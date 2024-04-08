From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Pick made by: Brady Quinn -- A layup to start, it feels like the Bears are locked in on Williams, the best player in this class. Zero qualms here. Grade: A

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Pick made by: Leger Douzable -- Daniels is a dynamic athlete with amazing touch from in the pocket. On paper, he should jell perfectly with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Grade: A

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Pick: Quinn -- Maye is my QB2, ever so slightly behind Williams. Size. Major arm talent. Aggression. It's all there with Maye, and he's capable of making challenging connects with receivers deep downfield off-structure. Grade: A+

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 Pick: Douzable -- I have Malik Nabers graded ahead of Harrison, but the Ohio State star is still one of my top-five overall prospects. Big, ultra-fast, runs the whole route tree and is a magnet on deep shots. He's exactly what the Cardinals need. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Pick: Quinn -- Alt is the consensus top offensive tackle on the board, but he's a career left tackle and Rashawn Slater is locked into that spot with the Chargers -- maybe this precipitates a move to the right side for the former first-round pick? Alt is a towering, freaky athlete. While this would fill a need for Los Angeles, I don't think Alt wins cleanly as frequently as a top-five offensive tackle should. He has to get stronger. Grade: B

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Pick: Douzable -- There's an argument to be made the Giants should simply roll the dice at the quarterback spot given the potential payout and seeing that it's the third draft for GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. But if they decide against that, this is the next-best option. Nabers is a certified baller. Complete skill set. Incredibly explosive. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Pick: Quinn -- Fashanu has looked like a future All-Pro since the 2022 season, and while he may not be the nastiest mauler in the run game, he has an NFL frame, supreme balance, length and power to rock as a pass protector for a long time in Tennessee. Smart pick entering Year 2 of the Will Levis era. Grade: A+

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Pick: Douzable -- Turner is the freakiest specimen with ridiculous length for his size and elite explosiveness. He put everything together in 2023 at Alabama, but it was truly his only high-caliber season with the Crimson Tide. With youth on his side, this is a sensible pick for the Falcons given his upside and their need on the edge. Grade: B+

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Pick: Quinn -- I would have understood either Rome Odunze or Brian Thomas Jr. here because of the direct impact on Caleb Williams, but I don't have either graded quite this high, and Verse is an instant-impact stud at defensive end, which is a clear need for the Bears. And the receiver position is significantly deeper than the edge-rusher spot, so this is a smart approach. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Pick: Douzable -- The Jets might be more all in for one given season than any team in NFL history. Is this the most massive need? Probably not. But the roster is already darn good, and Odunze should be able to star instantly as a back-shoulder-type wideout with Aaron Rodgers. Yes, there's a bit of redundancy here after the Mike Williams signing, but when Rodgers is cooking, he'll consistently give his receivers a chance. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Pick: Quinn -- In a mock without trades, this represents, arguably, the most reasonably best-case scenario for the Vikings. McCarthy's game is tailor made for operating a Shanahan-style offense, which is precisely what he'd run with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota. The upside is deceptively high, particularly with Justin Jefferson and Co. with the Vikings. Grade: A

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Pick: Douzable -- With the top four quarterbacks off the board, this is a smart consolation idea for the Broncos. Best player available type for an offense that still does need a quarterback. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Pick: Quinn -- Latu is so clean on film. Size, insane pass-rush moves, two years of high-level productivity. There are just those injury concerns in his past, and he doesn't have tremendous length. The Raiders could really use another defensive end running mate given how many snaps Maxx Crosby plays on a yearly basis. Grade: A

Round 1 - Pick 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Pick: Douzable -- Goodness gracious, the Saints need an offensive tackle in the worst way. Fuaga is an absolute masher at right tackle with outstanding feet and stellar pass-protection abilities. Plug-and-play with All-Pro upside. Grade: A+

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Pick: Quinn -- Arnold is twitchy, excels in man and zone, tackles like a champ and has awesome ball skills. If his combine was a bit better, he probably would be gone by now. He's exactly what the Colts need in their secondary. They've had a need for a lockdown outside cornerback for a long time. Grade: A

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Pick: Douzable -- I don't have Fautanu valued this highly -- he has to get significantly stronger -- but the Seahawks do have a glaring need at guard, and that's probably where this Washington blocker starts his career next to Charles Cross. Grade: B

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Pick: Quinn -- Even after signing Arik Armstead in free agency, the Jaguars have a reasonable need along the defensive line, and Robinson is an inside-outside rusher best rushing from the interior. He looks the part of a hybrid who could thrive in the NFL but I'm a bit concerned with his athleticism on the edge. Grade: B

