New York Giants' win over the Washington Commanders in Week 11 could prove to be a swinging gate moment, as they're currently out of position to land one of the premier quarterback talents available in the 2024 NFL Draft. Arizona is now in position to select No. 2 overall, and it faces a difficult decision.
In today's thought exercise, we explore how the Cardinals' decision could impact the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft. Do they take a quarterback or trade out of the position? If they decide to stick with Kyler Murray, then they own the rights to a valuable asset that many teams covet.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Last year's trade with Carolina has turned out to be a big win for Chicago if it can just not screw up the draft picks it has received. Caleb Williams is a much better quarterback prospect than Bryce Young.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Although I think it is likely that Arizona would take a quarterback, it would be naïve to think the alternative is not a possibility. The relationship between Kyler Murray and the new coaching staff will ultimately dictate which direction it goes. In this scenario, the Cardinals go get a dynamic weapon for Murray.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New England will probably have to trade up if it wants to secure a quarterback, but in this instance, Drake Maye falls in its lap. It is clear that Mac Jones has not curried favor with the Patriots.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Braxton Jones has not been the problem for the Chicago offense, but given the options available, Olu Fashanu may be the best choice for the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Kayvon Thibodeaux has elevated his play this season, but New York brings in a player who can provide equal juice from the opposite side.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee tried to fix its offensive line with duct tape and Peter Skoronski last offseason. To no one's surprise, it has not worked. If Will Levis is going to have a chance at developing, the Titans need to invest more in that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Sam Howell is up and down from one week to the next, as he leads just about every statistical category -- good and bad. Brock Bowers gives him another dynamic weapon in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Kool-Aid McKinstry has lost his grip on the CB1 designation, but Atlanta adds him opposite A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Green Bay can save a little money by moving on from Preston Smith this offseason. The platoon of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Laiatu Latu would allow the Packers to cycle fresh pass-rushers into and out of the game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Tampa Bay needs to concern itself with adding young, cost-controlled talent to the roster and not necessarily worry about filling certain positions. The Bucs would probably love to add a quarterback if the right prospect were available.
Round 1 - Pick 11
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Jets have struggled with injuries along the offensive line this year, but they need to upgrade the unit. If they trade for David Bakhtiari and draft J.C. Latham, then that could be an appealing fix.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The spine of Los Angeles' defense is a problem. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should hold that collective accountable.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Los Angeles' offensive line is still a problem, particularly the offensive tackles. Amarius Mims is a bit of a gamble considering his health and lack of experience, but he has the type of potential to become the best tackle out of this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo have not shown anything to suggest that they are the guy moving forward. Jayden Daniels has been a highly efficient player with dual-threat mobility.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Michael Pittman Jr. is slated to hit free agency. Whether or not he returns, Malik Nabers would be a nice complement to Josh Downs and Pittman.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Kareem Jackson is now serving his second suspension of the season and Justin Simmons just turned 30 years old. Tyler Nubin is an instinctual player who could help reset that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
It is unlikely Cincinnati retains Tee Higgins this offseason considering what it has invested in Joe Burrow, plus what it is about to spend on Ja'Marr Chase. Keon Coleman gives the Bengals another big-bodied ball winner on a cost-controlled deal.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The safeties are getting up there in NFL age, and the cornerbacks have struggled to stay healthy. Buffalo needs some young, reliable options in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 19
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
J.T. Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed pass rusher who gives New Orleans desired depth in that room with Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
J.J. McCarthy and Michigan have an important game this weekend against Ohio State. It would help McCarthy's draft prospects immensely if he can will the Wolverines to victory in the absence of Jim Harbaugh.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 21
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
After taking Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 2 overall, Arizona adds a pass rusher for head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Bralen Trice moves down the street to join his new team. He gives the Seahawks another pass rusher to throw out there with Boye Mafe.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Pittsburgh can flip Broderick Jones back to the left side and bring in Taliese Fuaga to start at right tackle. The Steelers continue investing in the offense so whenever they find a quarterback, they are ready to roll.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Houston has George Fant playing right tackle at the moment. Kingsley Suamataia helps fill out the unit tasked with protecting C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Miami found itself in a desperate position to start Eli Apple earlier this year. The Dolphins could reasonably move on from Xavien Howard beginning this upcoming offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Dallas could start clearing out a lot of salary cap space if its starts consolidating the wide receiver room. The addition of Emeka Egbuka allows the Cowboys to begin that process.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
San Francisco's interior offensive line has been an issue this season. Jordan Morgan would be the third offensive lineman the team has drafted in the first round since 2010. The previous two -- Joshua Garnett and Mike McGlinchey -- were a mixed bag of results.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Jack Sawyer is a versatile, athletic talent whom Jacksonville can deploy as a stand-up edge rusher capable of dropping in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Patrick Mahomes is capable of elevating the talent around him, but just because he can, does not mean he should. That approach eventually wore on Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and Kansas City wants to avoid a similar path.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Both of Detroit's starting offensive guards are projected to hit free agency after the season. In the event that one or both do not return, the Lions continue sinking assets into a franchise strength. Head coach Dan Campbell is always going to prioritize setting the tone on the lines of scrimmage.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Baltimore continues investing in its defense with the selection of Denzel Burke.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Fautanu OL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
There is a lot of chatter suggesting that Jason Kelce could be playing out his final season, while Iosua Opeta and Jack Driscoll are scheduled to hit free agency. It would not be a surprise if Philadelphia used premier draft capital to re-invest in one of the tent poles of its organization.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.