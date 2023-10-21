gettyimages-1236397288-2.jpg
The Chicago Bears will have endless opportunity if they end up with selections No. 1 and 2 overall. They could keep Justin Fields and trade both, trade neither or stick and pick. The rest of the season will go a long way toward providing clarity on those options. 

In today's thought exercise, the Bears make both selections, which prevents teams like Minnesota and New England from moving up to take a quarterback. We explore how that impacts the rest of the first round and how many quarterbacks are actually taken with the first 32 selections.

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Caleb Williams is the best quarterback prospect for the modern game that has been seen, perhaps ever. There is no such thing as a guarantee as it relates to quarterbacks but there is a lot of confidence projecting Williams to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Caleb Williams' first season in the NFL is spent throwing to D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. Rookie quarterbacks have walked into worse situations.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver is not going to be turned around in just a few years so moving forward with a 34-year-old as the future at quarterback is not the wisest strategy. Drake Maye would have been the first quarterback taken in at least two of the past five years.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jonathan Gannon comes from a Philadelphia situation that was flush with defensive line talent. The cupboard is pretty bare in the desert, but Dallas Turner is a step toward that mirage becoming a reality for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The options are not ideal for the Giants. Their roster is in an overall odd position but Kool-Aid McKinstry upgrades that unit and takes some of the pressure off of Deonte Banks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Offensive tackle is a big need for the AFC East franchise. The selection of Joe Alt to play left tackle means that Trent Brown can flip back to the right side, so one selection upgrades two spots.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are slated to hit free agency after the season. If one or both do not return, then edge rusher becomes a position of need. Quarterback is a desired outcome if the situation presents itself.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Peter Skoronski was plugged into the left guard spot but there is still a long-term need at both offensive tackle spots. The left side of the offensive line sees a heavy investment over a two-year period with the addition of Olu Fashanu.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This was easily the most difficult pick in the first round. Green Bay would probably explore trading down under the circumstances but Laiatu Latu is a difference-maker and one of the better prospects in this draft class as long as the medical check comes back clear.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Brock Bowers is one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects available so Los Angeles plucks him to add to a war chest that already includes Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
New Orleans, similar to Philadelphia, commonly invests in the offensive and defensive lines. The Saints are unlikely to take a tackle and there are no interior prospects who warrant consideration. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who can grow alongside Bryan Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Emeka Egbuka would be a quality complement to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but they need a quarterback capable of making the most of that talent.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After taking Dallas Turner earlier in the first round, Arizona addresses its cornerback room, which is in desperate need of some attention.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Las Vegas has a lot of needs but the offensive line has been a need since that fateful offseason moving on from Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Indianapolis' cornerback room has exceeded expectations but the Colts need a great man-coverage cornerback to allow others to serve as depth.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Montez Sweat and Chase Young are both slated to hit free agency after the season. Can they afford to pay both having already paid Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne? In the event they can't, they bring in JT Tuimoloau to absorb some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Amarius Mims' biggest problem has been playing time and availability. When healthy, he looks like a top-10 pick and the Jets are desperate for help in that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
3rd
D.J. Reader is in the final year of his contract so there is a need next to B.J. Hill. Maason Smith fills that need.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Byron Young has been awesome for the Rams since being taken in the third round but Los Angeles has a dynamic duo with the addition of Chop Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baker Mayfield has been good this season but last week against the Lions was more of the old Baker. NFL teams do not just pass up franchise quarterback play so Mayfield being on his fourth team in three years should tell you how the league views him. The race for QB3 is still on but we go J.J. McCarthy in this instance.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Despite trading up to No. 3 overall for the right to select Will Anderson Jr., the Texans still have a pick in the first round through the trade of Deshaun Watson. They continue building out the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Seattle has not only found a pair of quality starters at offensive tackle but has also found functional depth at the position. Cincinnati applied pressure on 45.8% of Seattle's dropbacks, which was the sixth most in Week 6, according to TruMedia. The interior offensive line is still a work in progress.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
A year after taking left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round, the team returns to the well and selects BYU right tackle Kingsley Suamataia to play on the opposite side. They will not take any steps forward as an offense without changes in the scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Rome Odunze gives Buffalo more playmaking ability post-catch. If Stefon Diggs and the Bills have another rift, then the franchise has a wide receiver capable of shouldering the load.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jayron Kearse is a free agent after the season. Kam Kinchens has great range and playmaking ability. Dallas needs someone who will capitalize on all the chaos created by the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jacksonville is redecorating its wide receiver room by pairing Calvin Ridley with Malik Nabers, who has good size and great body control to adjust and win down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Baltimore has had a difficult time staying healthy at cornerback. It is difficult to lock anyone in as a long-term contributor. Cooper DeJean brings versatility as well as return ability.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Detroit is looking to round out its wide receiver room with a diverse range of skill sets. The Lions have speed with Jameson Williams. They have a sure-handed, route-running technician with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, they have a big-bodied wide receiver who can win jump balls down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
McKinnley Jackson DL
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Dolphins have a ton of speed on offense so they probably plan on filling out their defensive line rotation next with a strong interior player like McKinnley Jackson to play alongside Christian Wilkins.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Zak Zinter IOL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
3rd
San Francisco has three offensive linemen among the top 64 in most pressures allowed, according to TruMedia. The 49ers allowed pressure on 50% of their dropbacks, which was the most of any team in Week 6.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
6th
It is difficult to envision Kansas City allowing Chris Jones to leave town but the reality is that he is a free agent after the season. The position is a need even with Jones. Kris Jenkins adds to the room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Philadelphia often takes offensive or defensive linemen in the first round. Jordan Morgan may not have an immediate role but his versatility gives them functional depth until he is called to duty.