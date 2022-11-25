Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston has made a change at quarterback, but it will not be the last. Young will bring new energy and leadership to a team armed with ample draft capital over the next two years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago moved on from Robert Quinn prior to the trade deadline because he is far along in his career. Anderson is a gifted player with strength and speed to impact the NFC North.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Carolina is expected to move on from Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield after the season. Levis is not a finished product, but he possesses the size, arm strength and mobility to be a high-level quarterback in the NFL. The Panthers need to make the right head-coaching hire to support a young quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Quality interior defensive linemen are both high in demand and low in supply. Pittsburgh may have bigger needs, but it can not bypass a talent like Carter if it sticks and picks. It could be a destination for a team trading up to select C.J. Stroud. The Steelers should absolutely evaluate all quarterbacks and compare them to what they have in Kenny Pickett before making a decision.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Geno Smith is playing at a high level, but opting out of taking a top quarterback talent in favor of a signal-caller having his best season at 32 years old is not a strategy I can get behind. Smith may do enough to be the team's starter for another year, but it is unreasonable to think he can play at this level for five more years. Plan for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Detroit has bigger needs, but Bresee is at the intersection of need and value. The Lions have leaned into building depth on both lines of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville adds size to the wide receiver room to support Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars can gain some financial flexibility in the coming years by parting with veteran contracts at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis has already swapped out head coach Frank Reich for Jeff Saturday. The Colts are in a less-than-ideal position needing four of the most important positions on the field: left tackle, quarterback, edge rusher and cornerback. One of those spots is filled here with Fashanu sliding in on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas does not have its starting right tackle solution on the roster. It is not simple making the transition from left to right tackle, but Johnson can do it in one offseason. It would be the third position in as many years for the ex-Buckeye.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th After bringing in Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston upgrades its pass rush with the selection of Murphy -- a player who checks the size, strength and speed boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona brings in Ringo to start opposite Byron Murphy. The Georgia product checks the height, weight and speed boxes at cornerback, but the production needs to become more consistent.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 12 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit brings in Mayer after trading away T.J. Hockenson to the division-rival Vikings. Mayer is a player who knows how to use his body to create separation and make plays at the catch point.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is a bit of a luxury pick, but he has the flexibility to play any one of the five starting offensive line positions. There is value in having one player capable of fulfilling so many roles while taking up just one roster spot.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, then the Packers need to over-commit to the wide receiver position. Addison has not lost a beat since joining the Trojans of USC.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta is not a Super Bowl contender and it is leaning on soon-to-be 32-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson at running back. There are more important positions to fill, but if the Falcons lean into building a difficult to defend offense, then at least it will be fun for fans until they do get a long-term quarterback in place.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington moved on from Dre Kirkpatrick at the NFL trade deadline, which created a hole on the defense. The Commanders defense has played well this season, but they could use an upgrade at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Buzz about the Jets moving on from former first-round pick Mekhi Becton was rampant last offseason so the injury likely did not help the situation. New York may need to upgrade both offensive tackle spots in the not-too-distant future, and the need to do that in the same offseason can be daunting. Jones solidifies one of those roles.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th Cornerback and wide receiver will be high on the Giants' list of needs next offseason. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a long defender with great ball production this season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Ohio State wide receivers have come into the league ready to contribute, from Michael Thomas to Terry McLaurin to Garrett Wilson to Chris Olave. New England has been pulling wide receivers out of the bargain bin in recent years. If the Patriots want to give Mac Jones a fair chance, then he needs some players capable of making an impact.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Josh Downs is a succession plan for Tyler Lockett. With short-term and long-term answers at the quarterback position, Seattle deploys the same strategy at wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles adds a big-bodied pass catcher who can make an impact in both the run and pass games. Defenses will have a hard time defending the length of the Chargers offense with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and now Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Bud Dupree and Harold Landry have played a combined 203 defensive snaps this season. Without a long-term answer on the roster, the Titans bring in Wilson to provide length while creating long-term financial flexibility.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Cornerback is a need for the Bengals and Porter is arguably the best available. His father's history against Cincinnati makes the selection all that more interesting.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Safety Mike Edwards is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. If Tampa Bay does not retain him, then it creates a void in the secondary. Johnson is not the ideal complement to Antoine Winfield Jr. but his talent justifies being taken in this range.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota brings in another former LSU Tiger to pair with Justin Jefferson down the road. Boutte has not had the season many expected, but his talent will overcome in a better situation.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 1st Injuries have hampered the Baltimore secondary in recent years. Peters is in the final year of his contract and will turn 30 years old by the end of the season. Witherspoon is a savvy, productive player for the Illini.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas may want more of a traditional middle linebacker to pair with Micah Parsons, but the idea of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn mixing and matching Simpson is intriguing.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver will evaluate a trio of young pass rushers -- Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto -- through the remainder of the season. Veteran Randy Gregory will turn 31 next season and it becomes more feasible for the team to get out of his contract each year.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd While Kansas City may have lost a lot in wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it can supplement the roster as a whole by adding multiple players capable of matching that lost production. Gibbs has an Alvin Kamara-like skill set that Andy Reid should have no problem maximizing.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Versatility is the theme for Philadelphia in this draft class. The Eagles added Peter Skoronski earlier in the round and he is capable of playing every position up and down the offensive line. Branch is similarly flexible and can fulfill a variety of roles in that Philadelphia secondary.