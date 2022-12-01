usatsi-19467995-1.jpg
The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.

The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's betting odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season. Miami's selection at No. 27 overall was forfeited.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Houston has made it clear that Davis Mills is not the franchise quarterback, so the Texans cannot pass up an opportunity to add one with the first overall pick. Young is a leader and instinctual playmaker.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Detroit runs the risk of losing a top quarterback if it sticks at No. 5 overall. Meanwhile, Chicago is able to slide back, pick up some additional draft capital and still get one of the two elite defenders in this class. The Lions move up to get a long-term replacement for Jared Goff. Carolina was among the teams lurking.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Losers of two straight games, Seattle determines the long-term outlook with Geno Smith is not worth bypassing a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Stroud is still on the board, but not after the Seahawks selection.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pittsburgh finds itself in the perfect situation of not having to decide whether or not to take one of the top quarterbacks while also getting one of the elite defensive prospects. Carter gives the Steelers some flexibility along the defensive line while adding some pass-rush potential up the middle.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Chicago moves back in the aforementioned trade with Detroit and still lands a franchise cornerstone to rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Carolina still has some business to take care of this offseason as it looks to replace Matt Rhule. Murphy is the best player on the board and would be a tremendous option opposite Brian Burns.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona has a few aging pieces along its offensive line, so it brings in a versatile lineman like Skoronski to build for the future.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jeff Okudah has looked much improved this year, and Kerby Joseph is a promising young piece to that secondary. Ringo, who checks all of the physical boxes, lifts the potential of that unit even more.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 9
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
James Bradberry is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, so Philadelphia moves to address the position now rather than allowing it to become a concern again.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bernhard Raimann has shown improvement as the season has progressed to the point Indianapolis may not need to address the position this offseason. If that winds up being the case, the Colts should look to upgrade edge rusher, quarterback or cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Christian Watson has been on fire in recent weeks, accumulating six touchdowns over the past three games. Addison gives the team a bit more speed to work underneath as a compliment to Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta just needs to continue stacking talent on that roster. It has a few core offensive pieces with Drake London and Kyle Pitts. On defense, cornerback A.J. Terrell can be a star and edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has shown promise. Simpson gives the Falcons flexibility at the second level to fit run gaps, rush the passer or use his length to impact passing lanes.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Las Vegas gets more stout up the middle with the addition of the nation's former No. 1 overall high school recruit.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jacksonville adds some height at wide receiver as it looks to build a young, sustainable unit to support quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
After taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston turns around and adds a talented, lengthy pass rusher from the state of Texas. The hope is that Young is the leader on offense and Wilson is that player on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New York's issues at wide receiver have been well-documented this season. It is difficult envisioning anyone other than Wan'Dale Robinson and maybe Darius Slayton being on that roster long-term. Ohio State has produced NFL-ready wide receivers, so the hope is that Smith-Njigba is ready to hit the ground running.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
New England replaces one Georgia left tackle with another as Jones enters the fold.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Washington's defense has been a roller coaster. It was awesome two years ago, underwhelming last year and now impactful yet again. The Commanders have addressed every level of that defense with the exception of cornerback, but that changes here with the selection of Porter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
General manager Joe Douglas comes from a Philadelphia situation that places significant emphasis on having a stable offensive line. The Jets are not to that point, hence the selection of Torrence.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Boye Mafe could develop into a larger piece of that Seattle pass rush but, for now, it remains a concern. Verse would be the second edge rusher transfer to become a first-round pick out of Florida State in as many years.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Darnell Washington TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Los Angeles brings in a big tight end who is not only a weapon in the red zone, but a valuable blocker both inline and in space. He can spring Austin Ekeler for big gains.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Robinson is going to go somewhere in the first round. Every franchise is looking at him saying it has bigger needs and its respective general manager would never take a running back in the first round, but it is going to happen somewhere. The run game is such a big part of Tennessee's identity, so it is easy to envision the Titans bringing in a workload back to eventually replace Derrick Henry.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Branch brings a well-rounded skillset and football IQ to the table. He essentially allows Tampa Bay to adjust its personnel without tipping off the offense as to what it is trying to do.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tee Higgins has elevated his profile in the absence of Ja'Marr Chase. Those two feel like the future at the position in Cincinnati. The Bengals could move on from Tyler Body in an effort to create salary cap space, but they do not have to sacrifice the production. Mayer would be that third outlet for Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Devon Witherspoon DB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
1st
Minnesota added Andrew Booth in the 2022 NFL Draft, but injuries have held him back. The Vikings do not have a clear plan at the cornerback position, so Witherspoon alleviates some of those concerns. He comes out of an Illinois program that has produced smart, instinctual defensive backs under the direction of head coach Bret Bielema and his staff.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Baltimore continues the run on defensive backs with the selection of Smith. Marcus Peters is in the final year of his contract.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kayshon Boutte WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be a free agent next offseason even if he signs with Dallas. James Washington is playing out a one-year deal. The Cowboys would still theoretically need another wide receiver to supplement Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Boutte has underperformed this season, but Dallas could capitalize with a supreme value.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Antonio Johnson S
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Denver brings in a player that who compliment Justin Simmons on the back end. The Broncos obviously have bigger issues to sort out this offseason with the futures of head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tucker Kraft TE
S. Dakota St. • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Buffalo has chased an upgrade at the tight end position for years; perhaps Kraft ends up being that player.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Isaiah Foskey EDGE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
Foskey has produced 11 sacks each of the past two seasons. Sack production often translates from college to the NFL. Foskey checks the boxes from a physical perspective.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Gibbs is a first-round talent, so the plan was to wedge him into the first round somewhere. Kansas City makes a lot of sense, as head coach Andy Reid will be able to unlock his potential.