We're darn close. So close that this is my second-to-last mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft season.
And because I love to embrace chaos, that is what this mock brings. A multitude a trades. A Julio Jones-esque ascension for one team, a trade back then trade up -- we need an official name for this maneuver -- from the Falcons and the Lions going ... receiver? Yes, sir.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear on April 25. And it's the correct decision.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild. I'd be borderline stunned if they went in a different direction at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Surprise! Well, kind of. The McCarthy hype train left the station at the combine, and the Patriots are the final stop for the former Michigan quarterback in Foxborough.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Home-run scenario for the Vikings, who see Maye fall all the way to No. 5 -- instead of having to get to No. 3 or No. 4 to draft him. The Chargers know they can get a premier offensive tackle at No. 11.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
There's buzz for Odunze actually being picked ahead of Malik Nabers, and that's what happens here with the Giants giving Daniel Jones a premier perimeter receiver with a complete skill set.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
How about someone other than one of the top edge rushers for the Falcons? As for the Bills, they are too tempted by Nabers' fall and send No. 28, No. 60 and a 2025 first-round pick to Atlanta, whose GM Terry Fontenot does have ties to Buffalo's offensive coordinator Joe Brady and new quarterback coach Ronald Curry from their time together in New Orleans. Beyond the chance to draft the electric LSU wideout, the Bills get No. 109 in return from the Falcons. After this move, Atlanta would be overflowing with early draft capital.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
This could be a trade-down spot, but without a trade partner, the Bears go with an NFL-ready rusher in Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
No GM loves drafting athletic freaks more than Chris Ballard of the Colts. He sees Turner dropping and decides to go up to get him to bolster the outside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size and impeccable balance for the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best player available with this selection.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 16
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Falcons unload the two 2024 picks they got from the Bills in Buffalo's trade up -- No. 28 and No. 60 -- to make an ascension of their own to land Latu. The Seahawks have a history of being happy to slide back in the draft. This works out amazingly for Atlanta, as the club gets a premier edge-rusher prospect and gets a 2025 first-round pick in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be the first cornerback off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Murphy can have be a stellar interior rusher in Cincinnati for a long time. This is a perfect match of value and need.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Steelers could very much use more receiver help, and instead of waiting until Round 2 like they've traditionally done with amazing success, they stop Thomas' fall here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
A fast, versatile playmaker on the defensive side in Miami. Nice addition here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Howie Roseman loves drafting defensive linemen in Round 1, and Robinson and Nolan Smith can star as the explosive, bendy rushers in Philadelphia for the next decade.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The first two picks of the Jim Harbaugh era are in the trenches. Imagine that. Newton really gets after in as a three-down defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Awesome value here for the Packers, a club loaded with youth and picks in this draft. McKinstry is the bold outside cornerback Green Bay needs long term.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 28
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
This feels so Seahawks-y. Trade back, then land an offensive lineman from Duke who could play probably four positions up front. Love it.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Instead of going cornerback, the Lions turn their attention once again to the offensive side of the ball and swing for the fences with a burner outside receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
The Ravens go back to the well and pick another big, athletic edge rusher with immense upside after seeing Odafe Oweh take a step in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Guyton is a moldable ball of clay and needs time to add strength to his game. Perfect landing spot in San Francisco, even if he does have to play right tackle in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Chiefs get their much-needed offensive tackle who can play guard if need be. Morgan is balanced and powerful at the point of attack.