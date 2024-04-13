The NFL offseason is flying by, as we are now fewer than two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a class that appears to be loaded with talent, but what about the quarterbacks? Is it deeper than people realize with players like Spencer Rattler and Joe Milton? How many signal-callers will go on opening night?
Here's a brand new mock draft with a couple of interesting predictions. Seemingly everyone thinks the Minnesota Vikings will trade up for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. What if McCarthy falls out of the top five, and the Vikings trade back ... TWICE. We have wide receivers flying off the board, and some talented players falling a bit more than anticipated. Let's jump in to something different.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The pick everyone is expecting.
Round 1, Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
A bit of a surprise here. Instead of taking the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury take Drake Maye No. 2 overall. Maye was the only FBS player to record 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards over the past two seasons, and recorded the third-most total yards (9,076) in a two-year span in ACC history behind Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.
Round 1, Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Jayden Daniels falls into Jerod Mayo's lap, which is absolutely fine for New England. The Patriots need their new QB1 if they want to expedite this rebuild, and that all starts with taking the dual-threat quarterback who recorded the highest passer efficiency rating (208.0) in a season in FBS history.
Round 1, Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
We get our first non-quarterback at No. 4 overall, with the Cardinals taking who CBS Sports believes is the No. 1 player in this class. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a two-time unanimous All-American who recorded the most receiving yards (2,474) and receiving touchdowns (28) in a two-year span in Ohio State history.
Round 1, Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Jim Harbaugh has been campaigning for a trade down in several different ways. He would like a team to trade up to his No. 5 spot for his former quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, and he has also talked up the offensive line as well. However, the Chargers don't field an offer attractive enough, so they take the receiver some believe is better than Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in LSU history. Not a very "Harbaugh-like" pick, but the Chargers should upgrade the WR room.
Round 1, Pick 6
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Wide receivers are flying off the board, and the Giants actually pass on taking a quarterback to give Daniel Jones a wide receiver who led the FBS in receiving yards last season with (1,640). Rome Odunze has good size and is a deep-ball weapon who helped Michael Penix Jr. out a ton in Washington. J.J. McCarthy is falling further than people expected.
Round 1, Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
If it's not Caleb Williams to the Bears, Joe Alt to the Titans may be the most popular "mock selection." It makes sense. I have Alt as the top left tackle in this class, and Tennessee has a big hole to fill there. The Titans used their first-round pick on LG Peter Skoronski last year, so imagine shoring up that side of the line for the next decade.
Round 1, Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The first defensive player comes off the board at No. 8 to Atlanta. Dallas Turner recorded 22.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss in his Alabama career. Both ranked second in the SEC in that span.
Round 1, Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
I'm seeing mocks that have Verse going much later in the first round, but I'm not buying it. Verse is arguably the best defensive player in the draft, and recorded the most sacks (18.0) among ACC players over the past two seasons. Matt Eberflus is intrigued not only by Verse's skillset, but by the dynamic duo possibility with him and Montez Sweat.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1, Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
J.J. McCarthy finally is claimed at No. 10 overall by the Raiders, who jump the Vikings and Broncos for their new QB. The national champion went 27-1 for Michigan as the starter, which is good enough for third-best by an FBS quarterback all-time.
Round 1, Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Vikings pass on a quarterback for the best cornerback in the class. Mitchell recorded the most passes defensed in the FBS over the past two seasons with 37, and looked dominant at the Senior Bowl. A new tool for Brian Flores.
Round 1, Pick 12
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Broncos find a new QB1 who can throw the ball a country mile -- especially in that thin Denver air. The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up led the FBS in passing yards last season (4,903) and became the first player since Patrick Mahomes to record multiple seasons of 4,500 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1, Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jets traded down and still landed the player they were most interested in. Taliese Fuaga could play tackle or guard, and is known for his run blocking. His 90.9 run blocking grade was the highest in the FBS last season. The Jets have done a good job solidifying the offensive front in free agency, and they aren't done yet.
Round 1, Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
New Orleans drafts its new left tackle at No. 14 in Olu Fashanu, who allowed zero sacks on 697 career pass blocking snaps.
Round 1, Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Arguably the best tight end in college football history goes to Indy to play with Anthony Richardson. A versatile TE can be a young quarterback's best friend, so Indy lucks out here.
Round 1, Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Seattle adds an offensive lineman who won the 2023 Morris Trophy last year. Troy Fautanu could move inside for the Seahawks.
Round 1, Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Jags need to add a cornerback, and that could come in the first round. Some see Terrion Arnold as the top corner in the class, as he tied for the SEC lead in interceptions last season with five. He also registered the most incomplete targets among SEC players last season with 43.
Round 1, Pick 18
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
I have a theory NFL teams love Graham Barton. He could play really anywhere on the offensive line, and we all know keeping Burrow upright is important for a Super Bowl run.
Round 1, Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Maybe Byron Murphy II isn't Aaron Donald, but he registered the highest pressure rate by an FBS defensive tackle last season (17%).
Round 1, Pick 20
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
I don't know if JC Latham falls this far, but I love this fit in Pittsburgh. Move Broderick Jones to the left, and plug Latham in on the right.
Round 1, Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Christian Wilkins is gone, and Johnny Newton is someone who can apply pressure from the inside. He recorded the second-most pressures among FBS defensive tackles last season behind Byron Murphy II with 43.
Round 1, Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean is a big-play defensive back who could play corner or safety, and Philly needs to add to the secondary. He can return punts and return interceptions for touchdowns.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Trade! The Bills traded Stefon Diggs away this offseason, and immediately move up when they see a wideout falling that should not fall this far. Brian Thomas Jr. led the FBS in receiving touchdowns last year with 17! As for the Vikings, they haven't scored their quarterback, but just wait.
Round 1, Pick 24
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Cowboys draft an offensive tackle with potential. Amarius Mims allowed zero sacks on 377 pass blocking snaps.
Round 1, Pick 25
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Green Bay lands its David Bakhtiari replacement in the first round.
Round 1, Pick 26
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu is a prolific pass rusher who recorded the most sacks (23.5) and the second-most tackles for loss (34.0) in the FBS over the past two seasons.
From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Cards got a receiver at No. 4 overall, and now land a cornerback they need in the first-team All-ACC player in Nate Wiggins.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Another trade! Another trade where the Vikings move back! The Chiefs don't want to chance Adonai Mitchell falling to No. 32 overall, so they jump up to grab the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, who led the conference in receiving touchdowns last season with 11.
Round 1, Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Lions had to release Cam Sutton this offseason, and they'll be drinking the "Kool-Aid" at No. 29 overall. May be great value with the two-time first-team All-SEC player.
Round 1, Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Maybe a surprise pick here considering Baltimore has taken a wideout in the first round in two out of the last three years, but the Ravens have asked Lamar Jackson to look at tape, and he will fall in love with Ladd McConkey's ability to run routes.
Round 1, Pick 31
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chop Robinson shouldn't fall this far, but the 49ers would jump at the opportunity to add another versatile, athletic specimen.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1, Pick 32
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
The Vikings finally make their second selection of the first round, and it is a quarterback. Bo Nix has made more starts than any quarterback in FBS history with 61, and he's an efficient passer. Maybe some don't have Nix as a first-round talent, but with this pick, the Vikings get the fifth-year option.