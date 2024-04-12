Is the 2024 NFL Draft here yet?
After the college all-star games, NFL Combine, pro days and most top-30 visits, it's basically a waiting game now for those who cover the three-day event at the end of April. So, while we're waiting, how about another mock draft, in which four quarterbacks go in the top five, none go after that and two AFC contenders take advantage of top prospects falling.
Now let's get to it!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
In just under two weeks, Caleb Williams will join the Bears as the No. 1 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders are meeting with Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye next week, but it seems like the Heisman Trophy winner will be the pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
A trade down wouldn't be shocking considering the other needs the Patriots have, but by far the biggest priority is locking down a franchise QB. They draft Drake Maye believing he can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If the Cardinals move down, they miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr. They opt to stay and take one of the best WR prospects in recent memory.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
"There are multiple [quarterbacks] that we are in love with just on an outright basis," Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this week. Based on everything that has transpired during the pre-draft process, I have to believe J.J. McCarthy is one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants miss out on a QB, but they get Daniel Jones a bona fide No. 1 WR for the first time in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
I so badly wanted to give the Falcons Rome Odunze, but new head coach Raheem Morris is a defensive guy, Atlanta badly needs an edge rusher and Dallas Turner has all the tools to consistently disrupt QBs from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Unable to find a trade partner to move back, the Bears give Caleb Williams a big-time weapon in Rome Odunze. The No. 1 pick would be set up very nicely in Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Drafting Brock Bowers was tempting here, but beefing up the offensive line in front of Aaron Rodgers was more important. Drafting Taliese Fuaga will ensure New York puts out the best five players to protect the future Hall of Fame QB.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Jim Harbaugh wants to build through the trenches, and JC Latham would be an immediate upgrade over current right tackle Trey Pipkins.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Broncos add a top-10 talent to a tight end room that didn't do much of anything last season.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Instead of selecting the fifth quarterback off the board or reinforcing the offensive line, the Raiders opt to select Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Jack Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Already an elite pass blocker, Olu Fashanu will be able to keep Derek Carr upright from the moment he arrives in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
It was between Brian Thomas Jr. and Terrion Arnold. Ultimately, getting Anthony Richardson a big, explosive, speedy wideout was too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Seahawks lost guard Damien Lewis and center Evan Brown in free agency, and they haven't re-signed their other guard from last season in Phil Haynes. That tells me they're locking in on offensive line in Round 1, and Troy Fautanu is a worthy choice. He played left tackle at Washington but will probably be best suited inside in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Jaguars signed veteran Ronald Darby after releasing Darious Williams, but they need more firepower at the position. Terrion Arnold has the production, physicality and mindset to challenge receivers in the AFC South and across the league.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow at all costs, and Amarius Mims can slide in at right tackle while Trent Brown mans the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu gets to stay in California, and the Rams get a technician at the pass rusher position
Round 1 - Pick 20
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Steelers get their replacement for Mason Cole at center.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Despite already having Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips -- albeit coming off major injuries -- the Dolphins continue stocking the defensive line with Jared Verse, who is too talented to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Eagles cornerbacks aren't getting any younger, and Cooper DeJean can do a bit of everything in the secondary (in addition to being a dangerous punt returner).
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
First Jim Harbaugh goes offensive line, and then he goes defensive line. Byron Murphy II should be gone before this point, so the Chargers get a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Cowboys need a Tyron Smith replacement. Tyler Smith can move over to the left side while another Tyler (Guyton, out of Oklahoma) slots in at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Kool-Aid McKinstry brings length and high-football IQ to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The explosive Chop Robinson replaces Shaq Barrett in Tampa Bay.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
The Cardinals improve their edge-rushing presence by bringing on Darius Robinson, who can help on the interior as well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Good value here for the Bills, who get the No. 4 WR off the board without having to trade up.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. just feels like a Dan Campbell guy. His energy and physicality will be welcomed in the Lions secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Ravens draft the best available offensive lineman to make sure they have the best protection possible for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The 49ers WR corps for 2024 appear set (we'll see what happens with Brandon Aiyuk), but adding Ladd McConkey would give Brock Purdy an inside-out weapon who just knows how to get open. And in Kyle Shanahan's offense, McConkey would shine.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Absolute steal for the Chiefs, who get a player who should probably go top 20 at the end of Round 1.