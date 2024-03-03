The most marquee day at the 2024 NFL Combine -- with the skill-position players taking the field -- surely did not disappoint. In fact, the running backs and particularly the wide receivers sizzled the track in the 40-yard dash, headlined by Texas' Xavier Worthy setting the combine record with a time of 4.21 seconds.

Altogether, a whopping nine wideouts ran faster than 4.40 (!) and 23 were clocked in under 4.50 seconds in the 40. My. Word.

Here are some of the winners and losers among running backs from Saturday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the top prospects:



40-yard dash Bench press Vertical jump Broad jump 10-yard split Rome Odunze (Washington) 4.45 seconds --- 39 inches 10-foot-4 1.52 Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) 4.33 --- 38.5 10-6 1.50 Xavier Worthy (Texas) 4.21 --- 41 10-11 1.49 Keon Coleman (Florida State) 4.61 --- 38 10-7 1.54 Javon Baker (UCF) 4.54 --- 37 10-1 1.58

Grading the top RB prospects

Rome Odunze, Washington: B+

Starting at the top here, we have to remember height and weight must be factored into every combine performance. Odunze was one of the largest wideouts in this collection of receivers at 6-3 and 212 pounds. He ran 4.45, which rocks for his size, but was slower relative to how fast many others ran. His 39-inch vertical was no joke, and matches the film. But his 10-4 broad was one of the shorter in the group. The three-cone of 6.88 is silly at his size.

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU: A

Thomas had such a stellar day -- 4.33 in the 40, then a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-6 in the broad -- all at 6-3 and 209 pounds. Thomas is built like a veteran "X" receiver who lives on the outside and has legit blazer speed.

Xavier Worthy: A+

Setting the combine record in the most hyped combine event is getting Worthy an A+ grade. Sure, he was 5-11 and 165 pounds. That's starting to not matter anymore. Lightweight receivers are IN. Beyond the fireworks he set off inside Lucas Oil Stadium with his 4.21, Worthy had a 41-inch vertical and a 10-11 broad. Sheesh. Worthy has tested himself into the first round, if he wasn't there already.

Keon Coleman: C+

Coleman entered this week with plenty of first-round buzz. It'll be a total stunner if he's picked there after his combine performance. That's just how it goes. He ran 4.61, second-slowest of the group. The 38-inch vertical was impressive. And his 10-7 broad is nothing to be ashamed about at 6-3 and 213 pounds. Everyone will cling to that 40-yard dash, though.

Javon Baker: C

Baker was one of the few wideouts who was a victim of the plethora of ridiculous workouts from his 2024 class contemporaries. At a hair over 6-1 and 208 pounds, the UCF big-play specialist ran 4.54, which is normally not the fourth-slowest 40-yard dash but was this year. Same deal with his 37-inch vertical. That's right around the 70th percentile. Only 10 receivers had a lower vertical in this class. His 10-1 broad was the fifth-lowest. There were some speed/burst concerns, and they were confirmed with Baker's 1.58 10-yard split, the third-slowest among receivers at this combine.

Other winners

AD Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell is a certified freak. 4.34 in the 40-yard dash. 39.5-inch vertical. And 11-4 in the broad. All at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. That type of workout is not supposed to happen at that size. And what's crazy -- Mitchell was not some highly decorated five-star recruit who landed at Georgia. Only three stars out of high school, per 247 Sports. While there could be questions about Mitchell only piecing together one productive season in college. There will be zero questions about his explosiveness. Elite elite.

Malik Washington, Virginia

Washington is a "short not small" wideout at 5-8 1/2" and 191 pounds. Thicccc. When he weighed in, I figured he'd run slowly and have problems getting off the ground in the vertical and broad jump. Yeah I was wrong. The Virginia stud led receivers with a 42.5-inch vertical, clocked a rock-solid 4.47 in the 40, and had 10-6 broad. If he's available on Day 3, that will be a major surprise after his jaw-dropping combine effort.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Pearsall came into the combine known for his intricate route-running capabilities and strong hands. Many weren't expecting him to cruise in the 40 or jump particularly high. A 42-inch vertical emphatically quieted everyone. The Arizona State-turned-Florida star ran a smooth 4.41 and had a 10-8 broad jump. Pearsall locked himself onto Day 2, when it feels like every other pick is going to be a receiver. To cap it off, Pearsall cruised to a 6.64 time in the three-cone drill. 6.

Other losers

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Thrash didn't have an abysmal effort at the combine. He just came out with the wrong class. The Louisville playmaker ran 4.46, which is not slow! But it was the 11th-slowest in what was an epically fast collection. The jumps were worse. His 34-inch vertical was the second-lowest of the group, and only four others had a lower broad jump than his leap of 10-0. And he did it all at 6-0 and 188 pounds. Surprising.

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Maybe the most surprising workout of the day belonged to the Oregon downfield weapon. At an insanely spindly 6-2 and 176 pounds, his 1.61 10-yard split was the slowest among all receivers, an absolute shocker. His 4.41 was certainly not brutal but slow based on what the film shows and his weigh-in indicated he should run.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.