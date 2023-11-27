What would it look like if the team with the No. 1 overall pick didn't pick a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? A club hasn't made that decision since the Browns picked Myles Garrett with the top selection in the 2017 draft, and it worked out pretty well for Cleveland.
In this mock, the Bears (the current holders of the No. 1 pick), decide to stay the course with Justin Fields and not grab another quarterback.
Then with their second top-five selection, they move down in a trade with the Falcons. Here are the details of that mock trade.
Falcons get: No. 4 overall, No. 105 overall (fourth round)
Bears get: No. 8 overall, No. 45 overall (second round), No. 68 overall (third round)
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 11. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Bears go with the most intimidating, productive edge rusher in the class instead of going quarterback with the No. 1 selection. Latu is NFL ready.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Harrison Jr. is this good ... to be a receiver going No. 2 overall. This would be the earliest a wideout was picked since Calvin Johnson in 2007.
Round 1 - Pick 3
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Patriots are ecstatic to be able to land Williams here. He has franchise-quarterback talent.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Falcons can't wait around and hope Desmond Ridder develops. So they get aggressive to land the promising Maye from North Carolina. Chicago decides against picking a quarterback, instead taking the extra picks to continue to build around Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Daniels is the front-runner for the Heisman and a fun, electrifying draft prospect who's going to fly up boards. The Giants must address quarterback. Now.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Nabers is a complete wideout who can win in a variety of ways. The Titans have to inject some dynamic receiver talent to this team beyond DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu would be the perfect addition as the Commanders enter Year 3 of the Sam Howell era.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is the best interior pass rusher in the class, and those types have been getting picked early in recent drafts.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze looks better and more spry every week. He could ultimately go this high in April.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a masher on the edge, and prioritizing the offensive line is smart for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson could actually go higher than this because of his athletic gifts. Either way, the Chargers would be smart to continue to add youthful talent to the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Even though the Rams have loved three-receiver sets in the Sean McVay era, Bowers is a freaky specimen who'd bring a new wrinkle to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is the alpha-type cornerback the Raiders have needed for a very long time now.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins would give the Colts a young, lockdown corner, which is precisely what this defense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a fun playmaker in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
If the Bengals see Tee Higgins sign elsewhere in free agency, Coleman's big-bodied frame would be the natural replacement in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette would provide the Bills with more YAC capabilities in their pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 19
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham would provide the Saints with stability at either tackle or guard and he's very close to being "NFL strong" already.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
The Cardinals get an advanced and explosive edge rusher to help anchor the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton would bring polish and grittiness up front in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse and Will Anderson would be one heck of a young, edge-rushing tandem in Houston for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who could be worked seamlessly into Miami's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is too naturally talented for the Cowboys to pass on him here. Would be a fun addition inside defensively for Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinchens and Tal Hufanga next to each other would be a blast of a safety tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Egbuka would add more advanced wideout talent to the Jacksonville offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round. They need receiver reinforcements.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is an advanced butt-kicker on the outside with an NFL-caliber frame and refined pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a three-down safety who can do it all. Would be a mirror image of Kyle Hamilton for the Ravens defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jonah Elliss DE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.