Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he's doing it with none of the playmakers who made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher in the offseason. They could also target an offensive lineman here to help Justin Fields, but Will Anderson Jr. is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd This is going to be controversial in much the same way that folks couldn't wrap their heads around the idea that Mac Jones was a first-rounder. Levis has a better arm, is a better athlete, and has a better frame, but he has had an abysmal senior season. In part, because Kentucky's o-line has struggled, but mostly because Levis has battled turf toe and shoulder injuries for much of the year. That said, owner David Tepper desperately wants a long-term answer at QB and he may be willing to take a chance on Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Jared Goff has exceeded expectations in Detroit, to the point that it's hard to imagine a rookie QB would be a better option in '23. And if the Lions are of the same opinion, Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Fashanu won't be 20 years old for a few more weeks and while we are hesitant to talk up underclassman because, well, there's a lot of noise out there that can influence a player's decision to head to the NFL, it's hard to overlook the season he's having. Fashanu is athletic, strong and consistent, all things you'd expect from a grizzled veteran, not a first-year starter. He's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Murphy won't be 21 until next spring, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect. Of course, things are so dysfunctional in Las Vegas, every position could be on the table with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 7 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Young is our clearcut No. 1, but Stroud has had a strong season for Ohio State.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wilson is a high-motor player who consistently finds his way into the backfield, and the Seahawks, for as good as they have been on offense, have struggled to pressure the quarterback.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 9 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles don't have many needs, so they give Jalen Hurts another deep threat. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities remind us of a more consistent Chase Claypool.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. We think he can play tackle, but wherever he ends up, he'll make the Texans offensive line better.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Plus, there's room for a shifty, yards-after-the-catch machine given that the Falcons have used previous first-rounders on Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Now coach Arthur Smith needs to see what he has in Desmond Ridder, if Marcus Mariota isn't going to be asked to push the ball down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Johnson, who plays left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter on the outside.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions defense has been hard to watch at times this season, and while they've improved in recent weeks, it's hard not to like the idea of adding Jalen Carter and Jared Verse with their two first-rounders. Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, especially when he's lined up opposite someone like Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dawand Jones OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK This Jets team feels a lot like the 2010 version, which had a second-year QB and relied on a good running game and a dominating defense. With injuries to the team's two recent first-round O-linemen, maybe the team targets this unit again in '23. Jones is a behemoth of a man who is a right tackle-only at the next level, but he's a dominant run blocker who has made huge strides in pass protection in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith-Njigba has been battling injuries all season, but that shouldn't take away from his game-changing talents when he's healthy. The Giants are a different team under Brian Daboll, but they're still in search of a No. 1 wide receiver after the Kadarius Toney experiment lasted just over a season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes teams look for when drafting DBs.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He's been dominant for Florida, and in Seattle he'll join a young group that includes rookie standouts Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is more Gronk than Kelce, but that's not a bad thing. And in Los Angeles, he'll get plenty of opportunities with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 11th The Bengals made a point to fix their offensive line through free agency last offseason, and the results have been mixed so far. Duncan flashes special talent at times, and if the Bengals can get him to buy in, he'll quickly upgrade a unit that has struggled in the Joe Burrow era.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Boutte had a slow start to the season but has been warming up in recent weeks -- right along with the LSU offense. He's not in the same conversation as former Tigers Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase (duh), but he was an impact player in '20 and '21, and his numbers have improved over the course of the '22 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Does Tom Brady finally retire after the season? Even if he does, Kyle Trask can run the offense in '23 and then Anthony Richardson could take over the starting job. Richardson could end up returning to Florida, but whatever happens, he's one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he's short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he's done is show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and has been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Johnson flies around the field like he's shot out of a cannon, looks to run through the ball carrier at the line of scrimmage and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He can line up in deep centerfield or near the line of scrimmage, and that versatility makes him one of the best defensive backs in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd You wouldn't have known it to watch Patrick Peterson against the Bills last week, but he's 32 and on a one-year deal. Cam Smith is a first-round talent who can be a Day 1 contributor.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Garett Bolles is out for the season with an injury, and the Broncos offensive line hasn't been good -- Russell Wilson is the third-most sacked QB in the league through 10 weeks. Jones is coming off a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the past two years.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles haven't taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He could essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Arik Gilbert was the Georgia tight end to watch coming into the season, but it's been Darnell Washington who has gotten scouts' attention. He's listed at 6-7, 265 pounds (he actually plays bigger than that), and while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.