It's never too early to put out a mock draft, right? (The other side of that argument, of course, is that it's always too early because, invariably, they're wrong -- but that's not the point. Look at it this way: how else would you spend all those hours reserved for anger-tweeting at us?)
Maybe a better way to look at this is not as a mock draft -- "Here's who your team will take 51 weeks from now having no idea how the current roster and subsequent season unfolds" -- but as a guide to the college players you should keep an eye on in 2023 for the 2023 NFL Draft. And while the '22 draft was short on first-round quarterback talents, that should change in the coming months with C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and possibly 5-6 other passers who could emerge as top-32 possibilities.
Three years ago, Chase Young was the clearcut No. 1 pick 12 months ahead of the 2020 draft and then Joe Burrow happened. As we sit here, Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter certainly feel like they're in the driver's seat for that top selection. But as you know, a lot can happen in 52 weeks.
One other thing, and this is important: the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order. We know folks are going to be very angry about why we have their team picking so high, but it's not our fault! These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Alabama • Soph • 6'4" / 243 lbs
If Will Anderson was in the 2022 NFL Draft, he would've been the first player taken. Of course, a year ago, Kayvon Thibodeaux was the slam-dunk, write-it-in-Sharpie No. 1 overall player and then Travon Walker came on the scene late. Whatever happens on April 27, 2023, Anderson is a special talent and was dominant for Alabama last season.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Our colleague Pete Prisco said it all weekend during the '22 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter might end up being the best player from that Georgia national championship squad. Just let that sink in for a moment.
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Fr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Who knows how this QB class ends up? A year ago, we had Sam Howell, Spencer Rattler, Kedon Slovis and Desmond Ridder going in Round 1 and only Kenny Pickett ended up finding his way into the top 32, with none going in Round 2, and Howell falling all the way to Round 5, getting drafted after Bailey Zappe. So yeah.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kelee Ringo DB
Georgia • Fr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Ringo is a long corner who moves well in space, and in Jacksonville, the team continues to build around Trevor Lawrence by ... beefing up the defense. Again, who knows what this -- or any -- roster will look like 12 months from now, but there's no denying that Ringo is one of the best CBs in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
OK, here we go. Daniel Jones will have the 2022 season to prove himself and if things don't work out the team will almost certainly be looking for a QB. Levis is tough and can absolutely spin it. A good campaign in the fall will have him in the first-round conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 198 lbs
Wide Receiver U continues to pump out wide receivers. Smith-Njigba is a silky smooth playmaker who was every bit as effective as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Panthers wisely passed on a QB at the top of the '22 draft, bolstered the offensive line with Ickey Ekwonu, and were still able to get Matt Corral in Round 3. But the team also used a third-round pick on Will Grier a few years ago and he's no longer with the team. The point: We like Corral, and he may get a chance to play next season, but if the team loves any of the QBs in this class you'd have to think they'd target one.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Nolan Smith LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
The Falcons had a good '22 draft but need to continue to add Dudes, and Nolan Smith qualifies as one. Again, it's hard wrap your brain around how good that Georgia team was last season.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (FL) • Fr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Is Drew Lock the answer? The Seahawks didn't take a QB in the '22 draft and if Lock balls out, the team can focus on other needs here. If not, quarterback will be big need and Van Dyke will be on NFL radars this fall.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Imagine, if you're Carson Wentz, a pass-catching group that includes Terry McLaurin, (assuming the Commanders can keep him), Drake London and the most complete tight end in college football in Michael Mayer.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Pittsburgh • Soph • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison played with Kenny Pickett at Pitt and why not reunite them with the Steelers? Addison is a home-run threat at all three levels and if Pittsburgh doesn't want to pay Diontae Johnson, targeting a WR here makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bryan Bresee DT
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 300 lbs
'Steady as she goes' feels like the draft philosophy of the new Raiders regime, which is noteworthy days after the team chose not to exercise the fifth-year options of any of their three first-rounders from the 2019 class. Either way, Bresee solidifies the middle of the defensive line in a division where getting off the field is at a premium.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
Myles Murphy DE
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Eagles had a fantastic draft even without targeting pass rusher. Frankly, it's not a huge need but could be a year from now and Murphy is a speed-to-power player off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Again, the Eagles absolutely crushed the '22 draft, and if Jalen Hurts can prove he's the long-term answer at QB, the team can continue to build around him. Johnson can play inside or out, though his NFL future will likely be at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Adam Thielen will be 32 in August and although the Vikes drafted Jalen Nailor on Day 3, Boutte is a special talent. Plus, in today's NFL, you can never have enough pass catchers, especially with the escalating WR salaries (see Justin Jefferson, should he want to get paid).
