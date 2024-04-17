Getty Images

We're darn close. So close that this is my second-to-last mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft season.

And because I love to embrace chaos, that is what this mock brings. A multitude a trades. A Julio Jones-esque ascension for one team, a trade back then trade up -- we need an official name for this maneuver -- from the Falcons and the Lions going ... receiver? Yes, sir. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear on April 25. And it's the correct decision.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild. I'd be borderline stunned if they went in a different direction at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Surprise! Well, kind of. The McCarthy hype train left the station at the combine, and the Patriots are the final stop for the former Michigan quarterback in Foxborough.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
Home-run scenario for the Vikings, who see Maye fall all the way to No. 5 -- instead of having to get to No. 3 or No. 4 to draft him. The Chargers know they can get a premier offensive tackle at No. 11.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
There's buzz for Odunze actually being picked ahead of Malik Nabers, and that's what happens here with the Giants giving Daniel Jones a premier perimeter receiver with a complete skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
How about someone other than one of the top edge rushers for the Falcons? As for the Bills, they are too tempted by Nabers' fall and send No. 28, No. 60 and a 2025 first-round pick to Atlanta, whose GM Terry Fontenot does have ties to Buffalo's offensive coordinator Joe Brady and new quarterback coach Ronald Curry from their time together in New Orleans. Beyond the chance to draft the electric LSU wideout, the Bills get No. 109 in return from the Falcons. After this move, Atlanta would be overflowing with early draft capital.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
This could be a trade-down spot, but without a trade partner, the Bears go with an NFL-ready rusher in Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
No GM loves drafting athletic freaks more than Chris Ballard of the Colts. He sees Turner dropping and decides to go up to get him to bolster the outside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size and impeccable balance for the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best player available with this selection.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
Sean Payton gets his point-guard quarterback, and the Broncos get a third-round pick in return from the Colts in this slide back (pick No. 82 overall).
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons unload the two 2024 picks they got from the Bills in Buffalo's trade up -- No. 28 and No. 60 -- to make an ascension of their own to land Latu. The Seahawks have a history of being happy to slide back in the draft. This works out amazingly for Atlanta, as the club gets a premier edge-rusher prospect and gets a 2025 first-round pick in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be the first cornerback off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murphy can have be a stellar interior rusher in Cincinnati for a long time. This is a perfect match of value and need.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
The Steelers could very much use more receiver help, and instead of waiting until Round 2 like they've traditionally done with amazing success, they stop Thomas' fall here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
A fast, versatile playmaker on the defensive side in Miami. Nice addition here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Howie Roseman loves drafting defensive linemen in Round 1, and Robinson and Nolan Smith can star as the explosive, bendy rushers in Philadelphia for the next decade.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The first two picks of the Jim Harbaugh era are in the trenches. Imagine that. Newton really gets after in as a three-down defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
75
REYDS
1014
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
6
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Awesome value here for the Packers, a club loaded with youth and picks in this draft. McKinstry is the bold outside cornerback Green Bay needs long term.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
A multiple-year starter at guard and tackle from the SEC with plus length and power -- this is a must-pick prospect for the Cardinals after going Harrison at No. 4 overall.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
This feels so Seahawks-y. Trade back, then land an offensive lineman from Duke who could play probably four positions up front. Love it.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Instead of going cornerback, the Lions turn their attention once again to the offensive side of the ball and swing for the fences with a burner outside receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Marshawn Kneeland DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Ravens go back to the well and pick another big, athletic edge rusher with immense upside after seeing Odafe Oweh take a step in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Guyton is a moldable ball of clay and needs time to add strength to his game. Perfect landing spot in San Francisco, even if he does have to play right tackle in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chiefs get their much-needed offensive tackle who can play guard if need be. Morgan is balanced and powerful at the point of attack.