Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear on April 25. And it's the correct decision.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild. I'd be borderline stunned if they went in a different direction at the quarterback spot.

Round 1 - Pick 3 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Surprise! Well, kind of. The McCarthy hype train left the station at the combine, and the Patriots are the final stop for the former Michigan quarterback in Foxborough.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Home-run scenario for the Vikings, who see Maye fall all the way to No. 5 -- instead of having to get to No. 3 or No. 4 to draft him. The Chargers know they can get a premier offensive tackle at No. 11.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 There's buzz for Odunze actually being picked ahead of Malik Nabers, and that's what happens here with the Giants giving Daniel Jones a premier perimeter receiver with a complete skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 How about someone other than one of the top edge rushers for the Falcons? As for the Bills, they are too tempted by Nabers' fall and send No. 28, No. 60 and a 2025 first-round pick to Atlanta, whose GM Terry Fontenot does have ties to Buffalo's offensive coordinator Joe Brady and new quarterback coach Ronald Curry from their time together in New Orleans. Beyond the chance to draft the electric LSU wideout, the Bills get No. 109 in return from the Falcons. After this move, Atlanta would be overflowing with early draft capital.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st This could be a trade-down spot, but without a trade partner, the Bears go with an NFL-ready rusher in Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st No GM loves drafting athletic freaks more than Chris Ballard of the Colts. He sees Turner dropping and decides to go up to get him to bolster the outside pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size and impeccable balance for the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best player available with this selection.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 Sean Payton gets his point-guard quarterback, and the Broncos get a third-round pick in return from the Colts in this slide back (pick No. 82 overall).

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons unload the two 2024 picks they got from the Bills in Buffalo's trade up -- No. 28 and No. 60 -- to make an ascension of their own to land Latu. The Seahawks have a history of being happy to slide back in the draft. This works out amazingly for Atlanta, as the club gets a premier edge-rusher prospect and gets a 2025 first-round pick in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be the first cornerback off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Murphy can have be a stellar interior rusher in Cincinnati for a long time. This is a perfect match of value and need.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The Steelers could very much use more receiver help, and instead of waiting until Round 2 like they've traditionally done with amazing success, they stop Thomas' fall here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd A fast, versatile playmaker on the defensive side in Miami. Nice addition here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Howie Roseman loves drafting defensive linemen in Round 1, and Robinson and Nolan Smith can star as the explosive, bendy rushers in Philadelphia for the next decade.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The first two picks of the Jim Harbaugh era are in the trenches. Imagine that. Newton really gets after in as a three-down defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Awesome value here for the Packers, a club loaded with youth and picks in this draft. McKinstry is the bold outside cornerback Green Bay needs long term.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.

Round 1 - Pick 27 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th A multiple-year starter at guard and tackle from the SEC with plus length and power -- this is a must-pick prospect for the Cardinals after going Harrison at No. 4 overall.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 28 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th This feels so Seahawks-y. Trade back, then land an offensive lineman from Duke who could play probably four positions up front. Love it.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Instead of going cornerback, the Lions turn their attention once again to the offensive side of the ball and swing for the fences with a burner outside receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 9th The Ravens go back to the well and pick another big, athletic edge rusher with immense upside after seeing Odafe Oweh take a step in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Guyton is a moldable ball of clay and needs time to add strength to his game. Perfect landing spot in San Francisco, even if he does have to play right tackle in 2024.