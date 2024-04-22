From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Caleb Williams going first overall is set in stone. The question really will come down to how the Bears want to use the rest of their draft. I'm fascinated to see if they use the No. 9 pick to add more weapons to their offense, trade down for more picks, or bank on Williams and their offseason additions to be enough for their offense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Lot of buzz about and around this pick, and all we know for sure is that they'll be keeping the pick and selecting a quarterback. Seems like Jayden Daniels still makes the most sense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Drake Maye is an incredible prospect, and he has all the makings of franchise quarterback if he lands in a situation that sets him up for success. Minnesota, with bookended tackles and two outstanding receivers, can allow Maye to thrive behind Sam Darnold. The Vikings trade picks Nos. 11, 23 and 108, along with their 2025 first-rounder, to move up eight spots to select the former North Carolina star.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Most expect quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 in the draft, but there's much debate about which team will get up there. Denver's team is better than many people in the media seem to imply, and J.J. McCarthy can be a win-now quarterback. The Broncos move up to No. 4 and add pick 104 in exchange for picks 12, 76, a 2025 first-rounder and a 2025 third-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers get to pick at the theoretical first overall spot for non-quarterback needy teams, and they'll have their choice between an elite right tackle or a premiere wide receiver. Alt and Rashawn Slater can allow the Chargers to slowly build the rest of their skill positions throughout the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 If the top-four quarterbacks are gone, the Giants may view it wiser to punt on taking a quarterback until 2025 (if at all) and keep their offensive firepower a strength. Adding the best receiver in the draft would be a major win for Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll for a rebound 2025 season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Titans could definitely still take a receiver here despite signing Calvin Ridley, but adding a premiere left tackle will pay more short-term dividends for Will Levis heading into year two. Latham is likely to be the second tackle off the board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 A year ago, the Cardinals traded down from No. 3 overall with the Texans, then back up into the top six to get Paris Johnson Jr. There's a good chance they do that again, this time snagging a top receiver and adding a future draft pick (or two) along with it. In this scenario, Arizona moves up four spots for picks Nos. 12, 76 and a 2025 fourth-rounder.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 If Nabers is still available at 8 or 9 overall, there will be a host of teams looking to move up to get him. It may be hard for a team like the Bills to get all the way up, but the Colts could move up for a pair of Day 2 picks and snag a top receiver for Anthony Richardson. In this instance, Indianapolis gives up picks Nos. 15, 46 and a 2025 third-rounder in exchange for the No. 9 selection.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets could look to add an offensive weapon, especially Brock Bowers, but Fuaga can be a short-term depth and rotational guard with tackle upside for the future.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots, in this scenario, pass on a quarterback and grab the best defensive back in the 2024 class. Pairing him with Christian Gonzalez would give the Patriots one of, if not the, best young defensive backfields in the NFL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta may stay put and take Byron Murphy II, but adding a future pick and an extra day two selection (one of which may be to find a quarterback to groom behind Kirk Cousins) and still getting arguably the best defensive player in the draft is a huge win for Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Laiatu Latu has gotten good reviews based on most teams' NFL medicals, allowing them to rely on the college film to decide how early he goes. He could go as early as 8 or 9, but he'll most likely go in the early-to-mid teens. Latu gives the Raiders a real strength on their roster in their pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu, a plug-and-play left tackle, slipping all the way here for the Saints is still shocking, but it could happen on draft weekend. He'd allow Trevor Penning to slide inside and give the Saints a real strength on the offensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago may stay put and take Byron Murphy II or Turner at 9, but being able to trade down, grab more future assets, and being able to pair Montez Sweat with Turner can give the Bears a strong pass rush for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Offensive line, especially on the interior, is still viewed as a need in Seattle, and the chance to pair Fautanu with Ryan Grubb, his former OC at Washington, makes too much sense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville's built a great overall roster and could go a lot of different spots here, including receiver, but cornerback feels like the one spot that it can still use an upgrade. Arnold is a great fit for what the Jaguars defense wants to do next year.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 It'd be really surprising if Bowers is still available at pick 18, but if he was, the Bengals might have the shortest time from being on the clock to making the pick. Great fit offensively and gives Joe Burrow a truly special weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Los Angeles could certainly add a top cornerback or defensive linemen with this pick, but the chance to bolster its receiver room with one of the freakiest talent-wise receivers in the last few years would be a fun addition to the Rams offense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers need to find a quality interior offensive lineman in the draft, but adding Cooper DeJean gives them an elite, versatile defensive back to join Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins, like the Steelers before them, really need an interior offensive lineman early in the draft. But the chance to grab Newton, who can naturally step in and fill Christian Wilkins' shoes, may be too hard to pass up in this perceived weaker interior defensive line draft.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia has taken a lot of Alabama and George players in previous years, and it's worked out so far. McKinstry is an NFL-ready cornerback who can step in as a rotational player immediately before developing into a starter down the road.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th New England has talent and depth on the interior of its offensive line, but finding more talent at tackle would be a welcomed upgrade. Guyton has as much upside as any tackle in this class, and could be a centerpiece in the Patriots' retooling.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th With how many teams need interior offensive line help and how highly viewed Barton is around the league, it'd be surprising if he lasted to the 24 pick. But if he did, he might be the heir apparent to the staple Zack Martin has been on the inside of the Cowboys offense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers seem to want to add an offensive tackle this offseason, and they get to snag Mims, who has one of the highest ceilings of any in this class and has every reason to still be ascending as a prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Bucs lost Shaq Barrett this offseason, and an edge rusher seems like a strong need. Jared Verse should go much earlier than this, as he's one of the best defensive prospects in the entire draft. If Verse is gone, a player like Chop Robinson may make sense, too.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Darius Robinson was invited to the draft, and based on their focus of player invites this year, there's a very good chance he slides in someone in Round 1. Robinson can address the Cardinals' biggest need on the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 8th Many will plug in a receiver here for the Bills, or have them trading up, but they may opt for building up their offensive line for the future to protect Josh Allen, and ideally find receiver help later in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions could be among the most likely trade back option teams late in the first round, especially if the cornerbacks and top interior defensive linemen are off the board. Their biggest need is likely guard, and if they aren't able to move to get a top offensive linemen, adding Powers-Johnson, who can play guard or center, fits well.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Ravens may look to trade back here, as a team without many glaring needs and a highly impressive track record of crushing on Day 2 and Day 3 picks. But if they stay put, they might want to grab Mike Sainristil, former star player of head coach John Harbaugh's brother's Michigan team, before the Chargers pick at the top of the second round.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 The Panthers need to add offensive weapons, so here they trade up just a few spots to secure the speed receiver who may be of interest to the Chiefs picking one pick later. Worthy can be the Jaylen Waddle-type of weapon Bryce Young had success with at Alabama.