From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear soon enough. And it's the correct decision.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 For as much as I do think Drake Maye is in consideration here, the Commanders will ultimately decide on Daniels at No. 2.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Maye has enough upside for the Patriots to pick him here in hopes of a big leap in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 5 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th After all the talk of a trade down, the Chargers ultimately stand pat and pick a powerful right tackle from Alabama, who's a plug-and-play type. Jim Harbaugh -- and Justin Herbert -- rejoice.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 With Daniel Jones still making a pretty penny in New York, the Giants pass on the top quarterbacks in this class completely and are perfectly content landing Rome to play in the Big Apple.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 7 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Vikings would've loved Drake Maye but are happy with McCarthy here, especially considering they don't have to move mountains to get him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Colts see Nabers slipping and make a move to get Anthony Richardson an electric weapon on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Without any of the "Big 3" receivers available, the Bears go with the first defensive prospect, a serious upfield rusher, on the interior. Murphy has dynamic athleticism and refined skill.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd How about this slide down by GM Ran Carthon? Still gets Alt! In this move, Tennessee sends No. 7 and No. 38 to Minnesota for No. 11, No. 23 and No. 108.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles desperately need youthful stability in the cornerback room, which is why they get aggressive to land the squeaky clean Arnold.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Fuaga is an instant starter with All-Pro upside at right tackle because of his width, power, and pass-pro ability.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu is a young, highly productive left tackle with elite traits and balance in pass pro. Nice find here at No. 14 for the Saints.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Another team that trades down and still gets the edge rusher they probably wanted inside the Top 10. Perfect prospect-team pairing here. This move includes the Falcons obtaining No. 46 and No. 117 from Indianapolis.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Seahawks GM John Schneider and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst worked together in Kansas City in the 1990s and for years in Green Bay before ascending to their current roles, a history which helps this trade go down. Green Bay gets a versatile weapon in the secondary in DeJean.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be an instant impact type on the perimeter in Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals go edge rusher given the uncertainty of Trey Hendrickson's future. Yes, they have Myles Murphy waiting in the wings but keeping the edge-rusher room filled is always smart.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 19 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Ran strikes again. After trading back from No. 7 to No. 11, he uses the picks added in that trade -- No. 23 and No. 108 -- to give Will Levis another weapon in the record-setting Worthy.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers recreate the Georgia offensive-tackle tandem of a few years ago with Broderick Jones and now the even larger, Mims.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 21 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins are fine moving back here, while the Cardinals, loaded with early draft capital pounce on the possibility of adding the polished Latu to the defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 22 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 The Broncos work some magic -- trade back, get a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fifth-round selection (No. 161) from Philly, and still get their quarterback in the first round. Bravo.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 This pick changed hands about five times before the Rams actually made a selection with it, and how about another fun weapon for Matthew Stafford in this offense?!

Round 1 - Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Cowboys begin to rebuild the offensive line with Barton, who can play left guard next to Tyler Smith who's likely going to move to left tackle in 2024.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Seahawks slide back, earn a third-round pick (No. 91) and a 2025 third-round pick, and get a high-floor cornerback to pair with Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers could just an infusion of young talent with positional flexibility up front, and that's precisely what Fautanu would provide.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th The Dolphins have seen the athletic Austin Jackson blossom under Mike McDaniel and view Guyton in a similar light, a big, long, physical specimen who needs proper coaching to reach his monstrous potential. GM Chris Grier secures a third-round pick (No. 90) from Arizona along with the rights to this pick. Solid.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 The Bills stay and get a well-rounded receiver to align anywhere in the formation for Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Lions would feel with D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill inside and Aidan Hutchinson opposite him, Robinson would see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the edge, where his speed, bend, and burst would really shine.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Late Round 1 surprise with Kneeland, a long, athletic specimen with plenty of untapped potential. Baltimore needs more pass-rush juice on the perimeter of its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th REC 71 REYDS 1255 YDS/REC 17.7 TDS 7 Another big, physical YAC type from South Carolina for Kyle Shanahan to deploy all over the field.