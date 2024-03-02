The NFL Combine saw a change to the programming schedule this year, as the running backs worked out on the same day as the quarterbacks. A year after two running backs were taken in the top 12 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, the conversation this year is centered more around whether or not a running back will break the top 50 overall.

The running backs were the first to take the field, and a few helped or hurt their stocks. Here are some of the winners and losers among running backs from Saturday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the top prospects:



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 10-yard split Jonathon Brooks (Texas) --- --- --- --- --- Trey Benson (Florida State) 4.39 seconds --- 33.5 inches 10-feet-2 1.52 Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) --- --- 32 9-feet-9 --- Bucky Irving (Oregon) 4.55 --- 29.5 9-feet-7 1.54 Blake Corum (Michigan) 4.53 --- 35.5 --- 1.58

Grading the top RB prospects

Jonathon Brooks, Texas: N/A

Brooks had good size at 6-foot, 3/8 inches, but that was evident on tape. Brooks did not participate in any on-field drills as he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered in November. Unfortunately, there is not a clear RB1 in this draft class, and Brooks missed out on an opportunity to set himself apart from the pack.

Trey Benson, Florida State: B+

Benson was among the fastest participants, while his vertical and broad jumps allowed him to be one of the most well-rounded athletes at the position. Benson was thought to be a good athlete coming into the week, so it was important for him to test well; and he did.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin: B

Allen did not do all of the athletic testing, but his vertical and broad jumps checked the boxes. He made some nice catches out of the backfield during drills, but overall did not do much to help or hurt his stock.

Bucky Irving, Oregon: B

Irving's 4.55-second 40-yard dash was fine, but he posted the lowest vertical jump (29.5 inches) in attendance. Irving is widely regarded as one of those running back prospects who could be taken in the top 100 picks, but his performance did not stack up well against others in the same conversation. His on-field work was really crisp and clean, though.

Blake Corum, Michigan: B

Corum had an average 40-yard dash time and a below-average 10-yard split. His vertical jump was great, but it was the on-field portion of the day that carried the water for Corum. He was incredibly smooth and quick into his breaks as a route-runner. His foot quickness through the bags was notable.

Other winners

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Guerendo split time with Jawhar Jordan this year, so his productivity may not stack up favorably to other backs in this class that received more carries. However, Guerendo is a player with great athletic potential. He paced the field with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and then followed that up with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash.

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Despite looking disappointed in his 40-yard dash time, Wright was one of the fastest in Indianapolis by finishing in 4.38 seconds. He also had a 38-inch vertical jump and an 11-feet-2 broad jump. His 10-yard split was relatively average among those competing.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Tracy had been a wide receiver until his final season at Purdue. He does not have the wear and tear on his body of others. His 6.3 yards per carry was the second-best single-season rushing average in school history. Tracy is a big running back who tested well athletically. His tape was one of my favorites among Day 3 prospects, and his stock may be on the rise.

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Davis had an average 40-yard dash time and did not otherwise stand out in athletic testing. However, he has a great frame for the NFL and his footwork through bag drills and his quickness through route-running were impressive. He is a compact running back with as unique a story as anyone, going through the foster care system and being homeless at one point in time.

Other losers

Audric Estime, Notre Dame

The losers column is difficult because none of the top prospects absolutely bombed the day's events. Estime does not look like an overly slow player on film, but his 4.71-second 40-yard dash is very low for the position. The track record of players running that slow at the NFL Combine and then going on to have productive careers is low. His vertical and broad jumps were among the best in the group, though.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.