usatsi-brock-bowers-georgia.jpg
Getty Images

NFL mock draft season has come full circle once again, and it's also time for the one and only mock draft I run all year. Four quarterbacks could go in the top 10 of the upcoming draft -- four may even go in the top five! 

The Minnesota Vikings will certainly be a team to watch in this draft, given they have the No. 11 and No. 23 picks. Minnesota is looking to position itself for a quarterback, making the Vikings a prime candidate to trade up and overdraft one. There's an excellent chance the top three picks will be quarterbacks. 

I'm always curious to see how many of these picks I actually get right. In my mock drafts, I don't do mock trades or anything like that (hard to predict a mock trade). I just make the selection as the pick is presented at the time of publication (hence why picks can be off and why I won't bat anywhere close to 1.000). Yes, there will be trades in the first round of the actual draft -- but not mine. 

Like prior mock drafts, I'm not going by positions of need with every first-round selection, but rather selecting the best player available on my board. That's how these teams are going to draft.

This is the fifth mock draft I've done for CBSSports.com (only do one per year), so feel free to rip it to shreds. I'll be criticizing myself anyway!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Bears get their franchise quarterback with Williams, as taking a quarterback became a lock after trading Justin Fields. With DJ Moore and Keenan Allen at wide receiver, Williams is set up for a strong start to his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders have their pick of the best remaining quarterback on the board, and they'll go with Daniels over Drake Maye. A play extender (and the only FBS quarterback to throw for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 in a career), Daniels will give NFC East defenses problems from Day 1. The centerpiece for Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
The only FBS player with 7,000+ pass yards and 1,000+ rush yards over the past two seasons, Maye is the quarterback the Patriots develop at No. 3 overall. New England needs to build an offense around Maye, so there will be growing pains in Year 1. His dual-threat ability makes the Patriots offense more intriguing.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
The Cardinals get the best player in the draft in Harrison, getting a No. 1 wide receiver for Kyler Murray. Harrison will be the best wideout Murray has played with, and that includes DeAndre Hopkins. A polished route runner who is a 1-on-1 nightmare, Harrison will have a massive start for his career with Murray throwing to him.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Chargers need help on the offensive line, but getting a No. 1 wide receiver to replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams is critical for Justin Herbert. Nabers is too good to pass up here, especially having the most career receptions (189) and recieving yards (3,003) in LSU history.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Makes sense for the Giants to go quarterback here, given Daniel Jones' injury history. But how does any team pass up on a player like Odunze, especially for an offense that could use playmakers? Odunze had 23 catches of 20+ air yards, the most in the FBS last season. He's the big-play receiver the Giants haven't had on the roster since Odell Beckham Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Finding a starting left tackle is a priority for the Titans, and Alt falls right into their lap thanks to the quarterbacks and wide receivers going with the top six picks. Alt allowed just one sack on 740 pass-block snaps over the past two seasons, a strong fit for any team running a zone-heavy scheme. He's the most polished lineman in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta gets one of the best pass rushers in the draft, and the first defensive player off the board with Turner. The SEC co-defensive player of the year had 55 pressures and a pressure rate of 20% last season, showcasing incredible athleticism and the ability to finish plays. The Falcons get a centerpiece for their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears got the quarterback in Williams, and they get the player to protect him in Fashanu. This is the ideal left tackle the Bears need to protect Williams, as Fashanu didn't allow a single sack on 697 career pass-blocking snaps while allowing just 14 pressures.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Jets have an older offensive line with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, so a tackle would make sense. Bowers is the best player on the board, however, and another pass-catching weapon for Aaron Rodgers. He's excellent in the open field and will provide yards after the catch, showing his excellence with the football in the second level. And the Jets could use a No. 1 tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
The Vikings will likely trade up to draft a quarterback, but McCarthy fell into their lap in this no-trades mock. McCarthy is insanely accurate inside and outside the pocket and there's no doubt he'll bring a winning pedigree to Minnesota. He'll challenge Sam Darnold for the starting job.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
With the top four quarterbacks off the board, the Broncos decide to get the best cornerback in Mitchell. Pairing Mitchell will Patrick Surtain will make the Broncos secondary a force, even with the loss of Justin Simmons. A future shutdown corner, Mitchell has the most passes defended in the FBS over the past two seasons (37).
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Will the Raiders overdraft for a quarterback with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew on the roster? They'll address quarterback at some point in the draft, as it's hard to pass on a tackle like Fautanu. He allowed just two sacks in 1,161 pass-block snaps over the past two seasons, but also has excellent drive and finish in his technique. The Raiders will need protection up front with Kolton Miller.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Saints badly need an offensive tackle with Ryan Ramczyk's injury history and Trevor Penning unable to figure things out yet. In comes Latham, who can fill in at right tackle on Day 1. Latham allowed just three sacks in 970 career pass-block snaps, with just 26 pressures (27 games started).
