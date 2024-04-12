jared-verse.jpg
Is the 2024 NFL Draft here yet? 

After the college all-star games, NFL Combine, pro days and most top-30 visits, it's basically a waiting game now for those who cover the three-day event at the end of April. So, while we're waiting, how about another mock draft, in which four quarterbacks go in the top five, none go after that and two AFC contenders take advantage of top prospects falling.

Now let's get to it!

  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
In just under two weeks, Caleb Williams will join the Bears as the No. 1 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders are meeting with Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye next week, but it seems like the Heisman Trophy winner will be the pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
A trade down wouldn't be shocking considering the other needs the Patriots have, but by far the biggest priority is locking down a franchise QB. They draft Drake Maye believing he can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
If the Cardinals move down, they miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr. They opt to stay and take one of the best WR prospects in recent memory.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
"There are multiple [quarterbacks] that we are in love with just on an outright basis," Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this week. Based on everything that has transpired during the pre-draft process, I have to believe J.J. McCarthy is one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Giants miss out on a QB, but they get Daniel Jones a bona fide No. 1 WR for the first time in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I don't think I've changed this pairing during mock draft season, and I'm not going to start now.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I so badly wanted to give the Falcons Rome Odunze, but new head coach Raheem Morris is a defensive guy, Atlanta badly needs an edge rusher and Dallas Turner has all the tools to consistently disrupt QBs from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Unable to find a trade partner to move back, the Bears give Caleb Williams a big-time weapon in Rome Odunze. The No. 1 pick would be set up very nicely in Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Drafting Brock Bowers was tempting here, but beefing up the offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers was more important. Drafting Taliese Fuaga will ensure New York puts out the best five players to protect the future Hall of Fame QB.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Jim Harbaugh wants to build through the trenches, and JC Latham would be an immediate upgrade over current right tackle Trey Pipkins.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Broncos add a top-10 talent to a tight end room that didn't do much of anything last season.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Instead of selecting the fifth quarterback off the board or reinforcing the offensive line, the Raiders opt to select Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Jack Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Already an elite pass blocker, Olu Fashanu will be able to keep Derek Carr upright from the moment he arrives in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
It was between Brian Thomas Jr. and Terrion Arnold. Ultimately, getting Anthony Richardson a big, explosive, speedy wideout was too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks lost guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown in free agency, and they haven't re-signed their other guard from last season in Phil Haynes. That tells me they're locking in on offensive line in Round 1, and Troy Fautanu is a worthy choice. He played left tackle at Washington but will probably be best suited inside in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars signed veteran Ronald Darby after releasing Darious Williams, but they need more firepower at the position. Terrion Arnold has the production, physicality and mindset to challenge receivers in the AFC South and across the league.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow at all costs, and Amarius Mims can slide in at right tackle while Trent Brown mans the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Laiatu Latu gets to stay in California, and the Rams get a technician at the pass rusher position
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
The Steelers get their replacement for Mason Cole at center.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Despite already having Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips -- albeit coming off major injuries -- the Dolphins continue stocking the defensive line with Jared Verse, who is too talented to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Eagles cornerbacks aren't getting any younger, and Cooper DeJean can do a bit of everything in the secondary (in addition to being a dangerous punt returner).
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
First Jim Harbaugh goes offensive line, and then he goes defensive line. Byron Murphy II should be gone before this point, so the Chargers get a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Cowboys need a Tyron Smith replacement. Tyler Smith can move over to the left side while another Tyler (Guyton, out of Oklahoma) slots in at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Kool-Aid McKinstry brings length and high-football IQ to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
The explosive Chop Robinson replaces Shaq Barrett in Tampa Bay.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Cardinals improve their edge-rushing presence by bringing on Darius Robinson, who can help on the interior as well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Good value here for the Bills, who get the No. 4 WR off the board without having to trade up.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. just feels like a Dan Campbell guy. His energy and physicality will be welcomed in the Lions secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Ravens draft the best available offensive lineman to make sure they have the best protection possible for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
The 49ers WR corps for 2024 appear set (we'll see what happens with Brandon Aiyuk), but adding Ladd McConkey would give Brock Purdy an inside-out weapon who just knows how to get open. And in Kyle Shanahan's offense, McConkey would shine.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Absolute steal for the Chiefs, who get a player who should probably go top 20 at the end of Round 1.