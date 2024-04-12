From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 In just under two weeks, Caleb Williams will join the Bears as the No. 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders are meeting with Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye next week, but it seems like the Heisman Trophy winner will be the pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 A trade down wouldn't be shocking considering the other needs the Patriots have, but by far the biggest priority is locking down a franchise QB. They draft Drake Maye believing he can be that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 If the Cardinals move down, they miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr. They opt to stay and take one of the best WR prospects in recent memory.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 "There are multiple [quarterbacks] that we are in love with just on an outright basis," Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this week. Based on everything that has transpired during the pre-draft process, I have to believe J.J. McCarthy is one of them.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Giants miss out on a QB, but they get Daniel Jones a bona fide No. 1 WR for the first time in his career.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd I don't think I've changed this pairing during mock draft season, and I'm not going to start now.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd I so badly wanted to give the Falcons Rome Odunze, but new head coach Raheem Morris is a defensive guy, Atlanta badly needs an edge rusher and Dallas Turner has all the tools to consistently disrupt QBs from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Unable to find a trade partner to move back, the Bears give Caleb Williams a big-time weapon in Rome Odunze. The No. 1 pick would be set up very nicely in Chicago.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Drafting Brock Bowers was tempting here, but beefing up the offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers was more important. Drafting Taliese Fuaga will ensure New York puts out the best five players to protect the future Hall of Fame QB.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Jim Harbaugh wants to build through the trenches, and JC Latham would be an immediate upgrade over current right tackle Trey Pipkins.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Broncos add a top-10 talent to a tight end room that didn't do much of anything last season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Instead of selecting the fifth quarterback off the board or reinforcing the offensive line, the Raiders opt to select Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Jack Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Already an elite pass blocker, Olu Fashanu will be able to keep Derek Carr upright from the moment he arrives in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 It was between Brian Thomas Jr. and Terrion Arnold. Ultimately, getting Anthony Richardson a big, explosive, speedy wideout was too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks lost guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown in free agency, and they haven't re-signed their other guard from last season in Phil Haynes. That tells me they're locking in on offensive line in Round 1, and Troy Fautanu is a worthy choice. He played left tackle at Washington but will probably be best suited inside in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars signed veteran Ronald Darby after releasing Darious Williams, but they need more firepower at the position. Terrion Arnold has the production, physicality and mindset to challenge receivers in the AFC South and across the league.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow at all costs, and Amarius Mims can slide in at right tackle while Trent Brown mans the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Laiatu Latu gets to stay in California, and the Rams get a technician at the pass rusher position

Round 1 - Pick 20 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th The Steelers get their replacement for Mason Cole at center.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Despite already having Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips -- albeit coming off major injuries -- the Dolphins continue stocking the defensive line with Jared Verse, who is too talented to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles cornerbacks aren't getting any younger, and Cooper DeJean can do a bit of everything in the secondary (in addition to being a dangerous punt returner).

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st First Jim Harbaugh goes offensive line, and then he goes defensive line. Byron Murphy II should be gone before this point, so the Chargers get a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys need a Tyron Smith replacement. Tyler Smith can move over to the left side while another Tyler (Guyton, out of Oklahoma) slots in at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Kool-Aid McKinstry brings length and high-football IQ to the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The explosive Chop Robinson replaces Shaq Barrett in Tampa Bay.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals improve their edge-rushing presence by bringing on Darius Robinson, who can help on the interior as well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Good value here for the Bills, who get the No. 4 WR off the board without having to trade up.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Ennis Rakestraw Jr. just feels like a Dan Campbell guy. His energy and physicality will be welcomed in the Lions secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th The Ravens draft the best available offensive lineman to make sure they have the best protection possible for Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 The 49ers WR corps for 2024 appear set (we'll see what happens with Brandon Aiyuk), but adding Ladd McConkey would give Brock Purdy an inside-out weapon who just knows how to get open. And in Kyle Shanahan's offense, McConkey would shine.