There was some real temptation to trade a veteran quarterback with my second NFL mock draft of the year, and there's also just too obvious an option when it comes to a trade not to take it.
When the Vikings acquired another first-round pick from the Texans they made their intention quite clear: They are preparing to make a move up in this draft for a quarterback. Now, it's also possible the Vikings believe this draft class is much better than next year's class and they want to load up on this impressive first round.
But it's more likely they're chasing a quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, so I've got them trading up to No. 5 with the Chargers, who have a lot of holes on the roster after cutting Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen.
This could make things particularly spicy with the Giants possibly hunting a quarterback and the Patriots and Cardinals possibly willing to move out of the No. 3 and No. 4 holes, respectively.
In short, the Vikings will have their fair share of suitors, and it shouldn't be surprising to see them move up either ahead of the draft (to No. 4) or during the draft (No. 5).
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The trade of Justin Fields all but seals this pick for the Bears, not that it wasn't already locked in before that.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Washington could move out of the second spot if someone offers it a haul, but the feeling is new ownership wants to get "their guy" at quarterback to ignite a passionate fanbase.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots are a trade-out candidate here as well, but like the Commanders, they want to grab their guy in this QB-rich draft, and they do so with the Heisman winner, who pairs nicely with the sneakily unathletic Jacoby Brissett.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals have to get a wide receiver here, and they might view Harrison as a franchise-altering WR to pair with Kyler Murray.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Vikings' intent is very clear with their weekend move, acquiring an additional first-round pick: They are preparing to move up for a quarterback. If three quarterbacks are off the board to start, J.J. McCarthy is probably their guy. He's widely regarded in NFL circles and the Vikings move up here with the Chargers, who are happy to drop back for a pair of firsts (11 and 23).
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants would probably like to upgrade at quarterback for the long haul, and I wouldn't count them out in the McCarthy hunt, but if they stand pat, they'll be thrilled with a blue-chip receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
A great example of how free agency shapes the draft: The Falcons were players for a QB or a WR before going big on the open market. Now they can focus on the defensive side of the ball with all their additions.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Chicago could certainly go WR or OL here to help Williams, but the Bears grabbed Keenan Allen and have to feel adding another EDGE could push this defense into really compelling territory.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Jets should be doing backflips here being able to add a player like Odunze as another weapon for Aaron Rodgers after improving the OL in free agency.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Chargers are able to trade down and scoop up a weapon for Justin Herbert. Bowers fits perfectly with what Jim Harbaugh wants to do on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Broncos have plenty of holes and getting better on the defensive line should certainly be a priority.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Hearing Arnold talk, he sure does sound like the type of guy Antonio Pierce would love to have on his defense.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Chargers have enough ammo to move back up in the draft and grab a mauling offensive lineman in Latham, who can start on the right side for them from jump street.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Colts could use a few more quality pieces in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Very curious to see what Seattle does without Pete Carroll's influence on the drafting philosophy. I would GUESS the Seahawks are more likely to trade back, but for now they can take Latu here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Jags missed out on Calvin Ridley and that could end up making receiver a priority for them in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Offensive line could be a priority, but with Tee Higgins set to leave after a tag year the Bengals could certainly end up going receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
The Aaron Donald retirement makes this a little easier to project, although suggesting we know what the Rams will do with a first-round pick is silly since it's the first since 2016.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
We know this won't be a quarterback! But the Steelers could certainly use some help protecting their two new quarterbacks, and we've seen the Steelers willing to dip their toe in the UGA pool.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Dolphins could look to boost their pass rush with injuries a problem on that side of the ball. I'm going to give them some OL depth knowing they'll need to protect Tua long term.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
If there's a quality UGA prospect available you can bet Howie Roseman will consider drafting him.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
This pick has been actually traded twice and now mock traded twice! Dizzying! The Saints just signed Chase Young, but it's just a one-year deal so depth should be important.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Cowboys have seen some serious attrition on the offensive line, and they've been more than willing to grab their guys in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Offensive line isn't a pressing need, but there's nothing wrong with building out some depth after the departure of David Bahktiari.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
This offensive line class is deep and will offer teams on the back end of the draft a chance to create a run.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Was tempted to double dip at WR here, but getting a stud defensive prospect for Jonathan Gannon is probably a priority.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Bills lost a ton of players in the secondary and I can't not see Sean McDermott trying to restock things via the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Brad Holmes loves defensive backs, and DeJean fits with a Dan Campbell-style team.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Cooper Beebe IOL
Kansas State • Sr • 6'4" / 335 lbs
The Ravens have the running back, but who is blocking for Derrick Henry? I think they trust their draft picks, but may continue drafting and developing.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
YAC production is something the Niners love and we don't know what will happen with Brandon Aiyuk for the long haul.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
The Chiefs added Hollywood Brown in free agency, but could keep improving the WR depth chart in the draft without putting too much pressure on a young player.