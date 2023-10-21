The Chicago Bears will have endless opportunity if they end up with selections No. 1 and 2 overall. They could keep Justin Fields and trade both, trade neither or stick and pick. The rest of the season will go a long way toward providing clarity on those options.
In today's thought exercise, the Bears make both selections, which prevents teams like Minnesota and New England from moving up to take a quarterback. We explore how that impacts the rest of the first round and how many quarterbacks are actually taken with the first 32 selections.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Caleb Williams is the best quarterback prospect for the modern game that has been seen, perhaps ever. There is no such thing as a guarantee as it relates to quarterbacks but there is a lot of confidence projecting Williams to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Caleb Williams' first season in the NFL is spent throwing to D.J. Moore and Marvin Harrison Jr. Rookie quarterbacks have walked into worse situations.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Denver is not going to be turned around in just a few years so moving forward with a 34-year-old as the future at quarterback is not the wisest strategy. Drake Maye would have been the first quarterback taken in at least two of the past five years.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Jonathan Gannon comes from a Philadelphia situation that was flush with defensive line talent. The cupboard is pretty bare in the desert, but Dallas Turner is a step toward that mirage becoming a reality for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The options are not ideal for the Giants. Their roster is in an overall odd position but Kool-Aid McKinstry upgrades that unit and takes some of the pressure off of Deonte Banks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Offensive tackle is a big need for the AFC East franchise. The selection of Joe Alt to play left tackle means that Trent Brown can flip back to the right side, so one selection upgrades two spots.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are slated to hit free agency after the season. If one or both do not return, then edge rusher becomes a position of need. Quarterback is a desired outcome if the situation presents itself.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Peter Skoronski was plugged into the left guard spot but there is still a long-term need at both offensive tackle spots. The left side of the offensive line sees a heavy investment over a two-year period with the addition of Olu Fashanu.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
This was easily the most difficult pick in the first round. Green Bay would probably explore trading down under the circumstances but Laiatu Latu is a difference-maker and one of the better prospects in this draft class as long as the medical check comes back clear.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Brock Bowers is one of the few remaining blue-chip prospects available so Los Angeles plucks him to add to a war chest that already includes Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
New Orleans, similar to Philadelphia, commonly invests in the offensive and defensive lines. The Saints are unlikely to take a tackle and there are no interior prospects who warrant consideration. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who can grow alongside Bryan Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Emeka Egbuka would be a quality complement to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but they need a quarterback capable of making the most of that talent.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
After taking Dallas Turner earlier in the first round, Arizona addresses its cornerback room, which is in desperate need of some attention.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Indianapolis' cornerback room has exceeded expectations but the Colts need a great man-coverage cornerback to allow others to serve as depth.
Round 1 - Pick 16
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Montez Sweat and Chase Young are both slated to hit free agency after the season. Can they afford to pay both having already paid Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne? In the event they can't, they bring in JT Tuimoloau to absorb some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Amarius Mims' biggest problem has been playing time and availability. When healthy, he looks like a top-10 pick and the Jets are desperate for help in that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
D.J. Reader is in the final year of his contract so there is a need next to B.J. Hill. Maason Smith fills that need.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Byron Young has been awesome for the Rams since being taken in the third round but Los Angeles has a dynamic duo with the addition of Chop Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Baker Mayfield has been good this season but last week against the Lions was more of the old Baker. NFL teams do not just pass up franchise quarterback play so Mayfield being on his fourth team in three years should tell you how the league views him. The race for QB3 is still on but we go J.J. McCarthy in this instance.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Despite trading up to No. 3 overall for the right to select Will Anderson Jr., the Texans still have a pick in the first round through the trade of Deshaun Watson. They continue building out the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Seattle has not only found a pair of quality starters at offensive tackle but has also found functional depth at the position. Cincinnati applied pressure on 45.8% of Seattle's dropbacks, which was the sixth most in Week 6, according to TruMedia. The interior offensive line is still a work in progress.
Round 1 - Pick 23
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
A year after taking left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round, the team returns to the well and selects BYU right tackle Kingsley Suamataia to play on the opposite side. They will not take any steps forward as an offense without changes in the scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Rome Odunze gives Buffalo more playmaking ability post-catch. If Stefon Diggs and the Bills have another rift, then the franchise has a wide receiver capable of shouldering the load.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Jayron Kearse is a free agent after the season. Kam Kinchens has great range and playmaking ability. Dallas needs someone who will capitalize on all the chaos created by the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Jacksonville is redecorating its wide receiver room by pairing Calvin Ridley with Malik Nabers, who has good size and great body control to adjust and win down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Baltimore has had a difficult time staying healthy at cornerback. It is difficult to lock anyone in as a long-term contributor. Cooper DeJean brings versatility as well as return ability.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Detroit is looking to round out its wide receiver room with a diverse range of skill sets. The Lions have speed with Jameson Williams. They have a sure-handed, route-running technician with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, they have a big-bodied wide receiver who can win jump balls down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
The Dolphins have a ton of speed on offense so they probably plan on filling out their defensive line rotation next with a strong interior player like McKinnley Jackson to play alongside Christian Wilkins.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Zak Zinter IOL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
San Francisco has three offensive linemen among the top 64 in most pressures allowed, according to TruMedia. The 49ers allowed pressure on 50% of their dropbacks, which was the most of any team in Week 6.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
It is difficult to envision Kansas City allowing Chris Jones to leave town but the reality is that he is a free agent after the season. The position is a need even with Jones. Kris Jenkins adds to the room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Philadelphia often takes offensive or defensive linemen in the first round. Jordan Morgan may not have an immediate role but his versatility gives them functional depth until he is called to duty.