It's the 2024 NFL Combine, one of the finest full weeks on the NFL calendar. That means, it's time for some bold predictions for the athletic tests inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

I can guarantee we will see some jaw-dropping performances, and history tells us many of said performances will be from prospects we weren't necessarily expecting to be as jaw-dropping as they ultimately were.

With that said, let's get to it -- bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Combine are here. And they're specific.

Oregon State WR Anthony Gould runs the fastest 40-yard dash at his position

When attempting to pinpoint the fastest prospects at the combine, always look for the attendees with a track background, and I typically attempt to find someone around 6-feet and under 190 pounds. This Oregon State big-play creator is only 5-8 and 172 pounds -- which makes for short strides -- but I just couldn't ignore the ridiculous jets he demonstrated on film with the Beavers.

He averaged over 16 yards per catch in each of his last two years at Oregon, and as Athletic.net shows, he was a decorated sprinter at the Oregon high school ranks.

Gould has serious runaway speed. Short slants turn into 50-yard touchdowns in a flash. Running somewhere in the low 4.3s seems like it'll be a walk in the park.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia's workout approaches Tristan Wirfs

On film, Suamataia looks like one of the most athletically gifted blockers in this class. At slightly over 6-4 and 329 pounds with vines for arms at the Senior Bowl, the BYU edge protector looks the part. And at the combine he'll show he has the physical tools to be a starter -- with immense upside -- at a premier position in today's NFL.

He came in at No. 3 on Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's "Freaks List," before the 2023 college football season too. That hint helps here. And the nod came with this quote from BYU's offensive coordinator -- "Kingsley Suamataia is the most athletic and violent OL I've ever coached. More athletic than Garett Bolles when I was at Utah. More athletic than Blake Freeland." In my eyes, Wirfs workout that included a 99th percentile 40-yard dash, vertical, and broad jump in 2020 at 6-5 and 320 pounds was the most impressive performance we've seen at the offensive tackle spot, particularly for someone who could actually block. Suamataia will approach those figures.

Texas DT Byron Murphy has three-cone drill faster than some LBs

It's not really close -- Murphy is the most electric athlete inside at defensive tackle in this class. He erupts out of his stance, can sustain that burst deep into the backfield, and his loose hips and flexibility allow him to change directions when attempting to corral passers or running backs alike.

Last year, Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey ran a blistering 4.67 at a hair over 6-0 and 287 pounds. Murphy should be heavier than Kancey was yet if we get a full workout from the Texas star, he'll run somewhere in the low 4.7s, with a vertical well over 30 inches, a broad jump that exceeds 10 feet. And believe me, there will be some off-ball linebackers who don't hit all three of those thresholds. Murphy is that talented of a physical specimen.

North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson has a better workout than some WRs

Wilson has a unique frame for a linebacker today, when the position is getting smaller and smaller by the year, Wilson measured in at 6-4 and 234 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Big man. He somehow only has a 76 1/8-inch wingspan despite his towering stature. For perspective there, it's a bit shorter than veteran wideout Richie James, who was a hair over 5-10 and 185 pounds at the 2018 combine.

Anyway, despite a build uncharacteristic from most off-ball linebackers in the modern NFL, Wilson is a scintillating athlete on film. Burst, change-of-direction quicks, heat-seeking range at the second level. I will not be surprised if he runs somewhere in the 4.5s, has a vertical over 35 inches, and crushes the agility drills. There will be worse workouts among receivers, which will bode well for Wilson as the NFL attempts to project his ability to cover and run with pass catchers down the field. He'll test like an athletic tight end or an below-average athlete at the receiver position.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton throws the ball 80 yards in the air

I've been obsessed with Milton's arm since he stepped foot on a college campus. While he was unfathomably scattershot during his time at Michigan, his accuracy was reined in after transferring to Tennessee. That vital development led to him being a legitimate quarterback prospect. This is not hyperbole -- Milton may have the strongest arm in the NFL next season. At an even 6-5 and 235 pounds, Milton sends the ball into orbit down the field. He was put on this Earth to send rockets to receivers at the intermediate level at unfathomable speeds.

At the combine, Milton not concerned about oncoming defenders, will load up and launch a football 80 yards during the throwing session. I will love every second of that ball floating majestically through the air inside Lucas Oil Stadium. And it's going to be in the air for a while.