From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Nothing much to say here. Williams is considered a potential game-changer with dual-threat dynamism, and the Bears desperately need an answer at quarterback after punting on the Justin Fields project.

Round 1, Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Tough call between Daniels and Drake Maye, but new coach Dan Quinn will be leaning heavily on offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who's admitted a preference for an electric athlete. Daniels' fluid legs and effortless arm check those boxes.

Round 1, Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 In a perfect world, the Patriots would be able to move back, still get a quarterback and also reinforce his supporting cast. But Maye is arguably the total physical package as a contemporary pocket passer, likely making him too good to pass up.

Round 1, Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 A move down would give Arizona even more darts to throw, but Harrison might be the safest bet of the entire class -- a ready-made No. 1 wideout who can give Kyler Murray a sorely needed safety valve on the outside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1, Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Is it a reach for McCarthy? Maybe. But the Vikings are all in on securing a next-generation passer following Kirk Cousins' exit, and they can't afford to let the Broncos, Giants or Raiders swipe the Michigan product. What this kid lacks in sizzling arm talent or prototypical bulk he makes up for with pro-style poise and rhythm passing -- two critical skill sets for a playoff-caliber lineup led by Kevin O'Connell. He's also three years younger than counterparts Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

Round 1, Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Another investment up front wouldn't be unwise, but Nabers is the kind of game-breaking home-run hitter who could single-handedly uplift the rest of the Giants' offense, with or without Daniel Jones as the starting signal-caller.

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd It's not sexy, but it makes sense. Will Levis is a bulldozer at quarterback, but even he can't afford to take as many hits as he did as a rookie. Alt is the consensus top blocker of the class, and could provide a Day 1 upgrade at left tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1, Pick 8 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Splash! Eager to make good on their "all-in" support of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets leapfrog the Bears here to snag the last of the consensus top three wideouts, giving the sure-footed Odunze a chance for instant stardom opposite Garrett Wilson in the Big Apple.

Round 1, Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Another weapon for Caleb Williams might be nice, but this is still Matt Eberflus' team, remember. And Turner is the clear-cut favorite of this year's edge class, making him a potential plug-and-play partner for Montez Sweat. Consider it the Bears' version of the Texans' C.J. Stroud-Will Anderson Jr. pairing of a year ago.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1, Pick 10 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd After a projected move down courtesy of the Jets, the Falcons still have a clean path to upgrading their rising defense. Arnold may be the most NFL-ready of all the top cover men, which could aid new coach Raheem Morris' bid for an immediate playoff run after the Kirk Cousins investment.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd After collecting additional picks in the projected deal with Minnesota, Jim Harbaugh's Chargers opt to bolster the trenches for Justin Herbert. Fuaga's combo of size, speed and explosiveness could allow him to start immediately at right tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1, Pick 12 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle is a candidate to move up in an effort to get new coach Mike Macdonald a splashy building block for the defense. Latu could be just that as a high-upside blitzer for a front seven in need of more pass-rushing juice behind Leonard Williams and Co.

Round 1, Pick 13 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Everyone thinks quarterback here, but new general manager Tom Telesco has a history of prioritizing the trenches up top, and Fashanu could be too good to miss here, offering enviable physical traits as a potential Day 1 right tackle and long-term left tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1, Pick 14 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st After a projected move down, we've got the Broncos making yet another move, this time dealing with old friends in New Orleans to land the kind of rugged pass rusher they sorely need. A corner would also make sense, but Sean Payton values the trenches, and Verse is a potential tone-setter for the entire "D."

Round 1, Pick 15 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 No one likes to overdraft a devalued position like tight end, but when the prospect in question is a potential No. 1-level receiving threat like Bowers, the conversation is different. The Colts could also use some added firepower for young quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1, Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Saints let Andrus Peat walk in free agency, and varying questions surround the availability/reliability of both starting tackles. That's bad news for Derek Carr and Co. But Fautanu's strong frame could enable him to start immediately on the interior, if not slide to a bookend spot down the road.

