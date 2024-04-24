I've made it. My final mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft cycle. After roughly 1.5 million mock drafts since September, I feel there's no other way for me to submit this mock than to do it with my hair on fire. And "chaos" will not do this mock draft justice. How about total disarray? Anarchy. There we go. That's better.
We don't know how the receiver position will shake out and certainly have no clue where the quarterbacks will go, and which teams will be most aggressive to land what they hope will be their future franchise passer.
Loads of trades in this final mock.
It's been fun running through these exercises every week, but I'd be lying if I wrote I wasn't amped to see actual selections being made very, very soon.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear soon enough. And it's the correct decision.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
For as much as I do think Drake Maye is in consideration here, the Commanders will ultimately decide on Daniels at No. 2.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye has enough upside for the Patriots to pick him here in hopes of a big leap in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 5
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
After all the talk of a trade down, the Chargers ultimately stand pat and pick a powerful right tackle from Alabama, who's a plug-and-play type. Jim Harbaugh -- and Justin Herbert -- rejoice.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
With Daniel Jones still making a pretty penny in New York, the Giants pass on the top quarterbacks in this class completely and are perfectly content landing Rome to play in the Big Apple.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 7
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Vikings would've loved Drake Maye but are happy with McCarthy here, especially considering they don't have to move mountains to get him.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Colts see Nabers slipping and make a move to get Anthony Richardson an electric weapon on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Without any of the "Big 3" receivers available, the Bears go with the first defensive prospect, a serious upfield rusher, on the interior. Murphy has dynamic athleticism and refined skill.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Eagles desperately need youthful stability in the cornerback room, which is why they get aggressive to land the squeaky clean Arnold.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is an instant starter with All-Pro upside at right tackle because of his width, power, and pass-pro ability.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu is a young, highly productive left tackle with elite traits and balance in pass pro. Nice find here at No. 14 for the Saints.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Another team that trades down and still gets the edge rusher they probably wanted inside the Top 10. Perfect prospect-team pairing here. This move includes the Falcons obtaining No. 46 and No. 117 from Indianapolis.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 16
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Seahawks GM John Schneider and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst worked together in Kansas City in the 1990s and for years in Green Bay before ascending to their current roles, a history which helps this trade go down. Green Bay gets a versatile weapon in the secondary in DeJean.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be an instant impact type on the perimeter in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Bengals go edge rusher given the uncertainty of Trey Hendrickson's future. Yes, they have Myles Murphy waiting in the wings but keeping the edge-rusher room filled is always smart.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Ran strikes again. After trading back from No. 7 to No. 11, he uses the picks added in that trade -- No. 23 and No. 108 -- to give Will Levis another weapon in the record-setting Worthy.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Steelers recreate the Georgia offensive-tackle tandem of a few years ago with Broderick Jones and now the even larger, Mims.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 21
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Dolphins are fine moving back here, while the Cardinals, loaded with early draft capital pounce on the possibility of adding the polished Latu to the defense.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
The Broncos work some magic -- trade back, get a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fifth-round selection (No. 161) from Philly, and still get their quarterback in the first round. Bravo.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
This pick changed hands about five times before the Rams actually made a selection with it, and how about another fun weapon for Matthew Stafford in this offense?!
Round 1 - Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Cowboys begin to rebuild the offensive line with Barton, who can play left guard next to Tyler Smith who's likely going to move to left tackle in 2024.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Seahawks slide back, earn a third-round pick (No. 91) and a 2025 third-round pick, and get a high-floor cornerback to pair with Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Buccaneers could just an infusion of young talent with positional flexibility up front, and that's precisely what Fautanu would provide.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Dolphins have seen the athletic Austin Jackson blossom under Mike McDaniel and view Guyton in a similar light, a big, long, physical specimen who needs proper coaching to reach his monstrous potential. GM Chris Grier secures a third-round pick (No. 90) from Arizona along with the rights to this pick. Solid.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Bills stay and get a well-rounded receiver to align anywhere in the formation for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Lions would feel with D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill inside and Aidan Hutchinson opposite him, Robinson would see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the edge, where his speed, bend, and burst would really shine.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Late Round 1 surprise with Kneeland, a long, athletic specimen with plenty of untapped potential. Baltimore needs more pass-rush juice on the perimeter of its defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Another big, physical YAC type from South Carolina for Kyle Shanahan to deploy all over the field.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Chiefs love the depth at offensive tackle and receiver in this class and obtain No. 34 and a fifth-round pick (No. 137) in this move back. The Patriots leapfrog the Panthers at No. 33 to gain the smooth Mitchell.