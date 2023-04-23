We are barreling toward the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. And I know this can be more of a marathon with regards to prospect and trade speculation, but you have to gut it out with me here for at least one more mock draft.
What makes this particular mock draft unique is that I am not trying to predict what will happen, or what I think will happen based on what I heard from my sources. Nope. Just purely a mock draft based on what I would do as GM of each team, based on my personal rankings of the prospects and based on what I perceive the weak points are on the roster.
So you may or may not see some names who you have grown accustomed to seeing in many mock drafts, and that's okay. But what you will see is an original mock that helps expand the exercise with some prospects who I feel would be perfect fits for the respective teams.
Here's a look at my "What Would I Do" Mock Draft for 2023.
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Stroud's game reminds me a lot of Troy Aikman from an accuracy and placement perspective. Personally, I believe he's the ideal fit in Carolina with the staff they've put together.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Houston's roster isn't as far off as many make it out to be, so adding an experienced talent like Bryce Young will not only give them a steady hand to guide the ship, but offer up some of that magic they lost at the position when things went sour with Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Anderson reminds me of Terrell Suggs when he came out of Arizona State. He's the clear-cut top pass rusher in the class and the Cardinals get lucky here at pick No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The combination of new coach Shane Steichen and Richardson is a match made in football heaven. When you add the fact that he gets to play alongside a great RB in Johnathan Taylor, behind a very good OL and better options at receiver than he had at Florida, the Colts could find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture, even with a rookie at QB.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Carter, who is my No. 1 DT in the class, instantly improves the Seahawks up front along the defensive line, where there's some depth issues on the interior.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
In my opinion, Gonzalez is the best cover corner in the class and with both Emmanuel Mosley and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on one-year deals, it makes sense to grab an elite talent at the position while picking this high in the draft, a spot you hope you're not in next season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Raiders need more help in the secondary and Witherspoon would give them someone who has the versatility to play any of the three cornerback spots.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
No one has done more to plug holes on the roster more so than the Falcons. Adding one of the best receivers in college football gives them a young trio of pass catchers in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Smith-Njigba to help accelerate the development of QB Desmond Ridder.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Wilson graded out as my No. 1 5-tech in the class and would help bolster the talented on the edge for the Bears. The good news is that he's still got room to develop and expand his game, growing into a top notch 7-technique down the line. But it's hard to pass on the athleticism, versatility and upside here.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
With Brandon Graham up there in age, and Derek Barnett under contract until 2024, it makes sense to add Murphy, who is one of the best in the class at defensive end, giving them another threat coming off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Whether you view him as a tackle or a guard, you want the talent on your offensive line. And if we're being honest, he could help them out at either position.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Quickly adding more help around Bryce Young, getting him a legit deep threat, an explosive threat who quickly replaces the departed Brandin Cooks.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs
Jones would be an immediate stud on the right side, which could potentially allow Max Mitchell to serve more so in a swing role or potential move inside to guard, just helping strengthen the offensive line as a whole.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Patriots help their offensive line by landing one of the best pass protectors in the class in Johnson out of Ohio State.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Mayer is the classic inline tight end who does a great job on both ends of offense. He'll help keep the Packers' run game going, while giving Jordan Love an excellent safety blanket in the passing game as well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
One of the best interior offensive linemen in the draft class would almost immediately help enhance the Commanders' run game. I nearly went with Bijan Robinson here, but decided to build from within first.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Porter Jr. helps feel a need for Pittsburgh and it makes sense to add someone who grew up around the organization and would totally buy in right away.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Bresee is someone who went through a lot the last two seasons at Clemson, but with that being behind him he is still the elite talent we saw earlier in his career and would be a home run fit here in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
He has elite football IQ and ability to play across the secondary. It would be borderline illegal to have a secondary with him and Antoine Winfield Jr. in it.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
I'm a big Nolan Smith fan, especially with how he closes when in pursuit. He reminds me a lot of what they used to have in their heyday with Bruce Irvin.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
Physical press corner who has the ability to both travel and match up vs. any type of receiver the opponent throws at him.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Darius Rush CB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Tremendous athlete and upside. Rush was a converted WR who brings the length, ball skills and press skills to the table. Think Richard Sherman.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Right now the Vikings need to continue to add depth and talent to the cornerback room. Banks could be a guy who could start right away for them.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
He's able to provide good swing depth up front, with the potential to take over at left tackle in a year if Cam Robinson decides to leave.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs
I bypassed WR here for the Giants in an attempt to get one of the premier interior OL in the class. Michael Schmitz would be a plug-and-play guy at center.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The way this mock draft went for the Cowboys is almost an ideal situation for them. Robinson would help keep this offense one of the more explosive ones in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
He's a bigger catch-and-run guy who has good football speed and acceleration. He would also be another deep threat for the vertical passing game for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 198 lbs
Excellent cover corner who shows an ability to play press coverage equally as effectively as he can play zone. Coming off of a stellar Senior Bowl.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
Saints did a lot of retooling on the defensive side of the ball from a depth perspective. Landing the super athletic Adebawore from Northwestern, gives them a 3-tech who can be a disruptive presence on the inside.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Where the Eagles continue to have success in the draft is planning for the future, and continuing to stay stout along the line of scrimmage with a guy like Harrison is a great way to do just that.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Wright has the ability to play either tackle spot and will give the Chiefs another stellar prospect up front along their offensive line.