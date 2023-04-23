From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Stroud's game reminds me a lot of Troy Aikman from an accuracy and placement perspective. Personally, I believe he's the ideal fit in Carolina with the staff they've put together.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston's roster isn't as far off as many make it out to be, so adding an experienced talent like Bryce Young will not only give them a steady hand to guide the ship, but offer up some of that magic they lost at the position when things went sour with Deshaun Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Anderson reminds me of Terrell Suggs when he came out of Arizona State. He's the clear-cut top pass rusher in the class and the Cardinals get lucky here at pick No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The combination of new coach Shane Steichen and Richardson is a match made in football heaven. When you add the fact that he gets to play alongside a great RB in Johnathan Taylor, behind a very good OL and better options at receiver than he had at Florida, the Colts could find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture, even with a rookie at QB.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carter, who is my No. 1 DT in the class, instantly improves the Seahawks up front along the defensive line, where there's some depth issues on the interior.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st In my opinion, Gonzalez is the best cover corner in the class and with both Emmanuel Mosley and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on one-year deals, it makes sense to grab an elite talent at the position while picking this high in the draft, a spot you hope you're not in next season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders need more help in the secondary and Witherspoon would give them someone who has the versatility to play any of the three cornerback spots.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd No one has done more to plug holes on the roster more so than the Falcons. Adding one of the best receivers in college football gives them a young trio of pass catchers in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Smith-Njigba to help accelerate the development of QB Desmond Ridder.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson graded out as my No. 1 5-tech in the class and would help bolster the talented on the edge for the Bears. The good news is that he's still got room to develop and expand his game, growing into a top notch 7-technique down the line. But it's hard to pass on the athleticism, versatility and upside here.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st With Brandon Graham up there in age, and Derek Barnett under contract until 2024, it makes sense to add Murphy, who is one of the best in the class at defensive end, giving them another threat coming off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Whether you view him as a tackle or a guard, you want the talent on your offensive line. And if we're being honest, he could help them out at either position.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Quickly adding more help around Bryce Young, getting him a legit deep threat, an explosive threat who quickly replaces the departed Brandin Cooks.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Jones would be an immediate stud on the right side, which could potentially allow Max Mitchell to serve more so in a swing role or potential move inside to guard, just helping strengthen the offensive line as a whole.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Patriots help their offensive line by landing one of the best pass protectors in the class in Johnson out of Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Mayer is the classic inline tight end who does a great job on both ends of offense. He'll help keep the Packers' run game going, while giving Jordan Love an excellent safety blanket in the passing game as well.

Round 1 - Pick 16 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd One of the best interior offensive linemen in the draft class would almost immediately help enhance the Commanders' run game. I nearly went with Bijan Robinson here, but decided to build from within first.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Porter Jr. helps feel a need for Pittsburgh and it makes sense to add someone who grew up around the organization and would totally buy in right away.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Bresee is someone who went through a lot the last two seasons at Clemson, but with that being behind him he is still the elite talent we saw earlier in his career and would be a home run fit here in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th He has elite football IQ and ability to play across the secondary. It would be borderline illegal to have a secondary with him and Antoine Winfield Jr. in it.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th I'm a big Nolan Smith fan, especially with how he closes when in pursuit. He reminds me a lot of what they used to have in their heyday with Bruce Irvin.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Julius Brents CB Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Physical press corner who has the ability to both travel and match up vs. any type of receiver the opponent throws at him.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Darius Rush CB South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Tremendous athlete and upside. Rush was a converted WR who brings the length, ball skills and press skills to the table. Think Richard Sherman.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Right now the Vikings need to continue to add depth and talent to the cornerback room. Banks could be a guy who could start right away for them.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd He's able to provide good swing depth up front, with the potential to take over at left tackle in a year if Cam Robinson decides to leave.

Round 1 - Pick 25 John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st I bypassed WR here for the Giants in an attempt to get one of the premier interior OL in the class. Michael Schmitz would be a plug-and-play guy at center.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st The way this mock draft went for the Cowboys is almost an ideal situation for them. Robinson would help keep this offense one of the more explosive ones in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd He's a bigger catch-and-run guy who has good football speed and acceleration. He would also be another deep threat for the vertical passing game for Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 198 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Excellent cover corner who shows an ability to play press coverage equally as effectively as he can play zone. Coming off of a stellar Senior Bowl.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 8th Saints did a lot of retooling on the defensive side of the ball from a depth perspective. Landing the super athletic Adebawore from Northwestern, gives them a 3-tech who can be a disruptive presence on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Where the Eagles continue to have success in the draft is planning for the future, and continuing to stay stout along the line of scrimmage with a guy like Harrison is a great way to do just that.