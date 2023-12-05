getty-marvin-harrison-ohio-state.jpg
The 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings are a ball of clay that hasn't yet taken its final shape, but will be molded to a finished product on April 25. CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and myself compiled our rankings to formulate an updated aggregate of the top 150.

College football is abuzz with transfer additions and defections since the portal opened to underclassmen Monday. The NFL Draft declaration deadline is not for another month so players still have time to make a decision -- possibly changing their minds once or twice over. As a result, the list may include players who are currently saying they intend to return to school or have entered the transfer portal; Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, for example.

Without further ado, here are the updated Top-150 prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft as college football's regular season ends, with a breakdown of the big risers and fallers below:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
5. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
7. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
8. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
9. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
11. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
12. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
13. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
14. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
15. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
16. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
17. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
18. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
19. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
21. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
22. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
23. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
25. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
26. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
27. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
28. Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
29. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
30. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
31. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
32. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
33. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
34. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
35. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
36. Calen Bullock, S, USC
37. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
38. Graham Barton, OT, Duke
39. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
40. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
41. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
42. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
43. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
44. Troy Fautanu, IOL, Washington
45. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
46. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
47. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
48. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
49. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
50. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
51. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
52. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
53. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
54. Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M
55. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
56. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
57. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
58. McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M
59. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
60. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
61. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida
62. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
63. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
64. Evan Williams, S, Oregon
65. Maason Smith, DL, LSU
66. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
67. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
68. Rod Moore, S, Michigan
69. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
70. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami
71. Christian Jones, OT, Texas
72. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
73. Jasheen Davis, EDGE, Wake Forest
74. Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
75. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
76. Mario Williams, WR, USC
77. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
78. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
79. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
80. J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA
81. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
82. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU
83. Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Georgia
84. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
85. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami
86. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
87. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
88. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
89. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
90. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Georgia
91. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
92. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
93. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
94. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
95. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
96. Riley Leonard, QB, Duke
97. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
98. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
99. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
100. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
101. Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas
102. Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
103. Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
104. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
105. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
106. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
107. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
108. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
109. Davin Vann, DL, NC State
110. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati
111. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
112. Beaux Collins, WR, Clemson
113. Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston
114. DJ James, CB, Auburn
115. Beau Brade, S, Maryland
116. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
117. Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois
118. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU
119. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
120. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
121. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
122. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
123. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
124. TVondre Sweat, DL, Texas
125. Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
126. Tony Grimes, CB, Texas A&M
127. Tate Ratledge, OT, Georgia
128. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
129. Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
130. Javon Solomon, LB, Troy
131. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
132. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
133. Isheem Young, S, Ole Miss
134. Dylan McMahon, IOL, NC State
135. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
136. Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP
137. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
138. Gavin Hardison, QB, UTEP
139. Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
140. Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
141. Davonte Brown, CB, Miami
142. Jabari Small, RB, Tennessee
143. Michael Wiley, RB, Arizona
144. Drake Nugent, IOL, Michigan
145. Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss
146. Dorian Singer, WR, USC
147. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
148. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
149. Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
150. Malcolm Ray, DL, Florida State

Risers

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels is a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record. He has shown improved decision-making and enough arm strength to succeed at the next level. When the play breaks down, the Arizona State transfer is able to use his legs to extend plays and find outlets late in the down. Daniels has a large body of work at the college level so the transition to the NFL should be a bit smoother; similar to Brock Purdy and less like Trey Lance.

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell shares some of the traits that allowed Illinois' Devon Witherspoon to rise a year ago. He is a filled-out cornerback with good top end speed. His competitive spirit is what will excite prospective NFL teams. Mitchell does a good job of getting his eyes back to the ball -- as evidenced by six interceptions over the past two years -- and playing it on arrival. He is willing to play downhill and provide run support. 

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Fuaga is part of an Oregon State team whose head coach was recently hired at Michigan State. The program had done a good job of developing players like Joshua Gray, Luke Musgrave and Fuaga. The latter is a massive human being who serves as a road block at right tackle for opposing PAC-12 blockers. He has great upper body strength and will finish plays. Despite not being a contender to win any foot races, Fuaga does a great job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged. 

Fallers

IOL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

There is nothing bad to say about Beebe. He has been a personal favorite since watching him play as a sophomore. The Kansas City native plays with an edge and is not afraid to take plays to the ground. He is a sound player and his slippage has more to do with others rising up the ranks. In a relatively weak interior offensive line draft, Beebe projects as one of the best.

QB Riley Leonard, Duke

Leonard has entered the transfer portal and will probably play next season at Notre Dame. IrishIllustrated.com, part of the 247Sports network, is reporting that Leonard will take a visit to South Bend later this week. Duke head coach Mike Elko recently accepted the same role at Texas A&M. 

Beyond merely staying healthy next season, teams will want to see improved decision-making and an ability to make plays within structure. He has all of the tools to be a Heisman candidate a year from now. 

DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Fla.)

Taylor is an athletic interior defender but he looked less explosive than he did a year ago. According to TruMedia, his pressure rate dropped from 16.2% in 2022 to 11.1% this season. He will need to do a better job of getting off blocks at the next level.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.