Round 1, Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After cutting Darious Williams for financial reasons, the Jaguars could use more ball-hawking skills on the perimeter. Mitchell's feisty coverage could allow Jacksonville to maintain playoff aspirations without relying too heavily on insurance like Ronald Darby.

Round 1, Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Trent Brown is in tow as a veteran right tackle, but the Bengals could stand to double-dip up front, where Joe Burrow's protection is paramount. All indications are Latham is built to start on the right side from Day 1.

Round 1, Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Word is Sean McVay strongly prefers to help the offense on Day 1, but unless it's a surprise move for a future Matthew Stafford successor, the quick-footed Murphy could make the most sense as an interior "replacement" for the retired Aaron Donald.

Round 1, Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 As soon as the Steelers dumped Diontae Johnson via trade, the clock started ticking on the next shoe to drop. It may well be Thomas, a big and versatile target who could instantly thrive opposite George Pickens, regardless of whether it's Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center. No one produces wideouts like Pittsburgh, remember.

Round 1, Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd It might not thrill the masses, but the Dolphins badly need reinforcements up front, and Powers-Johnson is regarded as a complete, refined prospect capable of suiting up all along the interior, including at center. That could really appeal to Mike McDaniel.

Round 1, Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles rarely sit tight under Howie Roseman, and they've also shied away from Day 1 cornerback investments. But DeJean is a Swiss Army knife who could also rotate at safety, making him a potential star for an aging secondary, not to mention on special teams as a return man.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 23 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Taking the Vikings' spot in a projected move down, the Chargers satisfy their receiver need after addressing the O-line earlier. Mitchell projects as a Day 1 starter with prototypical size plus deep speed, offering Justin Herbert some help as a downfield man.

Round 1, Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Dallas has been quiet this offseason, and a pick like this may not do much to silence the skeptics. But the Cowboys have a history of prioritizing the trenches early, and Barton's resume at Duke -- experience at left tackle and along the interior -- could appeal to a club needing more protection for Dak Prescott.

Round 1, Pick 25 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay has some in-house answers for David Bakhtiari's departure, but that doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't also try to secure more upside at bookend, with Jordan Love just coming into his own under center. Mims is massive and could see time right away at right tackle.

Round 1, Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The one area the Bucs could really stand to address despite an applauded "run-it-back" offseason is pass rusher, and Robinson's raw explosiveness could be a gift for coach Todd Bowles, lining up behind a physical front anchored by Vita Vea.

From From Houston Texans Round 1, Pick 27 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th If the Cardinals help Kyler Murray early in Round 1, it stands to reason they'll look to aid Jonathan Gannon's defense here. And Wiggins, while slender and not nearly as physical against the run, has the deep speed and length to be a potential off-coverage difference-maker.

Round 1, Pick 28 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Bills just need weapons in the wake of their wideout overhaul, and with Curtis Samuel onboard as a gadget-type route-runner, Worthy makes sense as more of a Gabe Davis replacement, giving Josh Allen a deep threat with historic speed.

Round 1, Pick 29 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Cameron Sutton's abrupt exit has Detroit in need of additional secondary help. And Rakestraw fits the bill of a Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes favorite, leaving Missouri with a knack for flying around with reckless abandon.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1, Pick 30 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 Michael Penix Jr. may well be the more dynamic talent, offering pinpoint deep-ball accuracy and underrated legs, but Nix is like a Sean Payton prototype, drawing lofty Drew Brees comparisons for his safe, quick-timed, efficient pocket passing. If Payton is going to break his own mold and turn to a rookie quarterback rather than a vet, it makes sense he'd pull the trigger on an older, more system-dependent prospect like Nix, even if it means "overpaying" to come back into Round 1.

Round 1, Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th So much of Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl-caliber offense starts up front, and while Trent Williams remains a bona fide answer at left tackle, the 49ers could use longer-term investments on both sides. Guyton is less experienced but offers top physical traits.