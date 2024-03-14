Justin Fields is the only marquee veteran quarterback without a new home, but the Vikings have found themselves in a weird spot now that the dust is almost fully settled on the experienced-passer market.
They added Sam Darnold but are presumably still interested in a quarterback in the draft. The only problem is that they have the No. 11 overall pick, and there's at least four clubs in front of them who clearly want a quarterback, too. And then there's the Broncos immediately behind them at No. 12.
It might take some draft maneuvering for the Vikings to get what they want in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kickstart Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Patriots and Maye are arguably two of the biggest enigmas at the top of this draft. Here, they pair together, and if Maye doesn't start Week 1, that's fine with Jacoby Brissett back in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals make this pick in seconds, giving Kyler Murray a monster outside vertical threat in MHJ.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside and will be a coveted dude at this spot in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Head coach Brian Callahan had a front-row seat to the impact a former LSU stud receiver can have on an offense. Nabers is electric with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis, which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze is a big, athletic rebounder with deceptive YAC skills who'll help round out the Bears' new-look offense.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
With the top quarterbacks and Dallas Turner gone, the Vikings are eager to move back. And the Jaguars need cornerback help. Mitchell is long, fast, athletic, and was ridiculously productive in college.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Instead of hoping to wheel and deal to get back into the first round later, Sean Payton simply picks his quarterback of the future here to be a point-guard type in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold can excel in man or zone and hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent -- who's young -- in the secondary for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Even with Noah Fant re-signed, the Seahawks get a premier tight-end talent in Bowers.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Murphy is a twitched-up interior rusher Brian Flores will love to add to the middle of his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham was enormous at the NFL Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is the precise type of freaky mover the Rams would love to insert to their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Young, fun and crazy athletic duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Howie Roseman stays true to form and addresses the defensive line in Round 1.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Texans grab a do-everything defensive back to turnover the football often.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
The Packers gravitate toward big-time athletes, and Fiske is the most athletic up-the-field rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
After releasing Shaq Barrett, who signed with the Dolphins, the Buccaneers have a giant hole on the edge, and Robinson has All-Pro potential because of his burst and bend.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is arguably the most polished edge rusher in the class, and while he's not a ridiculous athlete, he can stand up to power at the point of attack when he's not winning with one of his pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
After all the talk about the Bills trading up for a receiver, they stay put and pick a plus route-runner in the former Georgia star.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is half edge rusher, half defensive tackle and also the exact type of physical specimen the Lions likely want and certainly need up front on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Vikings trade No. 42 overall, No. 108 overall (fourth-round) and a 2025 third-round pick to jump from No. 42 to get their quarterback and that coveted fifth-year option.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Chiefs get the other receiver from Texas who's big, fast and silky smooth running routes.