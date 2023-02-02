MOBILE, Ala. -- Two practices in the books and none of the quarterbacks have yet to separate themselves. Louisville's Malik Cunningham was on the field for the first time Wednesday and showed glimpses of the athleticism and playmaking ability we saw during the fall but with one session left, there's still time for someone to stake their claim as the best passer after the Group of Five: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker.

Meanwhile, there's plenty to be excited about if your team doesn't need a franchise quarterback, and for the second straight day, that's what we'll focus on.

Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

We really liked Michael Wilson in the fall, when he averaged 16.1 yards per catch in six games, before missing the remainder of the season with an injury. He's a big target (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) and he was one of the fastest wideouts on Day 1 of practice. More than the measurables, he consistently stacks cornerbacks -- both on tape and here at the Senior Bowl -- shows the ability to separate late in the route, and has good hands.

Here he is against Iowa's Riley Moss, who were highlighted on Day 1, in one-on-one drills:

There's been a lot of that from Wilson at Senior Bowl practices, both in one-on-ones and during team drills. Some teams considered him a Day 3 target before the week but we've liked him as a Round 2-3 target since the fall. He's certainly helped himself two practices in.

Jayden Reed

It's probably unfair to say that Jayden Reed came into the week flying under the media radar; we liked his tape from last season but he certainly was never mentioned in the same breath as, say, Jordan Addison or Quentin Johnston, or even Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But that doesn't mean NFL teams weren't paying attention. They were already enamored by his return abilities -- and he's flashed those skills here -- but there's also the fact that he's a really good receiver. On Day 1 he was the fast player on the field, hitting 20.03 miles per hour, and he showed off the jets during one-on-ones, when he got the best of a very good cornerback in Maryland's Jakorian Bennett.

Reed will have a chance to sneak into Day 2 and if not, he'll be gone early on Day 3.

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch played left tackle in college -- and he was dominant -- but his 32 1/8-inch arms will necessitate a move inside. He's worked at both guard and center and he's already shown improvements from Day 1 to Day 2. It's something of an understatement to say he plays with an edge, but more than that, he's a good athlete, anchors well, and knows how to use his hands to control defensive linemen -- even at a new position.

Two years ago, Wisconsin-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz had a great Senior Bowl and parlayed that into going in the third round to the Broncos. Mauch has a chance to not only be a better player, but he could be a top-50 pick.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Darius Rush was a late add to the Senior Bowl roster but you would never know it to look at him. He's had two good days of practice and has consistently flashed in the one-on-one drills, which is geared to favor the wide receivers. No one told Rush that.

This was a recurring theme, Rush running the routes for the receivers and the play inevitably ending in a PBU.

Rush's arms measured nearly 33 inches and he came in at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds. So, yeah, he looks the part. He's still a work in progress but it's clear he has a nose for the ball, and perhaps more importantly, the coaches at South Carolina rave about Rush's work ethic.

Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

Like Rush, Marte Mapu was a late add. And like Rush, you would never know it watching him fly all over the field. In college he lined up all over the field and that versatility will certainly translate to the next level. On tape, he's a hard-hitting safety who is at his best coming downhill and has the athleticism to make plays in space, whether against mobile quarterbacks or dynamic running backs. There may be some questions about his deep speed but he's a lot of fun to watch because he's always around the ball.

On Wednesday, Mapu worked at linebacker and looked like he had been there his entire life. Both against the run ...

And the pass ...