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts find a shutdown corner in Arnold, who accumulated the most incomplete targets (43) among SEC players last season -- along with zero touchdowns on 445 coverage snaps. Indianapolis stabilized the secondary by bringing back Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon, but significantly improve it with Arnold on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Hard for the Seahawks to pass up on a player of Latu's caliber here, especially since he has the most sacks (23.5) and second-most tackles for loss (34.0) in FBS over the last two seasons. Latu could fall with the prior concerns over his neck, but he's excellent at getting to the quarterback and stopping the run off the edge. Great fit for Mike Macdonald's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars find another pass rusher to complement Jared Allen and Travon Walker, allowing him to wear down tackles late in games and rack up the pressure and sack totals. Verse would be a closer in Jacksonville, which is what the Jaguars need late in games.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bengals draft for need here, as Fuaga can play left tackle or slide in at guard next to Trent Brown. Fuega is an excellent run blocker and works his way into the second level. Protecting Joe Burrow is paramount toward a Super Bowl run in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Makes sense for the Rams to find an Aaron Donald replacement with their first pick in the first round since 2016. Another excellent defender against the run, Newton controls the interior against the center. He can disrupt the quarterback too, showcasing his tremendous upside.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers fortify the tackle position with Mims, grabbing another young player to develop with Broderick Jones. Mims isn't consistent at right tackle, but has shown the ability to be dominant. The upside is too great to pass up on Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins are looking for a difference-making defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins, and found one in Murphy. He can split the double team and consistently disrupts the A and B gap. Murphy had the highest pressure rate by a FBS defensive tackle last season (17.0%).
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles are looking for bigger edge rushers after dealing Haason Reddick, and find another one in Robinson. Not only is Robinson quick off the edge, but he led the Big Ten in pressure rate (18.6%) over the past two seasons (minimum 200 pass rushes). Passing up on two cornerbacks that fell to Philadelphia will be tough.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Vikings could go edge rusher here, but they take the best offensive tackle on the board in Guyton. He allowed zero sacks on 335 pass-block snaps last season, protecting the young quarterback they landed earlier.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
There are more pressing needs for the Cowboys (offensive tackle), but the draft board played out where Dallas can't pass up on Mitchell. His deep-ball tracking ability opens up the slot for CeeDee Lamb, making the passing game even more explosive in what could be Dak Prescott's final season in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
A knack for finding the end zone when he does get interceptions, Wiggins also has 19 passes defended in over the last two seasons. The Packers could use some extra help in the secondary, and Wiggins is too good to pass up at No. 25.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Losing Carlton Davis is a blow to the Buccaneers secondary, so they replace him with DeJean -- who can play at outside cornerback and safety. He allowed zero touchdowns on 374 coverage snaps last season, while also being an excellent returner.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
An explosive player who can play inside and outside, the tape does Robinson more justice than his combine performance. The Cardinals need speed off the edge, but the power on the interior makes Robinson a good prospect. They also need a run stopper, which Robinson does very well.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bills need a big play receiver in this offense, and Thomas is that guy. He led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns last season, but also clocked a 4.33 at the combine. Buffalo gets a red zone threat and a player who can open things up on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions are looking for a cornerback after Cam Sutton's release, and McKinstry is a press cornerback who matches up well with receivers. He allowed no touchdowns on 1,206 career coverage snaps and is also strong in the return game. This is great value at No. 29.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Barton can play center and guard, but he'll move to one of the guard spots in Baltimore with John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler departing in free agency. He explodes off the ball and is massive for a guard, adding more power to the interior of the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
The 49ers could use a Day 1 starter at cornerback, and Rakestraw has the length to slow down receivers and the statistics to start immediately. He allowed no touchdowns in 1,017 coverage snaps in his collegiate career.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
14th
REC
71
REYDS
1255
YDS/REC
17.7
TDS
7
Another year the Chiefs are looking for more help at wide receiver, so they get the combination of size and speed in Legette. He averaged 17.7 yards per catch last season and is strong at tracking the football. Seems like a good fit for Patrick Mahomes.