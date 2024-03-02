Joe Milton isn't one of the well-know quarterbacks heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, yet the Tennessee quarterback was able to go viral thanks to showing off his incredible arm strength. Milton was throwing some impressive deep balls during Saturday's on-field workouts, the best one going to Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin.

Dropping back to the 10-yard line, Milton threw a bomb down the right sideline to Griffin -- who caught the ball at the opposing 20-yard line. The distance was measured at 70 yards by the NFL, part of a few impressive throws from the former Michigan and Tennessee quarterback.

Here's another angle of the throw, which Milton knew once he saw the ball land in Griffin's hands.

Milton played three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee. He sat behind Hendon Hooker, not getting an opportunity to start until last season. Milton completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns to five interceptions in 12 games for the Vols -- also rushing for seven touchdowns.

A raw talent with incredible tools, Milton is certainly a project if he gets drafted. Milton may have played his way up on Day 3 of the draft thanks to his combine performance.