The 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings are a ball of clay that hasn't yet taken its final shape, but will be molded to a finished product on April 25. CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our rankings to formulate an updated aggregate of the top 150.

College football is abuzz with transfer additions and defections since the portal opened to underclassmen Monday. The NFL Draft declaration deadline is not for another month so players still have time to make a decision -- possibly changing their minds once or twice over. As a result, the list may include players who are currently saying they intend to return to school or have entered the transfer portal; Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, for example.

Without further ado, here are the updated Top-150 prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft as college football's regular season ends, with a breakdown of the big risers and fallers below:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC 3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State 4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 5. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame 6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 7. JC Latham, OT, Alabama 8. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA 9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama 11. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU 12. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama 13. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia 14. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 15. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State 16. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson 17. Kalen King, CB, Penn State 18. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State 19. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa 20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State 21. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan 22. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State 23. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State 24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington 25. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo 26. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado 27. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington 28. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois 29. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas 30. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas 31. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 32. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson 33. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky 34. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami 35. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami 36. Calen Bullock, S, USC 37. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson 38. Graham Barton, OT, Duke 39. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon 40. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas 41. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia 42. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State 43. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona 44. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington 45. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota 46. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia 47. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston 48. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 49. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia 50. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia 51. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma 52. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State 53. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon 54. Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M 55. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan 56. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 57. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 58. McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M 59. Josh Newton, CB, TCU 60. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State 61. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida 62. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri 63. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State 64. Evan Williams, S, Oregon 65. Maason Smith, DL, LSU 66. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama 67. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State 68. Rod Moore, S, Michigan 69. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State 70. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami 71. Christian Jones, OT, Texas 72. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan 73. Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest 74. Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina 75. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M 76. Mario Williams, WR, USC 77. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU 78. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington 79. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame 80. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA 81. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia 82. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU 83. Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia 84. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh 85. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami 86. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 87. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington 88. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State 89. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson 90. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia 91. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA 92. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama 93. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon 94. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas 95. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State 96. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke 97. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas 98. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan 99. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M 100. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri 101. Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas 102. Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida 103. Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee 104. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson 105. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama 106. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan 107. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas 108. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State 109. Davin Vann, DL, NC State 110. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati 111. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah 112. Beaux Collins, WR, Clemson 113. Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston 114. DJ James, CB, Auburn 115. Beau Brade, S, Maryland 116. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan 117. Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois 118. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU 119. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville 120. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 121. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona 122. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU 123. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky 124. TVondre Sweat, DL, Texas 125. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State 126. Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M 127. Tate Ratledge, OT, Georgia 128. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane 129. Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson 130. Javon Solomon, LB, Troy 131. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon 132. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina 133. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss 134. Dylan McMahon, IOL, NC State 135. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State 136. Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP 137. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State 138. Gavin Hardison, QB, UTEP 139. Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee 140. Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson 141. Davonte Brown, CB, Miami 142. Jabari Small, RB, Tennessee 143. Michael Wiley, RB, Arizona 144. Drake Nugent, IOL, Michigan 145. Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss 146. Dorian Singer, WR, USC 147. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss 148. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri 149. Javon Foster, OL, Missouri 150. Malcolm Ray, DL, Florida State

Risers

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels is a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record. He has shown improved decision-making and enough arm strength to succeed at the next level. When the play breaks down, the Arizona State transfer is able to use his legs to extend plays and find outlets late in the down. Daniels has a large body of work at the college level so the transition to the NFL should be a bit smoother; similar to Brock Purdy and less like Trey Lance.

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell shares some of the traits that allowed Illinois' Devon Witherspoon to rise a year ago. He is a filled-out cornerback with good top end speed. His competitive spirit is what will excite prospective NFL teams. Mitchell does a good job of getting his eyes back to the ball -- as evidenced by six interceptions over the past two years -- and playing it on arrival. He is willing to play downhill and provide run support.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Fuaga is part of an Oregon State team whose head coach was recently hired at Michigan State. The program had done a good job of developing players like Joshua Gray, Luke Musgrave and Fuaga. The latter is a massive human being who serves as a road block at right tackle for opposing PAC-12 blockers. He has great upper body strength and will finish plays. Despite not being a contender to win any foot races, Fuaga does a great job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged.

Fallers

IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

There is nothing bad to say about Beebe. He has been a personal favorite since watching him play as a sophomore. The Kansas City native plays with an edge and is not afraid to take plays to the ground. He is a sound player and his slippage has more to do with others rising up the ranks. In a relatively weak interior offensive line draft, Beebe projects as one of the best.

QB Riley Leonard, Duke

Leonard has entered the transfer portal and will probably play next season at Notre Dame. IrishIllustrated.com, part of the 247Sports network, is reporting that Leonard will take a visit to South Bend later this week. Duke head coach Mike Elko recently accepted the same role at Texas A&M.

Beyond merely staying healthy next season, teams will want to see improved decision-making and an ability to make plays within structure. He has all of the tools to be a Heisman candidate a year from now.

DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Fla.)

Taylor is an athletic interior defender but he looked less explosive than he did a year ago. According to TruMedia, his pressure rate dropped from 16.2% in 2022 to 11.1% this season. He will need to do a better job of getting off blocks at the next level.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.