quinyon-mitchell.jpg
Getty Images

Justin Fields is the only marquee veteran quarterback without a new home, but the Vikings have found themselves in a weird spot now that the dust is almost fully settled on the experienced-passer market. 

They added Sam Darnold but are presumably still interested in a quarterback in the draft. The only problem is that they have the No. 11 overall pick, and there's at least four clubs in front of them who clearly want a quarterback, too. And then there's the Broncos immediately behind them at No. 12. 

It might take some draft maneuvering for the Vikings to get what they want in the first round.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kickstart Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
The Patriots and Maye are arguably two of the biggest enigmas at the top of this draft. Here, they pair together, and if Maye doesn't start Week 1, that's fine with Jacoby Brissett back in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
The Cardinals make this pick in seconds, giving Kyler Murray a monster outside vertical threat in MHJ.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside and will be a coveted dude at this spot in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
Head coach Brian Callahan had a front-row seat to the impact a former LSU stud receiver can have on an offense. Nabers is electric with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Turner tested through the roof in Indianapolis, which came after a truly breakout season as Alabama's No. 1 rusher in 2023. The Falcons are devoid of a true No. 1 perimeter pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Odunze is a big, athletic rebounder with deceptive YAC skills who'll help round out the Bears' new-look offense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another quick selection here -- the Jets have to get stronger in the trenches, and Alt has plenty of upside because of his length and athletic gifts.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With the top quarterbacks and Dallas Turner gone, the Vikings are eager to move back. And the Jaguars need cornerback help. Mitchell is long, fast, athletic, and was ridiculously productive in college.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
Instead of hoping to wheel and deal to get back into the first round later, Sean Payton simply picks his quarterback of the future here to be a point-guard type in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
Thomas is too large, too fast, with too much SEC production to go late in Round 1. I just don't see it happening. The Raiders get their new quarterback another weapon, and in a few years, Thomas can be a true No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arnold can excel in man or zone and hits like he's a much bigger cornerback. The Colts have needed a major talent -- who's young -- in the secondary for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Even with Noah Fant re-signed, the Seahawks get a premier tight-end talent in Bowers.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murphy is a twitched-up interior rusher Brian Flores will love to add to the middle of his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Latham was enormous at the NFL Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is the precise type of freaky mover the Rams would love to insert to their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins is spindly but can fly and mirrors well in man-to-man coverage. Young, fun and crazy athletic duo on the perimeter with Wiggins and Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Howie Roseman stays true to form and addresses the defensive line in Round 1.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
7th
The Texans grab a do-everything defensive back to turnover the football often.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
75
REYDS
1014
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
6
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Packers gravitate toward big-time athletes, and Fiske is the most athletic up-the-field rusher in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
After releasing Shaq Barrett, who signed with the Dolphins, the Buccaneers have a giant hole on the edge, and Robinson has All-Pro potential because of his burst and bend.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Latu is arguably the most polished edge rusher in the class, and while he's not a ridiculous athlete, he can stand up to power at the point of attack when he's not winning with one of his pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
After all the talk about the Bills trading up for a receiver, they stay put and pick a plus route-runner in the former Georgia star.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Robinson is half edge rusher, half defensive tackle and also the exact type of physical specimen the Lions likely want and certainly need up front on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Mims did some otherworldly stuff in Indianapolis at the combine at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. He's the type of oversized, overwhelming blocker the Ravens love.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
The Vikings trade No. 42 overall, No. 108 overall (fourth-round) and a 2025 third-round pick to jump from No. 42 to get their quarterback and that coveted fifth-year option.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
The Chiefs get the other receiver from Texas who's big, fast and silky smooth running routes.