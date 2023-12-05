The 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings are a ball of clay that hasn't yet taken its final shape, but will be molded to a finished product on April 25. CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our rankings to formulate an updated aggregate of the top 150.
College football is abuzz with transfer additions and defections since the portal opened to underclassmen Monday. The NFL Draft declaration deadline is not for another month so players still have time to make a decision -- possibly changing their minds once or twice over. As a result, the list may include players who are currently saying they intend to return to school or have entered the transfer portal; Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, for example.
Without further ado, here are the updated Top-150 prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft as college football's regular season ends, with a breakdown of the big risers and fallers below:
|1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
|3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|5. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|7. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
|8. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
|9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
|10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
|11. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|12. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
|13. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
|14. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|15. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
|16. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
|17. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
|18. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
|19. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
|20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
|21. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|22. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
|23. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
|24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
|25. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
|26. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
|27. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|28. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
|29. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
|30. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
|31. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
|32. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
|33. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
|34. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
|35. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
|36. Calen Bullock, S, USC
|37. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
|38. Graham Barton, OT, Duke
|39. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
|40. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
|41. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
|42. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
|43. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
|44. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington
|45. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
|46. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
|47. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
|48. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
|49. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
|50. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
|51. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
|52. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
|53. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
|54. Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
|55. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
|56. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
|57. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
|58. McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M
|59. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
|60. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
|61. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida
|62. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
|63. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
|64. Evan Williams, S, Oregon
|65. Maason Smith, DL, LSU
|66. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
|67. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
|68. Rod Moore, S, Michigan
|69. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
|70. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
|71. Christian Jones, OT, Texas
|72. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
|73. Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest
|74. Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
|75. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
|76. Mario Williams, WR, USC
|77. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
|78. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
|79. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
|80. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA
|81. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
|82. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU
|83. Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia
|84. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
|85. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
|86. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
|87. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
|88. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
|89. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
|90. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia
|91. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
|92. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
|93. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
|94. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
|95. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
|96. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke
|97. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
|98. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
|99. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
|100. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
|101. Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas
|102. Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
|103. Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
|104. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
|105. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
|106. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
|107. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
|108. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
|109. Davin Vann, DL, NC State
|110. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
|111. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
|112. Beaux Collins, WR, Clemson
|113. Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston
|114. DJ James, CB, Auburn
|115. Beau Brade, S, Maryland
|116. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
|117. Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois
|118. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
|119. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
|120. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
|121. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
|122. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
|123. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
|124. TVondre Sweat, DL, Texas
|125. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
|126. Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M
|127. Tate Ratledge, OT, Georgia
|128. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
|129. Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
|130. Javon Solomon, LB, Troy
|131. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
|132. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
|133. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss
|134. Dylan McMahon, IOL, NC State
|135. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
|136. Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP
|137. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
|138. Gavin Hardison, QB, UTEP
|139. Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
|140. Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
|141. Davonte Brown, CB, Miami
|142. Jabari Small, RB, Tennessee
|143. Michael Wiley, RB, Arizona
|144. Drake Nugent, IOL, Michigan
|145. Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss
|146. Dorian Singer, WR, USC
|147. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
|148. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
|149. Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
|150. Malcolm Ray, DL, Florida State
Risers
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Daniels is a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record. He has shown improved decision-making and enough arm strength to succeed at the next level. When the play breaks down, the Arizona State transfer is able to use his legs to extend plays and find outlets late in the down. Daniels has a large body of work at the college level so the transition to the NFL should be a bit smoother; similar to Brock Purdy and less like Trey Lance.
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Mitchell shares some of the traits that allowed Illinois' Devon Witherspoon to rise a year ago. He is a filled-out cornerback with good top end speed. His competitive spirit is what will excite prospective NFL teams. Mitchell does a good job of getting his eyes back to the ball -- as evidenced by six interceptions over the past two years -- and playing it on arrival. He is willing to play downhill and provide run support.
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Fuaga is part of an Oregon State team whose head coach was recently hired at Michigan State. The program had done a good job of developing players like Joshua Gray, Luke Musgrave and Fuaga. The latter is a massive human being who serves as a road block at right tackle for opposing PAC-12 blockers. He has great upper body strength and will finish plays. Despite not being a contender to win any foot races, Fuaga does a great job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged.
Fallers
IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
There is nothing bad to say about Beebe. He has been a personal favorite since watching him play as a sophomore. The Kansas City native plays with an edge and is not afraid to take plays to the ground. He is a sound player and his slippage has more to do with others rising up the ranks. In a relatively weak interior offensive line draft, Beebe projects as one of the best.
QB Riley Leonard, Duke
Leonard has entered the transfer portal and will probably play next season at Notre Dame. IrishIllustrated.com, part of the 247Sports network, is reporting that Leonard will take a visit to South Bend later this week. Duke head coach Mike Elko recently accepted the same role at Texas A&M.
Beyond merely staying healthy next season, teams will want to see improved decision-making and an ability to make plays within structure. He has all of the tools to be a Heisman candidate a year from now.
DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Fla.)
Taylor is an athletic interior defender but he looked less explosive than he did a year ago. According to TruMedia, his pressure rate dropped from 16.2% in 2022 to 11.1% this season. He will need to do a better job of getting off blocks at the next level.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.