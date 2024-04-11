A solid amount of this year's top prospects have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft. All told, 13 prospects are slated to attend the draft, which be will held in downtown Detroit from April 25-27.

As you can see, the list of attendees is impressive. It's headlined by the last two Heisman Trophy winners -- quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels -- and also includes several of the draft's other top prospects, including wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

Here's a look at the prospects who have accepted invitations to attend this year's draft.

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

OL JC Latham, Alabama

DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Each prospect is surely hoping to hear his name called during the first night of the draft. However, there is usually a player or two who has to come back for the second night of the draft after not being picked in the first round. Joey Porter Jr., for example, attended last year's draft but was not selected in the first round. Fortunately for Porter, he didn't have to wait long on the following Friday night after he was selected by the Steelers with the first pick in the second round.

One notable absence from the list of attendees is J.J. McCarthy, the former Michigan quarterback who is expected to be a first-round pick.