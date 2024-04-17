We're officially counting down the final days until the 2024 NFL Draft begins. Prospects from all over the globe have gone under the microscope of league evaluators over the past few months as teams hope to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round kicks off April 25.

While the No. 1 overall pick seems to be a foregone conclusion (Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears), there are still plenty of intriguing storylines for Round 1. Will quarterbacks be taken with the top four picks for the first time in NFL history? Will a defensive player actually be shut out of the top 10? And what kind of trades will unfold as clubs get aggressive toward improving their roster?

Below you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming draft, from prospect rankings to picks -- and, of course -- mock drafts.

When is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Round 1 (8 p.m.) Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

How to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed on fubo. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2024 NFL Draft order

There are only three teams without a first-round pick as part of the 2024 NFL Draft: the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Here's the full order for the first round. You can check out the entire seven-round draft order with all 257 picks, here.

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL

Team needs: QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR, S, LB, IOL

Team needs: OT, WR, QB, CB, WR, OT, LB, DL, TE

Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, OT, LB, WR, RB

Team needs: IOL, WR, RB, LB, S, CB, QB

Team needs: OT, DL, EDGE, LB, IOL, WR, CB, TE

Team needs: EDGE, CB, DL, LB, S, WR, CB

9. Chicago Bears



Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, IOL, DT, LB, IOL

Team needs: WR, TE, OT, RB, S, WR, CB

Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Team needs: QB, DL, CB, S, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, DL, LB, OT, RB

Team needs: OT, DL, WR, CB, IOL, RB, TE, S

Team needs: CB, EDGE, S, WR, LB, CB

Team needs: IOL, LB, S, EDGE, DL, TE, IOL

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, EDGE, IOL

Team needs: TE, DL, IOL, EDGE, CB, WR, OT

Team needs: DL, EDGE, OT, RB, CB, S, LB, WR

Team needs: WR, OT, IOL, S, CB, LB, DL

Team needs: IOL, DL, TE, WR, IOL, EDGE, CB

Team needs: CB, LB, S, OT, IOL, WR, TE

23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)



Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB, DL

Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, WR, S

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL, LB, QB

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, LB, S, WR

27. Arizona Cardinals



Team needs: WR, RB, EDGE, DL, CB, IOL, LB, WR

Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, IOL, S, WR, LB

Team needs: IOL, CB, WR, EDGE, DL, S, LB, TE

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, DL, EDGE, WR, LB

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, EDGE, IOL, S, CB

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DL, LB, S, RB, EDGE

Teams without a first-round pick



Team needs: IOL, OT, WR, RB, LB, DL

Team needs: WR, EDGE, CB, TE, OT, DL, RB

Houston Texans

Team needs: CB, TE, LB, WR, IOL, DL, EDGE

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

Mock draft central

Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more). You can find updated projections from Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub.

Top prospects



The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, particularly at the top. It is a talented, deep quarterback group, but the strengths in this class are offensive tackle, wide receiver and, potentially, cornerback. The weakness of this class is linebacker, defensive tackle and running back.

We've got you covered with CBS Sports prospect rankings of the top 400 players in this year's draft class. Here's the top 10: