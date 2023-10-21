From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Williams is the best quarterback prospect for the modern game that has been seen, perhaps ever. There is no such thing as a guarantee as it relates to quarterbacks but there is a lot of confidence projecting Williams to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Williams' first season in the NFL is spent throwing to D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. Rookie quarterbacks have walked into worse situations.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver is not going to be turned around in just a few years so moving forward with a 34-year-old as the future at quarterback is not the wisest strategy. Drake Maye would have been the first quarterback taken in at least two of the past five years.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jonathan Gannon comes from a Philadelphia situation that was flush with defensive line talent. The cupboard is pretty bare in the desert, but Dallas Turner is a step toward that mirage becoming a reality for Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The options are not ideal for the Giants. Their roster is in an overall odd position but Kool-Aid McKinstry upgrades that unit and takes some of the pressure off of Deonte Banks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Offensive tackle is a big need for the AFC East franchise. The selection of Joe Alt to play left tackle means that Trent Brown can flip back to the right side, so one selection upgrades two spots.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are slated to hit free agency after the season. If one or both do not return, then edge rusher becomes a position of need. Quarterback is a desired outcome if the situation presents itself.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski was plugged into the left guard spot but there is still a long-term need at both offensive tackle spots. The left side of the offensive line sees a heavy investment over a two-year period with the addition of Olu Fashanu.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd This was easily the most difficult pick in the first round. Green Bay would probably explore trading down under the circumstances but Laiatu Latu is a difference-maker and one of the better prospects in this draft class as long as the medical check comes back clear.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Brock Bowers is one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects available so Los Angeles plucks him to add to a war chest that already includes Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd New Orleans, similar to Philadelphia, commonly invests in the offensive and defensive lines. The Saints are unlikely to take a tackle and there are no interior prospects who warrant consideration. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who can grow alongside Bryan Bresee.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Emeka Egbuka would be a quality complement to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but they need a quarterback capable of making the most of that talent.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 13 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd After taking Dallas Turner earlier in the first round, Arizona addresses its cornerback room, which is in desperate need of some attention.

Round 1 - Pick 14 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has a lot of needs but the offensive line has been a need since that fateful offseason moving on from Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis' cornerback room has exceeded expectations but the Colts need a great man-coverage cornerback to allow others to serve as depth.

Round 1 - Pick 16 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Montez Sweat and Chase Young are both slated to hit free agency after the season. Can they afford to pay both having already paid Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne? In the event they can't, they bring in JT Tuimoloau to absorb some of that loss.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Amarius Mims' biggest problem has been playing time and availability. When healthy, he looks like a top-10 pick and the Jets are desperate for help in that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Maason Smith DL LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 3rd D.J. Reader is in the final year of his contract so there is a need next to B.J. Hill. Maason Smith fills that need.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Byron Young has been awesome for the Rams since being taken in the third round but Los Angeles has a dynamic duo with the addition of Chop Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 20 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Baker Mayfield has been good this season but last week against the Lions was more of the old Baker. NFL teams do not just pass up franchise quarterback play so Mayfield being on his fourth team in three years should tell you how the league views him. The race for QB3 is still on but we go J.J. McCarthy in this instance.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 21 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Despite trading up to No. 3 overall for the right to select Will Anderson Jr., the Texans still have a pick in the first round through the trade of Deshaun Watson. They continue building out the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Seattle has not only found a pair of quality starters at offensive tackle but has also found functional depth at the position. Cincinnati applied pressure on 45.8% of Seattle's dropbacks, which was the sixth most in Week 6, according to TruMedia. The interior offensive line is still a work in progress.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th A year after taking left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round, the team returns to the well and selects BYU right tackle Kingsley Suamataia to play on the opposite side. They will not take any steps forward as an offense without changes in the scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 7th Rome Odunze gives Buffalo more playmaking ability post-catch. If Stefon Diggs and the Bills have another rift, then the franchise has a wide receiver capable of shouldering the load.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Jayron Kearse is a free agent after the season. Kam Kinchens has great range and playmaking ability. Dallas needs someone who will capitalize on all the chaos created by the defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville is redecorating its wide receiver room by pairing Calvin Ridley with Malik Nabers, who has good size and great body control to adjust and win down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore has had a difficult time staying healthy at cornerback. It is difficult to lock anyone in as a long-term contributor. Cooper DeJean brings versatility as well as return ability.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit is looking to round out its wide receiver room with a diverse range of skill sets. The Lions have speed with Jameson Williams. They have a sure-handed, route-running technician with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, they have a big-bodied wide receiver who can win jump balls down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 29 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 8th The Dolphins have a ton of speed on offense so they probably plan on filling out their defensive line rotation next with a strong interior player like McKinnley Jackson to play alongside Christian Wilkins.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zak Zinter IOL Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco has three offensive linemen among the top 64 in most pressures allowed, according to TruMedia. The 49ers allowed pressure on 50% of their dropbacks, which was the most of any team in Week 6.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 6th It is difficult to envision Kansas City allowing Chris Jones to leave town but the reality is that he is a free agent after the season. The position is a need even with Jones. Kris Jenkins adds to the room.