A host of offensive line prospects took part in the 2024 NFL Combine. Several of them surely improved their draft stock following Sunday's measurements, 40-yard dash and on-field work.

This year's offensive tackle class is especially strong, as five prospects could hear their names called in the first round. The group is led by Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who is CBS Sports' fourth-ranked draft prospect. Fashanu is one of a whopping 14 tackles who made CBS Sports' cut of the top 100 prospects in this year's draft. Fashanu's Sunday ended early when he suffered a right thigh injury, according to NFL Media. Fellow top-ranked tackle, Amarius Mims, left the proceedings early after injuring his right hamstring.

While the tackles are getting lots of hype, this year's interior offensive line class is pretty good, too. That group is led by Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, who is widely considered as the best center in the draft. West Virginia's Zach Frazier, UConn's Christian Hayes and Washington's Troy Fautanu are three other interior linemen who might hear their names called during the first two days of the draft.

So, which linemen helped their cause at the combine? To find out, check out each prospects measurements and times that are listed below.

Interior offensive line measurements

Player Height Weight 40-yard dash Wing span Arm length Hand size Isaiah Adams (Illinois) 6'4 315 5.22 81'78" 33'78" 9' Karsen Barnhart (Michigan) 6'4 306 5.21 81'28" 33'78" 9'7" Graham Barton (Duke) 6'5 313 79'68" 32'78" 9'3" Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) 6'3 322 5.03 78'18" 31'48" 9'2" Keaton Bills (Utah) 6'4 321 5.38 79'48" 32'48" 10' Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin) 6'4 303 4.94 77'58" 31'48" 10' Javion Cohen (Miami) 6'4 324 80'48" 34' 9'7" Kingsley Eguakun (Florida) 6'3 304 80'28" 32'48" 10'1" Troy Fautanu (Washington) 6'3 317 81'48" 34'48" 9'4" Zach Frazier (West Virginia) 6'2 313 78'48" 32'28" 10'7" X'Zauvea Gadlin (Liberty) 6'3 322 5.5 81'18" 33'28" 10'2" Nick Gargiulo (South Carolina) 6'5 318 5.25 81'28" 33'78" 10'3" C.J. Hanson (Holy Cross) 6'5 300 5 78'38" 32'38" 9'3" Christian Haynes (Connecticut) 6'2 317 5.03 79'68" 33'48" 9' LaDarius Henderson (Michigan) 6'4 309 84'68" 35' 10'5" Matthew Jones (Ohio State) 6'3 316 5.21 80'48" 32'68" 9' Trevor Keegan (Michigan) 6'5 310 5.24 78'38" 32'38" 10' Jarrett Kingston (USC) 6'4 306 5.02 78'18" 32'18" 9'6" Brady Latham (Arkansas) 6'5 304 5.32 77'78" 32'68" 9'4" Sataoa Laumeau (Utah) 6'4 319 80'68" 32'78" 9'7" Matt Lee (Miami) 6'5 301 5.04 78'58" 32'18" 9'2" KT Leveston (Kansas State) 6'3 326 5.38 82'18" 34'38" 9'7" Beaux Limmer (Arkansas) 6'4 302 5.22 77'78" 31'78" 9'4" Christian Mahogany (Boston College) 6'4 314 5.14 81'58" 33'48" 10'4" Mason McCormick (South Dakota State) 6'4 309 5.08 81'58" 33'78" 10' Dylan McMahon (N.C. State) 6'3 299 5.10 75'18" 31'68" 9'3" Jacob Monk (Duke) 6'3 308 79' 32'38" 10' Hunter Nourzad (Penn State) 6'3 317 79'38" 33'18" 10'6" Drake Nugent (Michigan) 6'1 298 5.23 78'28" 33' 9' Prince Pines (Tulane) 6'4 322 5.34 80'48" 32'78" 9'1" Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon) 6'3 328

78'48" 32'28" 9'7" Dominick Puni (Kansas) 6'5 313 5.36 81'18" 33'38" 10'1" Andrew Raym (Oklahoma) 6'4 314 5.42 78'68" 32'48" 10' Rayden Robinson (Texas A&M) 6'3 302

81'48" 34'58" 10'4" Nick Samac (Michigan State) 6'4 307

79' 32'68" 9'6" Charles Turner (LSU) 6'3 303

83'28" 34' 9'3" Sedrick Van (Georgia) 6'4 298 5.2 78'58" 31'38" 9'4" Zak Zinter (Michigan) 6'5 309

81'18" 33'48" 9'3"

Offensive tackle measurements