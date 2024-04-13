From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The pick everyone is expecting.

Round 1, Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 A bit of a surprise here. Instead of taking the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury take Drake Maye No. 2 overall. Maye was the only FBS player to record 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards over the past two seasons, and recorded the third-most total yards (9,076) in a two-year span in ACC history behind Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

Round 1, Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Jayden Daniels falls into Jerod Mayo's lap, which is absolutely fine for New England. The Patriots need their new QB1 if they want to expedite this rebuild, and that all starts with taking the dual-threat quarterback who recorded the highest passer efficiency rating (208.0) in a season in FBS history.

Round 1, Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 We get our first non-quarterback at No. 4 overall, with the Cardinals taking who CBS Sports believes is the No. 1 player in this class. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a two-time unanimous All-American who recorded the most receiving yards (2,474) and receiving touchdowns (28) in a two-year span in Ohio State history.

Round 1, Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Jim Harbaugh has been campaigning for a trade down in several different ways. He would like a team to trade up to his No. 5 spot for his former quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, and he has also talked up the offensive line as well. However, the Chargers don't field an offer attractive enough, so they take the receiver some believe is better than Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in LSU history. Not a very "Harbaugh-like" pick, but the Chargers should upgrade the WR room.

Round 1, Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Wide receivers are flying off the board, and the Giants actually pass on taking a quarterback to give Daniel Jones a wide receiver who led the FBS in receiving yards last season with (1,640). Rome Odunze has good size and is a deep-ball weapon who helped Michael Penix Jr. out a ton in Washington. J.J. McCarthy is falling further than people expected.

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If it's not Caleb Williams to the Bears, Joe Alt to the Titans may be the most popular "mock selection." It makes sense. I have Alt as the top left tackle in this class, and Tennessee has a big hole to fill there. The Titans used their first-round pick on LG Peter Skoronski last year, so imagine shoring up that side of the line for the next decade.

Round 1, Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The first defensive player comes off the board at No. 8 to Atlanta. Dallas Turner recorded 22.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss in his Alabama career. Both ranked second in the SEC in that span.

Round 1, Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I'm seeing mocks that have Verse going much later in the first round, but I'm not buying it. Verse is arguably the best defensive player in the draft, and recorded the most sacks (18.0) among ACC players over the past two seasons. Matt Eberflus is intrigued not only by Verse's skillset, but by the dynamic duo possibility with him and Montez Sweat.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1, Pick 10 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 J.J. McCarthy finally is claimed at No. 10 overall by the Raiders, who jump the Vikings and Broncos for their new QB. The national champion went 27-1 for Michigan as the starter, which is good enough for third-best by an FBS quarterback all-time.

Round 1, Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings pass on a quarterback for the best cornerback in the class. Mitchell recorded the most passes defensed in the FBS over the past two seasons with 37, and looked dominant at the Senior Bowl. A new tool for Brian Flores.

Round 1, Pick 12 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Broncos find a new QB1 who can throw the ball a country mile -- especially in that thin Denver air. The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up led the FBS in passing yards last season (4,903) and became the first player since Patrick Mahomes to record multiple seasons of 4,500 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1, Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets traded down and still landed the player they were most interested in. Taliese Fuaga could play tackle or guard, and is known for his run blocking. His 90.9 run blocking grade was the highest in the FBS last season. The Jets have done a good job solidifying the offensive front in free agency, and they aren't done yet.

Round 1, Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans drafts its new left tackle at No. 14 in Olu Fashanu, who allowed zero sacks on 697 career pass blocking snaps.

Round 1, Pick 15 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Arguably the best tight end in college football history goes to Indy to play with Anthony Richardson. A versatile TE can be a young quarterback's best friend, so Indy lucks out here.

Round 1, Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle adds an offensive lineman who won the 2023 Morris Trophy last year. Troy Fautanu could move inside for the Seahawks.

Round 1, Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jags need to add a cornerback, and that could come in the first round. Some see Terrion Arnold as the top corner in the class, as he tied for the SEC lead in interceptions last season with five. He also registered the most incomplete targets among SEC players last season with 43.

Round 1, Pick 18 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th I have a theory NFL teams love Graham Barton. He could play really anywhere on the offensive line, and we all know keeping Burrow upright is important for a Super Bowl run.

Round 1, Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Maybe Byron Murphy II isn't Aaron Donald, but he registered the highest pressure rate by an FBS defensive tackle last season (17%).

Round 1, Pick 20 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th I don't know if JC Latham falls this far, but I love this fit in Pittsburgh. Move Broderick Jones to the left, and plug Latham in on the right.

Round 1, Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Wilkins is gone, and Johnny Newton is someone who can apply pressure from the inside. He recorded the second-most pressures among FBS defensive tackles last season behind Byron Murphy II with 43.

Round 1, Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Cooper DeJean is a big-play defensive back who could play corner or safety, and Philly needs to add to the secondary. He can return punts and return interceptions for touchdowns.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Trade! The Bills traded Stefon Diggs away this offseason, and immediately move up when they see a wideout falling that should not fall this far. Brian Thomas Jr. led the FBS in receiving touchdowns last year with 17! As for the Vikings, they haven't scored their quarterback, but just wait.

Round 1, Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys draft an offensive tackle with potential. Amarius Mims allowed zero sacks on 377 pass blocking snaps.

Round 1, Pick 25 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay lands its David Bakhtiari replacement in the first round.

Round 1, Pick 26 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Laiatu Latu is a prolific pass rusher who recorded the most sacks (23.5) and the second-most tackles for loss (34.0) in the FBS over the past two seasons.

Round 1, Pick 27 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Cards got a receiver at No. 4 overall, and now land a cornerback they need in the first-team All-ACC player in Nate Wiggins.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1, Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Another trade! Another trade where the Vikings move back! The Chiefs don't want to chance Adonai Mitchell falling to No. 32 overall, so they jump up to grab the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, who led the conference in receiving touchdowns last season with 11.

Round 1, Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions had to release Cam Sutton this offseason, and they'll be drinking the "Kool-Aid" at No. 29 overall. May be great value with the two-time first-team All-SEC player.

Round 1, Pick 30 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 Maybe a surprise pick here considering Baltimore has taken a wideout in the first round in two out of the last three years, but the Ravens have asked Lamar Jackson to look at tape, and he will fall in love with Ladd McConkey's ability to run routes.

Round 1, Pick 31 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Chop Robinson shouldn't fall this far, but the 49ers would jump at the opportunity to add another versatile, athletic specimen.