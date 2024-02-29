Prospects have arrived in Indianapolis for this week's NFL Combine. Media interviews began Wednesday, and the athletic testing and on-field drills will commence in the coming days. There are a handful of lightly-discussed players who have the opportunity to make some money this week.

Here are six names that are poised to have a good week:

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker is a junior electing to enter the draft early. The one-time Minnesota transfer has good size and great length to dip his shoulders and flatten at the high side of his rush. Kansas used him more situationally but he showed the quickness that suggests he will be an impact rusher early in his career. The issue is that he has essentially one year of exposure playing college football. Teams will look at that as an opportunity to work with a talented player whose best football is theoretically still in front of him.

DT Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Murphy has good size to occupy space for an NFL defense. As a pass rusher, he needs to develop more pass rush moves and create more of a plan to win at the point of attack. However, he is a fluid mover that should test well. As Day 3 of the NFL Draft arrives, teams will be hard-pressed to find an interior player with the potential of Murphy.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy

Solomon is a sawed-off pass rusher at 6-foot, 247 pounds, but he makes up for his lack of ideal height with long arms. He is able to use that reach to engage blockers and dictate action at the line of scrimmage. He is a powerful player that should also test well in Indianapolis. Solomon has recorded 31.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

OT Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

Mobility and flexibility are two qualities that NFL teams should be looking for in a developmental offensive lineman on Days 2 and 3 of the draft; Thomas has both in spades. At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Thomas is built like a guard but has shown the mobility to fit multiple schemes working to the second level and getting out on pulling assignments.

WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Every other player on this list has the potential to move the needle in athletic testing. Thrash likely will not have numbers that jump off the screen but the on-field portion of the week is where he could excel. The Georgia State transfer is savvy in his ability to set up breaks and smooth into his cuts. He has inside out versatility and has been one of the most consistent producers over the past two seasons. With two different teams, Thrash has 124 receptions for 1,980 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace is one of the juniors to enter this draft class. He is a relatively young prospect that is still learning to read what is in front of him. He has quick click and close ability to accelerate and finish plays in the open field. The former 4-star recruit is coming off his best season after recording 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception. At the Senior Bowl, he was in the opposing backfield so often that he has to pay taxes.

Wallace is a twitched up linebacker with great size. In a draft class with few high-quality linebacker options, teams may be enticed to take a player with the athletic qualities and size to one day fulfill a starting role.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.