Round 1 - Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Pick: Douzable -- Home run of a pick here for Cincinnati, which needs reinforcements -- particularly pass-rushers -- on the inside. Murphy is ultra-explosive and plays with supreme leverage. Grade: A+

Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Pick: Quinn -- Newton is a dynamic upfield rusher with a packed pass-rush move arsenal and plenty of power. Of course, he can't instantly replicate Aaron Donald, but this is quality pick. Grade: A

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Pick: Douzable -- Rakestraw ran slower than expected at the combine -- 4.51 -- and his film in 2023 was so consistent. This may be a tick early for him, but it clearly fills a need in Pittsburgh. Grade: B

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Pick: Quinn -- Powers-Johnson to Miami is one of the most exquisite prospect-team pairings in the entire first round. Even after signing Aaron Brewer this offseason, Miami can certainly upgrade at center long-term, and JPJ is unequivocally the best center in the class. Grade: A+

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Pick: Douzable -- DeJean is an electric mover and playmaker -- sure tackler, drifts to the football with ease in coverage and provides a spark in the return game. Smart selection. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 23 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Pick: Quinn -- The value is really good here, and Brian O'Neill is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in early January. Latham could be the starter at right tackle Week 1. But when he's healthy, O'Neill will reassume that gig. Clear best-player-available pick here, and Latham does have the size -- and some experience at guard. Grade: B+

Round 1 - Pick 24 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 Pick: Douzable -- This feels like the last season for Dak Prescott as the Cowboys starter, and while Penix isn't necessarily a quarterback who needs a redshirt year, he'll likely get one in 2024. The upside is there -- even though he's an older prospect -- because of his big-time throw capabilities. Taking a swing at this game's most vital position is probably not the worst idea for the Cowboys now. Grade: B+

Round 1 - Pick 25 Payton Wilson LB NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 2nd Pick: Quinn -- Wilson's film is first-round caliber, no question. Athleticism galore, plus coverage, tackling reliability. It's all there. There are some concerns that dip the grade on this pick. He has a lengthy injury history, and a severe length deficiency, which could hamper his ability to beat blocks at the next level. And he'll turn 24 the week before the draft. Linebacker is a need for the Packers, but offensive tackle would've been a better allocation of a first-round pick. Grade: C+

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Pick: Douzable -- One of the skinniest prospects in the entire class at over 6-foot-1 and 173 pounds with 4.28 speed, Wiggins can, of course, really go, and plays with plus instincts in coverage. After losing Carlton Davis this offseason, the Buccaneers need a boundary cornerback. This feels like quality value too. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Pick: Quinn -- The Cardinals got their franchise receiver in Harrison earlier, and pick a rock-solid perimeter cornerback with the length, athleticism and man-coverage ability to be a star boundary defender in the NFL. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Pick: Douzable -- This would be a surprise positionally after the Stefon Diggs trade, yet it is a mostly very deep receiver class. Robinson may be too talented of a prospect to pass here for the Bills and would give Buffalo a long-term solution at the edge-rusher spot with someone who can win in a flash. But neither Ladd McConkey nor Adonai Mitchell here? Grade: B-

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 1st Pick: Quinn -- On the field, Nubin is an absolute problem. He tallied 13 interceptions and 11 pass breakups over the past four seasons at Minnesota in an NFL-caliber frame, there's a legit argument that he's the premier free safety in the class. And the Lions are a little thin at the safety spot. However, Nubin's testing numbers were not close to first-round caliber, which dips this grade. Slightly. Was the range he demonstrated in college only Big 10 range? That'd be the concern with his disappointing workout. Grade: C+

Round 1 - Pick 30 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Pick: Douzable -- The Ravens could use more receiver help. Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to return, and despite the fun rookie season from Zay Flowers, are they ready to lean on him as a No. 1 wideout? Sure, Mark Andrews will probably continue to be the top option, but more size and speed at the receiver position wouldn't hurt. Mitchell has size, length, smoothness and speed. Grade: A-

Round 1 - Pick 31 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Pick: Quinn -- Mims did some unbelievable things at the combine given that he measured in at nearly 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. There were impeccable displays of balance at Georgia, too. I wouldn't call him an ideal stylistic fit in Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme, but the 49ers have transitioned to more power concepts the past few years. Given Trent Williams' age and Mims ability to start at right tackle at the outset of his NFL career, this is a solid selection. Grade: B+