Round 1 - Pick 16
Noah Sewell LB
Oregon • Fr • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Yep, that's Penei's brother, and yep, he plays exactly like you might imagine except instead he's manning the linebacker position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Zion Nelson OL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Nelson made an appearance in this space a year ago but he returned to school for another season. It was a smart decision; for as athletic as he is, Nelson's also incredibly raw, but if he puts it all together he'll be in the first-round mix.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Northwestern • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Joseph returned to school for another season but he had top-100 buzz in the fall. He'll have a chance to improve his stock with a strong '22 season.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Maryland • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Titans shipped A.J. Brown to Philly and drafted Treylon Burks, but there's room for more playmakers at the position. Whether it's Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis at QB, Demus would be a welcome addition to the WR room.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Northwestern • Soph • 6'4" / 294 lbs
Skoronski feels like a Colt. He's not the biggest tackle but his athleticism jumps off the screen at you. Doesn't hurt that Rashawn Slater, who also played at Northwestern, was considered undersized coming out of college and was only one of the NFL's best rookies in '21.
Round 1 - Pick 21
TCU • Soph • 6'4" / 201 lbs
The Ravens crushed the '22 draft though Lamar Jackson didn't quite enjoy it perhaps as much as he would've liked because the team shipped Hollywood Brown to Arizona. The team gets him a 6-foot-4 weapon here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arkansas • Soph • 5'10" / 200 lbs
Catalon was draft eligible this year but returned to school. He's a middle-of-the-field thumper who will look to improve his stock with a strong '22 season.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Eli Ricks CB
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Ricks and No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley were former teammates at LSU and are reunited in Houston in Lovie Smith's defense. Ricks transferred to Alabama ahead of the '22 season and has the physical tools that translate to the next level, he just needs more experience.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Marvin Mims WR
Oklahoma • Soph • 5'11" / 177 lbs
The Cowboys keep adding skill position players to fuel this high-powered offense and Mims, while not a burner, is an incredible athlete with great hands.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Soph • 5'10" / 180 lbs
Downs was one of the few bright spots on the '21 Tar Heels squad and while the lack of firepower played a role in Sam Howell falling to the fifth round, it put Downs on the draft radar because he consistently made plays. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he's undersized but he's electric with the ball in his hands.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 26
Penn State • Soph • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Yep, that's Joey Porter's son but unlike the former Steelers pass rusher, junior is a long, lanky cornerback with ball skills.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'1" / 200 lbs
If Tua can't make it work next season the Dolphins may look elsewhere. Rattler was in this space 12 months ago and, well, he had a forgettable '21 season at Oklahoma. He's since transferred to South Carolina and if it all clicks for him in Columbia he could be among the first QBs drafted.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 28
BJ Ojulari DE
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Ojulari, who had 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season, is explosive off the edge and consistently finds his way into the backfield. Those players will always be in demand at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 324 lbs
Who knows what Aaron Rodgers' future holds beyond the '22 season but whomever ends up under center will benefit from consistency along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 214 lbs
No running backs went in the first round of the '22 draft but two went the year before, and one went the year before that ... when the Chiefs took Clyde Edwards-Helaire. K.C. doesn't have a ton of needs but if any RB is a likely first-round target, it will be Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 226 lbs
Jurkovec returned to BC after an injury disrupted his '21 season. He's a Notre Dame transfer who layers the ball well to all levels and has a lot of the traits NFL teams look for in their signal callers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 210 lbs
Battle was another player who returned to school even though he was draft eligible. He doesn't possess otherworldly athleticism but he's incredibly consistent, and right-place, right-time players are coveted at the next level.