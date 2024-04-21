The 2024 NFL Draft is finally just around the corner. Which means the weeks and months of rumors, reports and speculation can finally be put to rest in the name of actual results. Until then, though, how about one more projection?
In this mock draft, we've got five different trades in the forecast, with several quarterback-needy clubs making sizable leaps to secure long-term options under center. Buckle your seat belts and enjoy:
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Nothing much to say here. Williams is considered a potential game-changer with dual-threat dynamism, and the Bears desperately need an answer at quarterback after punting on the Justin Fields project.
Round 1, Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Tough call between Daniels and Drake Maye, but new coach Dan Quinn will be leaning heavily on offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who's admitted a preference for an electric athlete. Daniels' fluid legs and effortless arm check those boxes.
Round 1, Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
In a perfect world, the Patriots would be able to move back, still get a quarterback and also reinforce his supporting cast. But Maye is arguably the total physical package as a contemporary pocket passer, likely making him too good to pass up.
Round 1, Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
A move down would give Arizona even more darts to throw, but Harrison might be the safest bet of the entire class -- a ready-made No. 1 wideout who can give Kyler Murray a sorely needed safety valve on the outside.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Is it a reach for McCarthy? Maybe. But the Vikings are all in on securing a next-generation passer following Kirk Cousins' exit, and they can't afford to let the Broncos, Giants or Raiders swipe the Michigan product. What this kid lacks in sizzling arm talent or prototypical bulk he makes up for with pro-style poise and rhythm passing -- two critical skill sets for a playoff-caliber lineup led by Kevin O'Connell. He's also three years younger than counterparts Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.
Round 1, Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Another investment up front wouldn't be unwise, but Nabers is the kind of game-breaking home-run hitter who could single-handedly uplift the rest of the Giants' offense, with or without Daniel Jones as the starting signal-caller.
Round 1, Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
It's not sexy, but it makes sense. Will Levis is a bulldozer at quarterback, but even he can't afford to take as many hits as he did as a rookie. Alt is the consensus top blocker of the class, and could provide a Day 1 upgrade at left tackle.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1, Pick 8
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Splash! Eager to make good on their "all-in" support of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets leapfrog the Bears here to snag the last of the consensus top three wideouts, giving the sure-footed Odunze a chance for instant stardom opposite Garrett Wilson in the Big Apple.
Round 1, Pick 9
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Another weapon for Caleb Williams might be nice, but this is still Matt Eberflus' team, remember. And Turner is the clear-cut favorite of this year's edge class, making him a potential plug-and-play partner for Montez Sweat. Consider it the Bears' version of the Texans' C.J. Stroud-Will Anderson Jr. pairing of a year ago.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1, Pick 10
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
After a projected move down courtesy of the Jets, the Falcons still have a clean path to upgrading their rising defense. Arnold may be the most NFL-ready of all the top cover men, which could aid new coach Raheem Morris' bid for an immediate playoff run after the Kirk Cousins investment.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
After collecting additional picks in the projected deal with Minnesota, Jim Harbaugh's Chargers opt to bolster the trenches for Justin Herbert. Fuaga's combo of size, speed and explosiveness could allow him to start immediately at right tackle.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1, Pick 12
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Seattle is a candidate to move up in an effort to get new coach Mike Macdonald a splashy building block for the defense. Latu could be just that as a high-upside blitzer for a front seven in need of more pass-rushing juice behind Leonard Williams and Co.
Round 1, Pick 13
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Everyone thinks quarterback here, but new general manager Tom Telesco has a history of prioritizing the trenches up top, and Fashanu could be too good to miss here, offering enviable physical traits as a potential Day 1 right tackle and long-term left tackle.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1, Pick 14
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
After a projected move down, we've got the Broncos making yet another move, this time dealing with old friends in New Orleans to land the kind of rugged pass rusher they sorely need. A corner would also make sense, but Sean Payton values the trenches, and Verse is a potential tone-setter for the entire "D."
Round 1, Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
No one likes to overdraft a devalued position like tight end, but when the prospect in question is a potential No. 1-level receiving threat like Bowers, the conversation is different. The Colts could also use some added firepower for young quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1, Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Saints let Andrus Peat walk in free agency, and varying questions surround the availability/reliability of both starting tackles. That's bad news for Derek Carr and Co. But Fautanu's strong frame could enable him to start immediately on the interior, if not slide to a bookend spot down the road.
