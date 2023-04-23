c-j-stroud-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

We are barreling toward the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. And I know this can be more of a marathon with regards to prospect and trade speculation, but you have to gut it out with me here for at least one more mock draft. 

What makes this particular mock draft unique is that I am not trying to predict what will happen, or what I think will happen based on what I heard from my sources. Nope. Just purely a mock draft based on what I would do as GM of each team, based on my personal rankings of the prospects and based on what I perceive the weak points are on the roster. 

So you may or may not see some names who you have grown accustomed to seeing in many mock drafts, and that's okay. But what you will see is an original mock that helps expand the exercise with some prospects who I feel would be perfect fits for the respective teams. 

Here's a look at my "What Would I Do" Mock Draft for 2023.

Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Stroud's game reminds me a lot of Troy Aikman from an accuracy and placement perspective. Personally, I believe he's the ideal fit in Carolina with the staff they've put together.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Houston's roster isn't as far off as many make it out to be, so adding an experienced talent like Bryce Young will not only give them a steady hand to guide the ship, but offer up some of that magic they lost at the position when things went sour with Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Anderson reminds me of Terrell Suggs when he came out of Arizona State. He's the clear-cut top pass rusher in the class and the Cardinals get lucky here at pick No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The combination of new coach Shane Steichen and Richardson is a match made in football heaven. When you add the fact that he gets to play alongside a great RB in Johnathan Taylor, behind a very good OL and better options at receiver than he had at Florida, the Colts could find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture, even with a rookie at QB.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Carter, who is my No. 1 DT in the class, instantly improves the Seahawks up front along the defensive line, where there's some depth issues on the interior.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
In my opinion, Gonzalez is the best cover corner in the class and with both Emmanuel Mosley and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on one-year deals, it makes sense to grab an elite talent at the position while picking this high in the draft, a spot you hope you're not in next season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders need more help in the secondary and Witherspoon would give them someone who has the versatility to play any of the three cornerback spots.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
No one has done more to plug holes on the roster more so than the Falcons. Adding one of the best receivers in college football gives them a young trio of pass catchers in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Smith-Njigba to help accelerate the development of QB Desmond Ridder.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wilson graded out as my No. 1 5-tech in the class and would help bolster the talented on the edge for the Bears. The good news is that he's still got room to develop and expand his game, growing into a top notch 7-technique down the line. But it's hard to pass on the athleticism, versatility and upside here.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Brandon Graham up there in age, and Derek Barnett under contract until 2024, it makes sense to add Murphy, who is one of the best in the class at defensive end, giving them another threat coming off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Whether you view him as a tackle or a guard, you want the talent on your offensive line. And if we're being honest, he could help them out at either position.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Quickly adding more help around Bryce Young, getting him a legit deep threat, an explosive threat who quickly replaces the departed Brandin Cooks.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Jones would be an immediate stud on the right side, which could potentially allow Max Mitchell to serve more so in a swing role or potential move inside to guard, just helping strengthen the offensive line as a whole.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Patriots help their offensive line by landing one of the best pass protectors in the class in Johnson out of Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Mayer is the classic inline tight end who does a great job on both ends of offense. He'll help keep the Packers' run game going, while giving Jordan Love an excellent safety blanket in the passing game as well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
One of the best interior offensive linemen in the draft class would almost immediately help enhance the Commanders' run game. I nearly went with Bijan Robinson here, but decided to build from within first.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Porter Jr. helps feel a need for Pittsburgh and it makes sense to add someone who grew up around the organization and would totally buy in right away.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bresee is someone who went through a lot the last two seasons at Clemson, but with that being behind him he is still the elite talent we saw earlier in his career and would be a home run fit here in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
5th
He has elite football IQ and ability to play across the secondary. It would be borderline illegal to have a secondary with him and Antoine Winfield Jr. in it.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
I'm a big Nolan Smith fan, especially with how he closes when in pursuit. He reminds me a lot of what they used to have in their heyday with Bruce Irvin.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Julius Brents CB
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Physical press corner who has the ability to both travel and match up vs. any type of receiver the opponent throws at him.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Darius Rush CB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Tremendous athlete and upside. Rush was a converted WR who brings the length, ball skills and press skills to the table. Think Richard Sherman.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Right now the Vikings need to continue to add depth and talent to the cornerback room. Banks could be a guy who could start right away for them.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
He's able to provide good swing depth up front, with the potential to take over at left tackle in a year if Cam Robinson decides to leave.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
John Michael Schmitz IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
1st
I bypassed WR here for the Giants in an attempt to get one of the premier interior OL in the class. Michael Schmitz would be a plug-and-play guy at center.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
The way this mock draft went for the Cowboys is almost an ideal situation for them. Robinson would help keep this offense one of the more explosive ones in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
He's a bigger catch-and-run guy who has good football speed and acceleration. He would also be another deep threat for the vertical passing game for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Tyrique Stevenson CB
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Excellent cover corner who shows an ability to play press coverage equally as effectively as he can play zone. Coming off of a stellar Senior Bowl.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Adetomiwa Adebawore DL
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
8th
Saints did a lot of retooling on the defensive side of the ball from a depth perspective. Landing the super athletic Adebawore from Northwestern, gives them a 3-tech who can be a disruptive presence on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Where the Eagles continue to have success in the draft is planning for the future, and continuing to stay stout along the line of scrimmage with a guy like Harrison is a great way to do just that.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Wright has the ability to play either tackle spot and will give the Chiefs another stellar prospect up front along their offensive line.