Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 There's no secret to what this pick will be, no matter how hard anybody attempts to convince you there is. Caleb Williams has been destined to be a Chicago Bear for months now.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 It's possible the Commanders could go with Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy or shock the world and take Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix. However, I'm confident it'll be a quarterback here, and putting together all the context clues suggests the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the most likely selection.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Drake Maye remains the No. 2 QB on my board, and while I've tinkered with the idea of the Patriots going different directions here in prior mocks, quarterback makes the most sense to me. Maye has plenty of kinks to work through (every rookie QB does), but his upside is sky-high.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Should things break this way, I can see the Cardinals being convinced to trade down by a team with a burning desire for a quarterback, but Arizona already has plenty of draft capital in 2024. Is there truly a desire to move down? Particularly when they'd choose the top player on their board? Marvin Harrison Jr. could be a Hall of Fame player.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 I'm hardly the first person to connect the dots of what the Vikings hope to do with their two first-round picks. Minnesota moves up to grab the quarterback it wants and the one who fits best what Kevin O'Connell asks his QB to do.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 There's been some recent scuttlebutt the Giants are open to moving up and taking a quarterback, even with Daniel Jones still on the roster. I can't rule it out, but they don't have two firsts to offer like the Vikings do. So, with all the top QBs off the board, the Giants have to settle for a possible game-changing receiver in Malik Nabers!

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If Joe Alt is on the board at No. 7 we could see the Titans racing to get the pick in. Alt is the best of the bunch in a draft class that is heavy on offensive tackles and provides Tennessee with a franchise cornerstone player.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm interested in seeing what happens here. Even if there are four quarterbacks taken by the time Atlanta is on the clock, I can see teams looking to move up to get a tackle or receiver. The problem is I don't have an obvious deal to mock given what I have with the first seven picks, so the Falcons stand pat and address a need on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The Bears have added Keenan Allen already this offseason to pair with D.J. Moore, but as talented as Allen is, he hasn't played a full season since 2019, nor is he a long-term answer. So the Bears take Odunze to give Caleb Williams another weapon. I could also see the Bears going tackle here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Bowers is a tough evaluation for me. Historically, tight ends taken in the first round haven't had a high hit rate. I certainly understand the appeal of Bowers, however, as he brings a lot to a team's passing attack as a big-bodied target with after-the-catch ability.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th I'm high on Latham and believe he can stick at left tackle in the NFL, but some evaluators believe he's better suited at right tackle. That's fine with the Chargers, who will happily put him on the right side since they have Rashawn Slater on the left.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Washington has plenty of draft capital and a rookie quarterback to protect in Jayden Daniels. The Broncos don't have many picks and have been connected routinely to Bo Nix. So the Broncos move down to the early second, where taking Nix makes more sense, and the Commanders move up to get a left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I had a conversation this week with somebody much smarter than I am and whose opinion I respect. They told me that if Terrion Arnold is on the board when the Raiders are up, they'd be shocked if he wasn't the pick. So, I'm taking their word for it! It would make plenty of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Saints need to upgrade at left tackle, and while Fashanu's stock has taken some hits in recent months, I still believe he's a premier pass-blocking left tackle. You bank on that and hope you can round out his ability in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st I mentioned in my last mock that I worry about taking a corner from the MAC, given the lack of success stories, but I can see Mitchell being the first. He's big, long, athletic and plays like the offense stole the football from him, and he will do anything to get it back.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I can see Seattle going in multiple directions here, and it's hard to know what the new regime in charge will target with its first pick. All that said, when I watch Jared Verse play, it's like he's already in a Seahawks uniform. He's the kind of well-rounded edge-setter who has flourished in Seattle over the years.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th I've been higher on Wiggins than most throughout the entire draft process, and I believe he'd be a good fit in Jacksonville, where the Jaguars can use an upgrade at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals need help on the interior of their defensive line, and while it may not be their biggest need, having their choice of the top interior lineman here has them pulling the trigger on it. I've mocked Murphy here, but it could also be Illinois' Johnny Newton.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams make their first first-round draft pick since taking Jared Goff in 2016, and use it on UCLA edge rusher Laitu Latu. There were medical concerns about Latu early in the draft process, but those have quieted down since. Plenty of teams consider Latu the top edge player in the class. Perhaps the Rams are one of them.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers look like a team ready to Establish The Run in 2024, so they add the best run-blocking tackle in the class to their offensive line. I love watching Taliese Fuaga's tape. He emasculates opponents regularly.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins have plenty of needs to address, and this is something of a Best Player Available at one of those needs picks. Mims offers a lot for any team to dream on. The concern is the overall lack of reps during his time at Georgia, but he's a massive human being with incredible athleticism, not just for his size but for anybody.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd DeJean's entire draft process has been stunted by the broken leg he suffered late in the season, but he's a first-round talent. He's only taken four Top 30 visits, and one of those was to Philadelphia, which has a big need at corner.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 There have been plenty of mock drafts with the Chargers taking LSU's Malik Nabers at No. 5, but after trading down with the Vikings, they end up with a new right tackle and Nabers' teammate at LSU. Nabers garnered more of the spotlight, which helped Thomas thrive, but he's a big-play threat from Day 1 with the ability to develop into a true No. 1 WR.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Given their needs, cap situation, and lack of picks, I wonder if the Cowboys would like to trade down. For this mock, I have them addressing their biggest need with a player they met at the combine and watched at his pro day.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th The Packers haven't drafted an offensive lineman in the first round in a while, but it would make sense to do so this season. I really like Jordan Morgan, whom some believe is destined to move to guard, but I believe he has a chance to be an above-average NFL tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th I've mentioned before I'm not overly high on the edge rusher class, and I have Chop Robinson as having the highest upside when it comes to getting after the quarterback. The Bucs grab his ability to do so while hoping Robinson can develop into more of a three-down player.

Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th Another player I've been higher on throughout the process than others, as I mocked him to the Lions a few mocks ago. Sainristil will likely be a nickel corner at the next level, but have you seen the guys nickels are asked to cover? Sainristil can do so and has a knack for making big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd It's expected the Bills will address their receiver need in the draft, but given what's left on the board and the depth of talent at receiver in this class, Buffalo would be better served addressing another need at this spot. Newton is a disruptive force on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Jones fracture McKinstry suffered in his foot has left a cloud over his draft stock, but he's a talented player at a position of need for the Lions, and he has that tough-guy mentality you know this front office covets.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Nearly everybody you talk to believes Graham Barton is a good player; they just can't reach a consensus on where he'll be a good player. But that's kind of the selling point. Barton can play across the entire offensive line, and the Ravens could find a home for him at guard or right tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 And the Broncos are back in the first round! After trading down from 12, Denver moves back into the end of the first round to get Nix and get the fifth-year option on him.