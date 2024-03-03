usatsi-19779911-168396417-lowres-1.jpg
A host of offensive line prospects took part in the 2024 NFL Combine. Several of them surely improved their draft stock following Sunday's measurements, 40-yard dash and on-field work. 

This year's offensive tackle class is especially strong, as five prospects could hear their names called in the first round. The group is led by Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who is CBS Sports' fourth-ranked draft prospect. Fashanu is one of a whopping 14 tackles who made CBS Sports' cut of the top 100 prospects in this year's draft. Fashanu's Sunday ended early when he suffered a right thigh injury, according to NFL Media. Fellow top-ranked tackle, Amarius Mims, left the proceedings early after injuring his right hamstring. 

While the tackles are getting lots of hype, this year's interior offensive line class is pretty good, too. That group is led by Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is widely considered as the best center in the draft. West Virginia's Zach Frazier, UConn's Christian Hayes and Washington's Troy Fautanu are three other interior linemen who might hear their names called during the first two days of the draft. 

So, which linemen helped their cause at the combine? To find out, check out each prospects measurements and times that are listed below. 

Interior offensive line measurements

PlayerHeightWeight40-yard dashWing spanArm lengthHand size

Isaiah Adams (Illinois)

6'4

315

5.22

81'78"

33'78"

9'

Karsen Barnhart (Michigan)

6'4

306

5.21

81'28"

33'78"

9'7"

Graham Barton (Duke) 

6'5

313

79'68"

32'78"

9'3"

Cooper Beebe (Kansas State)

6'3

322

5.03

78'18"

31'48"

9'2"

Keaton Bills (Utah) 

6'4

321

5.38

79'48"

32'48"

10'

Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin) 

6'4

303

4.94

77'58"

31'48"

10'

Javion Cohen (Miami) 

6'4

324

80'48"

34'

9'7"

Kingsley Eguakun (Florida) 

6'3

304

80'28"

32'48"

10'1"

Troy Fautanu (Washington)

6'3

317

81'48"

34'48"

9'4"

Zach Frazier (West Virginia) 

6'2

313

78'48"

32'28"

10'7"

X'Zauvea Gadlin (Liberty) 

6'3

322

5.5

81'18"

33'28"

10'2"

Nick Gargiulo (South Carolina)

6'5

318

5.25

81'28"

33'78"

10'3"

C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross)

6'5

300

5

78'38"

32'38"

9'3"

Christian Haynes (Connecticut)

6'2

317

5.03

79'68"

33'48"

9'

LaDarius Henderson (Michigan)

6'4

309

84'68"

35'

10'5"

Matthew Jones (Ohio State)

6'3

316

5.21

80'48"

32'68"

9'

Trevor Keegan (Michigan) 

6'5

310

5.24

78'38"

32'38"

10'

Jarrett Kingston (USC) 

6'4

306

5.02

78'18"

32'18"

9'6"

Brady Latham (Arkansas) 

6'5

304

5.32

77'78"

32'68"

9'4"

Sataoa Laumeau (Utah) 

6'4

319

80'68"

32'78"

9'7"

Matt Lee (Miami) 

6'5

301

5.04

78'58"

32'18"

9'2"

KT Leveston (Kansas State) 

6'3

326

5.38

82'18"

34'38"

9'7"

Beaux Limmer (Arkansas) 

6'4

302

5.22

77'78"

31'78"

9'4"

Christian Mahogany (Boston College)

6'4

314

5.14

81'58"

33'48"

10'4"

Mason McCormick (South Dakota State)

6'4

309

5.08

81'58"

33'78"

10'

Dylan McMahon (N.C. State)

6'3

299

5.10

75'18"

31'68"

9'3"

Jacob Monk (Duke) 

6'3

308

79'

32'38"

10'

Hunter Nourzad (Penn State) 

6'3

317

79'38"

33'18"

10'6"

Drake Nugent (Michigan) 

6'1

298

5.23

78'28"

33'

9'

Prince Pines (Tulane) 6'43225.3480'48"32'78"9'1"
Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)6'3328
78'48"32'28"9'7"
Dominick Puni (Kansas) 6'53135.3681'18"33'38"10'1"
Andrew Raym (Oklahoma) 6'43145.4278'68"32'48"10'
Rayden Robinson (Texas A&M)6'3302
81'48"34'58"10'4"
Nick Samac (Michigan State)6'4307
79'32'68"9'6"
Charles Turner (LSU)6'3303
83'28"34'9'3"
Sedrick Van (Georgia)6'42985.278'58"31'38"9'4"
Zak Zinter (Michigan) 6'5309
81'18"33'48"9'3"

Offensive tackle measurements 

PlayerHeightWeight40-yard dashWing spanArm lengthHand size

Delmar Glaze (Maryland)

6'4

315

5.21

85'28"

34'78"

10'28"

Joe Alt (Notre Dame)

6'8

321

5.05

82'68"

34'28"

10'

Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)

6'5

323

85'48"

36'18"

9'5"

Gottlieb Ayedze (Maryland)

6'4

308

5.01

80'58"

33'

9'7"

Andrew Coker (TCU)

6'6

315

5.36

81'

34'

9'4"

Brandon Coleman (TCU)

6'4

313

4.99

84'

34'58"

10'6"

Frank Crum (Wyoming) 

6'8

313

4.94

82'

33'78"

10'4"

Anim Dankwah (Howard) 

6'7

353

85'48"

35'18"

9'6"

Ethan Driskell (Maryland)

6'8

313

86'48"

35'38"

10'4"

Josiah Ezirim (Eastern Kentucky)

6'5

329

85'18"

33'68"

10'6"

Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

6'6

312

5.11

82'68"

34'

8'4"

Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)

6'5

310

5.2

83'

34'38"

10'

Jeremy Flax (Kentucky)

6'5

343

5.64

81'78"

33'18"

9'

Javon Foster (Missouri)

6'5

313

5.3

83'38"

34'58"

9'5"

Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

6'5

324

5.13

80'58"

33'18"

10'1"

Matt Goncalves (Pittsburgh)

6'6

327

81'28"

33'28"

9'

Tylan Grable (UCF)

6'5

306

4.95

80'58"

33'58"

10'1"

Garrett Greenfield (South Dakota State)

6'5

311

5.22

83'18"

33'48"

9'6"

Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)

6'7

322

5.19

82'28"

34'18"

10'2"

Christian Jones (Texas)

6'5

305

5.04

83'58"

34'48"

10'5"

Trente Jones (Michigan)

6'3

305

5.17

80'

33'

10'1"

JC Latham (Alabama)

6'5

342

84'38"

35'18"

11'

Amarius Mims (Georgia)

6'7

340

5.07

86'68"

36'18"

11'2"

Jordan Morgan (Arizona)

6'5

311

5.05

81'38"

32'78"

10'78"

Patrick Paul (Houston)

6'7

331

5.14

86'28"

36'28"

9'3"

Julian Pearl (Illinois)

6'6

312

85'58"

35'18"

10'2"

Roger Rosengarten (Washington)

6'5

308

4.94

80'38"

33'48"

9'5"

Walter Rouse (Oklahoma)

6'5

313

83'68"

35'18"

10'1"

Kingsley Saumataia (BYU)

6'4

326

5.04

82'18"

34'28"

10'5"

Jalen Sundell (North Dakota State)

6'5

301

77'78"

33'18"

9'4"

Nathan Thomas (Louisiana)

6'5

332

5.2

83'

33'68"

10'6"

Caedan Wallace (Penn State)

6'4

314

5.16

82'58"

34'

10'6"