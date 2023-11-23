From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Last year's trade with Carolina has turned out to be a big win for Chicago if it can just not screw up the draft picks it has received. Caleb Williams is a much better quarterback prospect than Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Although I think it is likely that Arizona would take a quarterback, it would be naïve to think the alternative is not a possibility. The relationship between Kyler Murray and the new coaching staff will ultimately dictate which direction it goes. In this scenario, the Cardinals go get a dynamic weapon for Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd New England will probably have to trade up if it wants to secure a quarterback, but in this instance, Drake Maye falls in its lap. It is clear that Mac Jones has not curried favor with the Patriots.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Braxton Jones has not been the problem for the Chicago offense, but given the options available, Olu Fashanu may be the best choice for the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Kayvon Thibodeaux has elevated his play this season, but New York brings in a player who can provide equal juice from the opposite side.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee tried to fix its offensive line with duct tape and Peter Skoronski last offseason. To no one's surprise, it has not worked. If Will Levis is going to have a chance at developing, the Titans need to invest more in that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Sam Howell is up and down from one week to the next, as he leads just about every statistical category -- good and bad. Brock Bowers gives him another dynamic weapon in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Kool-Aid McKinstry has lost his grip on the CB1 designation, but Atlanta adds him opposite A.J. Terrell.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay can save a little money by moving on from Preston Smith this offseason. The platoon of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Laiatu Latu would allow the Packers to cycle fresh pass-rushers into and out of the game.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay needs to concern itself with adding young, cost-controlled talent to the roster and not necessarily worry about filling certain positions. The Bucs would probably love to add a quarterback if the right prospect were available.

Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have struggled with injuries along the offensive line this year, but they need to upgrade the unit. If they trade for David Bakhtiari and draft J.C. Latham, then that could be an appealing fix.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The spine of Los Angeles' defense is a problem. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should hold that collective accountable.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles' offensive line is still a problem, particularly the offensive tackles. Amarius Mims is a bit of a gamble considering his health and lack of experience, but he has the type of potential to become the best tackle out of this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 8th Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo have not shown anything to suggest that they are the guy moving forward. Jayden Daniels has been a highly efficient player with dual-threat mobility.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Michael Pittman Jr. is slated to hit free agency. Whether or not he returns, Malik Nabers would be a nice complement to Josh Downs and Pittman.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Kareem Jackson is now serving his second suspension of the season and Justin Simmons just turned 30 years old. Tyler Nubin is an instinctual player who could help reset that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd It is unlikely Cincinnati retains Tee Higgins this offseason considering what it has invested in Joe Burrow, plus what it is about to spend on Ja'Marr Chase. Keon Coleman gives the Bengals another big-bodied ball winner on a cost-controlled deal.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The safeties are getting up there in NFL age, and the cornerbacks have struggled to stay healthy. Buffalo needs some young, reliable options in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 19 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th J.T. Tuimoloau is a heavy-handed pass rusher who gives New Orleans desired depth in that room with Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan.

Round 1 - Pick 20 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th J.J. McCarthy and Michigan have an important game this weekend against Ohio State. It would help McCarthy's draft prospects immensely if he can will the Wolverines to victory in the absence of Jim Harbaugh.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 21 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th After taking Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 2 overall, Arizona adds a pass rusher for head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Bralen Trice moves down the street to join his new team. He gives the Seahawks another pass rusher to throw out there with Boye Mafe.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Pittsburgh can flip Broderick Jones back to the left side and bring in Taliese Fuaga to start at right tackle. The Steelers continue investing in the offense so whenever they find a quarterback, they are ready to roll.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 24 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Houston has George Fant playing right tackle at the moment. Kingsley Suamataia helps fill out the unit tasked with protecting C.J. Stroud.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Miami found itself in a desperate position to start Eli Apple earlier this year. The Dolphins could reasonably move on from Xavien Howard beginning this upcoming offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Dallas could start clearing out a lot of salary cap space if its starts consolidating the wide receiver room. The addition of Emeka Egbuka allows the Cowboys to begin that process.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th San Francisco's interior offensive line has been an issue this season. Jordan Morgan would be the third offensive lineman the team has drafted in the first round since 2010. The previous two -- Joshua Garnett and Mike McGlinchey -- were a mixed bag of results.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 9th Jack Sawyer is a versatile, athletic talent whom Jacksonville can deploy as a stand-up edge rusher capable of dropping in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Patrick Mahomes is capable of elevating the talent around him, but just because he can, does not mean he should. That approach eventually wore on Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, and Kansas City wants to avoid a similar path.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Both of Detroit's starting offensive guards are projected to hit free agency after the season. In the event that one or both do not return, the Lions continue sinking assets into a franchise strength. Head coach Dan Campbell is always going to prioritize setting the tone on the lines of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore continues investing in its defense with the selection of Denzel Burke.