Round 1, Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
After cutting Darious Williams for financial reasons, the Jaguars could use more ball-hawking skills on the perimeter. Mitchell's feisty coverage could allow Jacksonville to maintain playoff aspirations without relying too heavily on insurance like Ronald Darby.
Round 1, Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Trent Brown is in tow as a veteran right tackle, but the Bengals could stand to double-dip up front, where Joe Burrow's protection is paramount. All indications are Latham is built to start on the right side from Day 1.
Round 1, Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Word is Sean McVay strongly prefers to help the offense on Day 1, but unless it's a surprise move for a future Matthew Stafford successor, the quick-footed Murphy could make the most sense as an interior "replacement" for the retired Aaron Donald.
Round 1, Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
As soon as the Steelers dumped Diontae Johnson via trade, the clock started ticking on the next shoe to drop. It may well be Thomas, a big and versatile target who could instantly thrive opposite George Pickens, regardless of whether it's Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center. No one produces wideouts like Pittsburgh, remember.
Round 1, Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
It might not thrill the masses, but the Dolphins badly need reinforcements up front, and Powers-Johnson is regarded as a complete, refined prospect capable of suiting up all along the interior, including at center. That could really appeal to Mike McDaniel.
Round 1, Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Eagles rarely sit tight under Howie Roseman, and they've also shied away from Day 1 cornerback investments. But DeJean is a Swiss Army knife who could also rotate at safety, making him a potential star for an aging secondary, not to mention on special teams as a return man.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Taking the Vikings' spot in a projected move down, the Chargers satisfy their receiver need after addressing the O-line earlier. Mitchell projects as a Day 1 starter with prototypical size plus deep speed, offering Justin Herbert some help as a downfield man.
Round 1, Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Dallas has been quiet this offseason, and a pick like this may not do much to silence the skeptics. But the Cowboys have a history of prioritizing the trenches early, and Barton's resume at Duke -- experience at left tackle and along the interior -- could appeal to a club needing more protection for Dak Prescott.
Round 1, Pick 25
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Green Bay has some in-house answers for David Bakhtiari's departure, but that doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't also try to secure more upside at bookend, with Jordan Love just coming into his own under center. Mims is massive and could see time right away at right tackle.
Round 1, Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The one area the Bucs could really stand to address despite an applauded "run-it-back" offseason is pass rusher, and Robinson's raw explosiveness could be a gift for coach Todd Bowles, lining up behind a physical front anchored by Vita Vea.
From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
If the Cardinals help Kyler Murray early in Round 1, it stands to reason they'll look to aid Jonathan Gannon's defense here. And Wiggins, while slender and not nearly as physical against the run, has the deep speed and length to be a potential off-coverage difference-maker.
Round 1, Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Bills just need weapons in the wake of their wideout overhaul, and with Curtis Samuel onboard as a gadget-type route-runner, Worthy makes sense as more of a Gabe Davis replacement, giving Josh Allen a deep threat with historic speed.
Round 1, Pick 29
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Cameron Sutton's abrupt exit has Detroit in need of additional secondary help. And Rakestraw fits the bill of a Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes favorite, leaving Missouri with a knack for flying around with reckless abandon.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1, Pick 30
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Michael Penix Jr. may well be the more dynamic talent, offering pinpoint deep-ball accuracy and underrated legs, but Nix is like a Sean Payton prototype, drawing lofty Drew Brees comparisons for his safe, quick-timed, efficient pocket passing. If Payton is going to break his own mold and turn to a rookie quarterback rather than a vet, it makes sense he'd pull the trigger on an older, more system-dependent prospect like Nix, even if it means "overpaying" to come back into Round 1.
Round 1, Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
So much of Kyle Shanahan's Super Bowl-caliber offense starts up front, and while Trent Williams remains a bona fide answer at left tackle, the 49ers could use longer-term investments on both sides. Guyton is less experienced but offers top physical traits.
Round 1, Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Even with Marquise Brown in the room, the Chiefs could suddenly use more wideout depth with Rashee Rice's status in question. And McConkey is the kind of proven multipurpose route-runner who could complement Brown's speed seamlessly, giving Patrick Mahomes yet another over-the-middle safety valve.