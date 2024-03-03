A host of offensive line prospects took part in the 2024 NFL Combine. Several of them surely improved their draft stock following Sunday's measurements, 40-yard dash and on-field work.
This year's offensive tackle class is especially strong, as five prospects could hear their names called in the first round. The group is led by Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who is CBS Sports' fourth-ranked draft prospect. Fashanu is one of a whopping 14 tackles who made CBS Sports' cut of the top 100 prospects in this year's draft. Fashanu's Sunday ended early when he suffered a right thigh injury, according to NFL Media. Fellow top-ranked tackle, Amarius Mims, left the proceedings early after injuring his right hamstring.
While the tackles are getting lots of hype, this year's interior offensive line class is pretty good, too. That group is led by Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is widely considered as the best center in the draft. West Virginia's Zach Frazier, UConn's Christian Hayes and Washington's Troy Fautanu are three other interior linemen who might hear their names called during the first two days of the draft.
So, which linemen helped their cause at the combine? To find out, check out each prospects measurements and times that are listed below.
Interior offensive line measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|40-yard dash
|Wing span
|Arm length
|Hand size
Isaiah Adams (Illinois)
6'4
315
5.22
81'78"
33'78"
9'
Karsen Barnhart (Michigan)
6'4
306
5.21
81'28"
33'78"
9'7"
Graham Barton (Duke)
6'5
313
79'68"
32'78"
9'3"
Cooper Beebe (Kansas State)
6'3
322
5.03
78'18"
31'48"
9'2"
Keaton Bills (Utah)
6'4
321
5.38
79'48"
32'48"
10'
Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin)
6'4
303
4.94
77'58"
31'48"
10'
Javion Cohen (Miami)
6'4
324
80'48"
34'
9'7"
Kingsley Eguakun (Florida)
6'3
304
80'28"
32'48"
10'1"
Troy Fautanu (Washington)
6'3
317
81'48"
34'48"
9'4"
Zach Frazier (West Virginia)
6'2
313
78'48"
32'28"
10'7"
X'Zauvea Gadlin (Liberty)
6'3
322
5.5
81'18"
33'28"
10'2"
Nick Gargiulo (South Carolina)
6'5
318
5.25
81'28"
33'78"
10'3"
C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross)
6'5
300
5
78'38"
32'38"
9'3"
Christian Haynes (Connecticut)
6'2
317
5.03
79'68"
33'48"
9'
LaDarius Henderson (Michigan)
6'4
309
84'68"
35'
10'5"
Matthew Jones (Ohio State)
6'3
316
5.21
80'48"
32'68"
9'
Trevor Keegan (Michigan)
6'5
310
5.24
78'38"
32'38"
10'
Jarrett Kingston (USC)
6'4
306
5.02
78'18"
32'18"
9'6"
Brady Latham (Arkansas)
6'5
304
5.32
77'78"
32'68"
9'4"
Sataoa Laumeau (Utah)
6'4
319
80'68"
32'78"
9'7"
Matt Lee (Miami)
6'5
301
5.04
78'58"
32'18"
9'2"
KT Leveston (Kansas State)
6'3
326
5.38
82'18"
34'38"
9'7"
Beaux Limmer (Arkansas)
6'4
302
5.22
77'78"
31'78"
9'4"
Christian Mahogany (Boston College)
6'4
314
5.14
81'58"
33'48"
10'4"
Mason McCormick (South Dakota State)
6'4
309
5.08
81'58"
33'78"
10'
Dylan McMahon (N.C. State)
6'3
299
5.10
75'18"
31'68"
9'3"
Jacob Monk (Duke)
6'3
308
79'
32'38"
10'
Hunter Nourzad (Penn State)
6'3
317
79'38"
33'18"
10'6"
Drake Nugent (Michigan)
6'1
298
5.23
78'28"
33'
9'
|Prince Pines (Tulane)
|6'4
|322
|5.34
|80'48"
|32'78"
|9'1"
|Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
|6'3
|328
|78'48"
|32'28"
|9'7"
|Dominick Puni (Kansas)
|6'5
|313
|5.36
|81'18"
|33'38"
|10'1"
|Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)
|6'4
|314
|5.42
|78'68"
|32'48"
|10'
|Rayden Robinson (Texas A&M)
|6'3
|302
|81'48"
|34'58"
|10'4"
|Nick Samac (Michigan State)
|6'4
|307
|79'
|32'68"
|9'6"
|Charles Turner (LSU)
|6'3
|303
|83'28"
|34'
|9'3"
|Sedrick Van (Georgia)
|6'4
|298
|5.2
|78'58"
|31'38"
|9'4"
|Zak Zinter (Michigan)
|6'5
|309
|81'18"
|33'48"
|9'3"
Offensive tackle measurements
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|40-yard dash
|Wing span
|Arm length
|Hand size
Delmar Glaze (Maryland)
6'4
315
5.21
85'28"
34'78"
10'28"
Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
6'8
321
5.05
82'68"
34'28"
10'
Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)
6'5
323
85'48"
36'18"
9'5"
Gottlieb Ayedze (Maryland)
6'4
308
5.01
80'58"
33'
9'7"
Andrew Coker (TCU)
6'6
315
5.36
81'
34'
9'4"
Brandon Coleman (TCU)
6'4
313
4.99
84'
34'58"
10'6"
Frank Crum (Wyoming)
6'8
313
4.94
82'
33'78"
10'4"
Anim Dankwah (Howard)
6'7
353
85'48"
35'18"
9'6"
Ethan Driskell (Maryland)
6'8
313
86'48"
35'38"
10'4"
Josiah Ezirim (Eastern Kentucky)
6'5
329
85'18"
33'68"
10'6"
Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
6'6
312
5.11
82'68"
34'
8'4"
Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)
6'5
310
5.2
83'
34'38"
10'
Jeremy Flax (Kentucky)
6'5
343
5.64
81'78"
33'18"
9'
Javon Foster (Missouri)
6'5
313
5.3
83'38"
34'58"
9'5"
Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
6'5
324
5.13
80'58"
33'18"
10'1"
Matt Goncalves (Pittsburgh)
6'6
327
81'28"
33'28"
9'
Tylan Grable (UCF)
6'5
306
4.95
80'58"
33'58"
10'1"
Garrett Greenfield (South Dakota State)
6'5
311
5.22
83'18"
33'48"
9'6"
Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)
6'7
322
5.19
82'28"
34'18"
10'2"
Christian Jones (Texas)
6'5
305
5.04
83'58"
34'48"
10'5"
Trente Jones (Michigan)
6'3
305
5.17
80'
33'
10'1"
JC Latham (Alabama)
6'5
342
84'38"
35'18"
11'
Amarius Mims (Georgia)
6'7
340
5.07
86'68"
36'18"
11'2"
Jordan Morgan (Arizona)
6'5
311
5.05
81'38"
32'78"
10'78"
Patrick Paul (Houston)
6'7
331
5.14
86'28"
36'28"
9'3"
Julian Pearl (Illinois)
6'6
312
85'58"
35'18"
10'2"
Roger Rosengarten (Washington)
6'5
308
4.94
80'38"
33'48"
9'5"
Walter Rouse (Oklahoma)
6'5
313
83'68"
35'18"
10'1"
Kingsley Saumataia (BYU)
6'4
326
5.04
82'18"
34'28"
10'5"
Jalen Sundell (North Dakota State)
6'5
301
77'78"
33'18"
9'4"
Nathan Thomas (Louisiana)
6'5
332
5.2
83'
33'68"
10'6"
Caedan Wallace (Penn State)
6'4
314
5.16
82'58"
34'
10'6"