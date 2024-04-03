Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, so all that's left to do is take Caleb Williams here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye -- and I'd take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, it has to take a QB.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 The Patriots were present for both Jayden Daniels' and Drake Maye's pro days, and while there have been reports that they may entertain trade-down offers if they don't find their franchise QB, they won't have a chance to compete in the AFC East.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 I've had Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. closely graded throughout the draft process, but after Nabers' impressive pro-day numbers, I'm giving him the slightest of edges here. Both receivers are special.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Chargers have to decide between Marvin Harrison Jr. here or trading down, stockpiling a ton of picks and rebuilding the roster. They chose the latter, allowing the Vikings to sell the farm for J.J. McCarthy.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Best-case scenario for the Giants, who stand pat and have Marvin Harrison Jr. fall in their laps.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The choice here is between Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt, and while Fashanu is my OT1, Alt may be ready to start sooner. In Tennessee, he'll line up next to 2023 first-rounder Peter Skoronski.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st It'll be interesting to see which edge rusher goes off the board first; I lean slightly to Verse but could understand why a team prefers Turner, one of the most explosive players in this class. With Keenan Allen now in Chicago, the Bears -- like the Falcons above -- can focus on defense here. (Alternatively, now with just four picks in the entire draft, they could choose to trade down.)

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Both New York teams get big-time playmakers ... after both New York teams spent the early days of free agency trying to fix the offensive line. Garrett Wilson finally gets some help.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th The Chargers have jettisoned many of their skill-position players, in part because of the salary cap, and also because Jim Harbaugh will likely lean on the run as he looks to jumpstart this offense. It's why LA felt comfortable trading out of the No. 5 pick in this mock draft. And even with Olu Fashanu still on the board, Latham, who played right tackle at Alabama, is the pick here. He can slide into the starting job on Day 1, and there are no projecting if he can play a new position (which would be the conversation with Fashanu).

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver didn't have the firepower to trade up in this mock draft for QB4, so it stays put and fills big needs on the the defense. Like Jared Verse vs. Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold vs. Quinyon Mitchell will vary team by team, but both players have a chance to be special. For the Broncos, Arnold has the SEC pedigree, and after the success with Patrick Surtain Jr., going back to the Alabama well was an easy choice.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 New head coach Antonio Pierce was in Baton Rouge last week to see Jayden Daniels (and some pretty good WRs), but instead the Raiders stay put and take Michael Penix Jr. here at No. 13.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Somehow Fashanu is still on the board. Trevor Penning hasn't worked out at left tackle, and Fashanu is too good to pass up in the middle of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st WR could be a target here, for sure, and while the Colts like their young CBs, Quinyon Mitchell will be CB1 on many teams' board. So, to get him in the middle of the first round would be a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Troy Fautanu can play tackle, but he may begin his NFL journey as a guard. And as it turns out, the Seahawks have a huge need at the left guard position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Byron Murphy II is the best defensive linemen in this class, and he could end up going higher than this. The Jags addressed other positional needs early in free agency, and even with the addition of Arik Armstead, Murphy makes a lot of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 I've said it since the fall: Brock Bowers is a top-10 talent, but because of the position he plays, and needs at other positions, he could slip to the middle of the first round. Even here, the Bengals could target tackles Taliese Fuaga or Amarius Mims.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Aaron Donald retired, and while it would take 4-5 players to replace his production (and that may be underselling it), Newton is a twitched-up defensive lineman coming off a really good season for Illinois. Cornerback was also a consideration here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Taliese Fuaga could be long gone by the time the Steelers are on the clock. But if he's here, this would be a layup; he can be the starter at right tackle while last year's first-rounder, Broderick Jones, can move over to the left side, where he played at Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Yes, the Dolphins signed C Aaron Brewer in free agency, but Jackson Powers-Johnson is dominant and should be a Day 1 starter in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Cooper DeJean is a big, strong, fast cornerback with return ability, and the Eagles need to bolster the secondary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Brian Thomas Jr. reminds Rick Spielman, my co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, of George Pickens. And with Keenan Allen gone, there's a huge void in the WR room, even if new head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to lean heavily into the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Amarius Mims' size and athleticism are special, even in this top-flight OL draft class. The only issues are that he hasn't played much football, and he struggled to stay healthy last fall. But when he was on the field -- including his very first college start against Ohio State in the college football playoffs back in January 2023 -- he has been dominant. If he had stayed healthy in 2023 (he also tweaked his hamstring at the combine), he would've been an easy top-15 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers have a history of only drafting defensive players in the first round, so I'm not going to break tradition here; Alabama thinks Kool-Aid McKinstry has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed -- and he answered those questions at his pro day when he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. Added bonus: he can be an asset in the return game, too.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th The team has moved on from Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie, and while they've signed Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta, Graham Barton has Day 1-starter potential. He played left tackle at Duke, but his NFL future will be inside.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cards take Malik Nabers at No. 4, and somehow, Laiatu Latu is still on the board at the bottom of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 AD Mitchell has the size, speed and explosiveness to make a big impact. And after trading away Stefon Diggs to the Texans, the Bills are in dire need of a playmaker. Buffalo gets younger and cheaper at the WR position.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Chop Robinson may have the highest motor of anyone in this draft class, so the Lions will love to have him rushing the passer opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th This make sense; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets, and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Yes, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. only weighed 183 pounds at the combine, but his playing style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon ... who weighed 181 pounds at the combine a year ago.