It's NFL Draft week, and the 2024 draft should be one of the more fun, surprising and twisting first rounds we've had in recent memory. The bevy of trades that may be coming won't be done until teams are on the clock, and I expect movement in trading up for quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen.
This draft includes four trades in the top 10, four quarterbacks in the first round, and at least a few players who may go in the first round who aren't often seen in mock drafts.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Caleb Williams going first overall is set in stone. The question really will come down to how the Bears want to use the rest of their draft. I'm fascinated to see if they use the No. 9 pick to add more weapons to their offense, trade down for more picks, or bank on Williams and their offseason additions to be enough for their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Lot of buzz about and around this pick, and all we know for sure is that they'll be keeping the pick and selecting a quarterback. Seems like Jayden Daniels still makes the most sense.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Drake Maye is an incredible prospect, and he has all the makings of franchise quarterback if he lands in a situation that sets him up for success. Minnesota, with bookended tackles and two outstanding receivers, can allow Maye to thrive behind Sam Darnold. The Vikings trade picks Nos. 11, 23 and 108, along with their 2025 first-rounder, to move up eight spots to select the former North Carolina star.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Most expect quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4 in the draft, but there's much debate about which team will get up there. Denver's team is better than many people in the media seem to imply, and J.J. McCarthy can be a win-now quarterback. The Broncos move up to No. 4 and add pick 104 in exchange for picks 12, 76, a 2025 first-rounder and a 2025 third-rounder.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
The Chargers get to pick at the theoretical first overall spot for non-quarterback needy teams, and they'll have their choice between an elite right tackle or a premiere wide receiver. Alt and Rashawn Slater can allow the Chargers to slowly build the rest of their skill positions throughout the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If the top-four quarterbacks are gone, the Giants may view it wiser to punt on taking a quarterback until 2025 (if at all) and keep their offensive firepower a strength. Adding the best receiver in the draft would be a major win for Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll for a rebound 2025 season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Titans could definitely still take a receiver here despite signing Calvin Ridley, but adding a premiere left tackle will pay more short-term dividends for Will Levis heading into year two. Latham is likely to be the second tackle off the board.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
A year ago, the Cardinals traded down from No. 3 overall with the Texans, then back up into the top six to get Paris Johnson Jr. There's a good chance they do that again, this time snagging a top receiver and adding a future draft pick (or two) along with it. In this scenario, Arizona moves up four spots for picks Nos. 12, 76 and a 2025 fourth-rounder.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
If Nabers is still available at 8 or 9 overall, there will be a host of teams looking to move up to get him. It may be hard for a team like the Bills to get all the way up, but the Colts could move up for a pair of Day 2 picks and snag a top receiver for Anthony Richardson. In this instance, Indianapolis gives up picks Nos. 15, 46 and a 2025 third-rounder in exchange for the No. 9 selection.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jets could look to add an offensive weapon, especially Brock Bowers, but Fuaga can be a short-term depth and rotational guard with tackle upside for the future.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Patriots, in this scenario, pass on a quarterback and grab the best defensive back in the 2024 class. Pairing him with Christian Gonzalez would give the Patriots one of, if not the, best young defensive backfields in the NFL.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Atlanta may stay put and take Byron Murphy II, but adding a future pick and an extra day two selection (one of which may be to find a quarterback to groom behind Kirk Cousins) and still getting arguably the best defensive player in the draft is a huge win for Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu has gotten good reviews based on most teams' NFL medicals, allowing them to rely on the college film to decide how early he goes. He could go as early as 8 or 9, but he'll most likely go in the early-to-mid teens. Latu gives the Raiders a real strength on their roster in their pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu, a plug-and-play left tackle, slipping all the way here for the Saints is still shocking, but it could happen on draft weekend. He'd allow Trevor Penning to slide inside and give the Saints a real strength on the offensive line.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Chicago may stay put and take Byron Murphy II or Turner at 9, but being able to trade down, grab more future assets, and being able to pair Montez Sweat with Turner can give the Bears a strong pass rush for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Offensive line, especially on the interior, is still viewed as a need in Seattle, and the chance to pair Fautanu with Ryan Grubb, his former OC at Washington, makes too much sense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Jacksonville's built a great overall roster and could go a lot of different spots here, including receiver, but cornerback feels like the one spot that it can still use an upgrade. Arnold is a great fit for what the Jaguars defense wants to do next year.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
It'd be really surprising if Bowers is still available at pick 18, but if he was, the Bengals might have the shortest time from being on the clock to making the pick. Great fit offensively and gives Joe Burrow a truly special weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Los Angeles could certainly add a top cornerback or defensive linemen with this pick, but the chance to bolster its receiver room with one of the freakiest talent-wise receivers in the last few years would be a fun addition to the Rams offense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Steelers need to find a quality interior offensive lineman in the draft, but adding Cooper DeJean gives them an elite, versatile defensive back to join Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Dolphins, like the Steelers before them, really need an interior offensive lineman early in the draft. But the chance to grab Newton, who can naturally step in and fill Christian Wilkins' shoes, may be too hard to pass up in this perceived weaker interior defensive line draft.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Philadelphia has taken a lot of Alabama and George players in previous years, and it's worked out so far. McKinstry is an NFL-ready cornerback who can step in as a rotational player immediately before developing into a starter down the road.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
New England has talent and depth on the interior of its offensive line, but finding more talent at tackle would be a welcomed upgrade. Guyton has as much upside as any tackle in this class, and could be a centerpiece in the Patriots' retooling.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
With how many teams need interior offensive line help and how highly viewed Barton is around the league, it'd be surprising if he lasted to the 24 pick. But if he did, he might be the heir apparent to the staple Zack Martin has been on the inside of the Cowboys offense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Packers seem to want to add an offensive tackle this offseason, and they get to snag Mims, who has one of the highest ceilings of any in this class and has every reason to still be ascending as a prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Bucs lost Shaq Barrett this offseason, and an edge rusher seems like a strong need. Jared Verse should go much earlier than this, as he's one of the best defensive prospects in the entire draft. If Verse is gone, a player like Chop Robinson may make sense, too.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Darius Robinson was invited to the draft, and based on their focus of player invites this year, there's a very good chance he slides in someone in Round 1. Robinson can address the Cardinals' biggest need on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Many will plug in a receiver here for the Bills, or have them trading up, but they may opt for building up their offensive line for the future to protect Josh Allen, and ideally find receiver help later in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Lions could be among the most likely trade back option teams late in the first round, especially if the cornerbacks and top interior defensive linemen are off the board. Their biggest need is likely guard, and if they aren't able to move to get a top offensive linemen, adding Powers-Johnson, who can play guard or center, fits well.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Ravens may look to trade back here, as a team without many glaring needs and a highly impressive track record of crushing on Day 2 and Day 3 picks. But if they stay put, they might want to grab Mike Sainristil, former star player of head coach John Harbaugh's brother's Michigan team, before the Chargers pick at the top of the second round.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Panthers need to add offensive weapons, so here they trade up just a few spots to secure the speed receiver who may be of interest to the Chiefs picking one pick later. Worthy can be the Jaylen Waddle-type of weapon Bryce Young had success with at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 32
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The Chiefs could go a variety of directions, including at receiver with Rashee Rice's status for 2024 in question. But finding a left tackle may also be an important position to address, and Suamaiata might be a redshirt-year type of tackle who will pay dividends for the Chiefs during the second half of the Mahomes era.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.