The NFL announced the official list of underclassmen who were granted eligibility to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The 54 players granted special eligibility have met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have submitted to a written application in which they have renounced their remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 19.
- Ajou Ajou, WR, Garden City C.C.
- Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
- Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama*
- Cole Bishop, DB, Utah
- Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia*
- Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas*
- Arland Bruce, WR, Oklahoma State*
- Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
- Calen Bullock, DB, USC*
- Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
- Junior Colson, LB, Michigan*
- Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa*
- Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah
- Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame
- Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
- Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
- Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State*
- Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State*
- Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State*
- Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
- Kalen King, DB, Penn State
- Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia
- JC Latham, OT, Alabama*
- Cam Little, K, Arkansas
- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan*
- Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas*
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington*
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
- Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri
- Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
- Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington*
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas*
- Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth (N.J.)
- Maason Smith, DT, LSU*
- Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
- Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami
- Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
- Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson*
- Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama*
- Sione Vaki, DB, Utah
- Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
- Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC*
- James Williams, DB, Miami
- Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
- Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
- Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
The following underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection (players marked with an asterisk were newly added since the Jan. 5 deadline):
- Kamren Kinchens, DB, Miami*
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama*
- Byron Murphy, DT, Texas*
- Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.