. Ohio State has produced NFL-ready wide receivers, so the hope is that Smith-Njigba is ready to hit the ground running.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th New England replaces one Georgia left tackle with another as Jones enters the fold.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Washington's defense has been a roller coaster. It was awesome two years ago, underwhelming last year and now impactful yet again. The Commanders have addressed every level of that defense with the exception of cornerback, but that changes here with the selection of Porter.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st General manager Joe Douglas comes from a Philadelphia situation that places significant emphasis on having a stable offensive line. The Jets are not to that point, hence the selection of Torrence.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Boye Mafe could develop into a larger piece of that Seattle pass rush but, for now, it remains a concern. Verse would be the second edge rusher transfer to become a first-round pick out of Florida State in as many years.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles brings in a big tight end who is not only a weapon in the red zone, but a valuable blocker both inline and in space. He can spring Austin Ekeler for big gains.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Robinson is going to go somewhere in the first round. Every franchise is looking at him saying it has bigger needs and its respective general manager would never take a running back in the first round, but it is going to happen somewhere. The run game is such a big part of Tennessee's identity, so it is easy to envision the Titans bringing in a workload back to eventually replace Derrick Henry.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Branch brings a well-rounded skillset and football IQ to the table. He essentially allows Tampa Bay to adjust its personnel without tipping off the offense as to what it is trying to do.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Tee Higgins has elevated his profile in the absence of Ja'Marr Chase. Those two feel like the future at the position in Cincinnati. The Bengals could move on from Tyler Body in an effort to create salary cap space, but they do not have to sacrifice the production. Mayer would be that third outlet for Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota added Andrew Booth in the 2022 NFL Draft, but injuries have held him back. The Vikings do not have a clear plan at the cornerback position, so Witherspoon alleviates some of those concerns. He comes out of an Illinois program that has produced smart, instinctual defensive backs under the direction of head coach Bret Bielema and his staff.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore continues the run on defensive backs with the selection of Smith. Marcus Peters is in the final year of his contract.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be a free agent next offseason even if he signs with Dallas. James Washington is playing out a one-year deal. The Cowboys would still theoretically need another wide receiver to supplement Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Boutte has underperformed this season, but Dallas could capitalize with a supreme value.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Denver brings in a player that who compliment Justin Simmons on the back end. The Broncos obviously have bigger issues to sort out this offseason with the futures of head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tucker Kraft TE S. Dakota St. • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Buffalo has chased an upgrade at the tight end position for years; perhaps Kraft ends up being that player.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Foskey has produced 11 sacks each of the past two seasons. Sack production often translates from college to the NFL. Foskey checks the boxes from a physical perspective.