Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears get their franchise quarterback with Williams, as taking a quarterback became a lock after trading Justin Fields. With DJ Moore and Keenan Allen at wide receiver, Williams is set up for a strong start to his NFL career.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders have their pick of the best remaining quarterback on the board, and they'll go with Daniels over Drake Maye. A play extender (and the only FBS quarterback to throw for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 in a career), Daniels will give NFC East defenses problems from Day 1. The centerpiece for Washington's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 The only FBS player with 7,000+ pass yards and 1,000+ rush yards over the past two seasons, Maye is the quarterback the Patriots develop at No. 3 overall. New England needs to build an offense around Maye, so there will be growing pains in Year 1. His dual-threat ability makes the Patriots offense more intriguing.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 The Cardinals get the best player in the draft in Harrison, getting a No. 1 wide receiver for Kyler Murray. Harrison will be the best wideout Murray has played with, and that includes DeAndre Hopkins. A polished route runner who is a 1-on-1 nightmare, Harrison will have a massive start for his career with Murray throwing to him.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Chargers need help on the offensive line, but getting a No. 1 wide receiver to replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams is critical for Justin Herbert. Nabers is too good to pass up here, especially having the most career receptions (189) and recieving yards (3,003) in LSU history.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Makes sense for the Giants to go quarterback here, given Daniel Jones' injury history. But how does any team pass up on a player like Odunze, especially for an offense that could use playmakers? Odunze had 23 catches of 20+ air yards, the most in the FBS last season. He's the big-play receiver the Giants haven't had on the roster since Odell Beckham Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Finding a starting left tackle is a priority for the Titans, and Alt falls right into their lap thanks to the quarterbacks and wide receivers going with the top six picks. Alt allowed just one sack on 740 pass-block snaps over the past two seasons, a strong fit for any team running a zone-heavy scheme. He's the most polished lineman in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta gets one of the best pass rushers in the draft, and the first defensive player off the board with Turner. The SEC co-defensive player of the year had 55 pressures and a pressure rate of 20% last season, showcasing incredible athleticism and the ability to finish plays. The Falcons get a centerpiece for their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears got the quarterback in Williams, and they get the player to protect him in Fashanu. This is the ideal left tackle the Bears need to protect Williams, as Fashanu didn't allow a single sack on 697 career pass-blocking snaps while allowing just 14 pressures.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Jets have an older offensive line with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, so a tackle would make sense. Bowers is the best player on the board, however, and another pass-catching weapon for Aaron Rodgers. He's excellent in the open field and will provide yards after the catch, showing his excellence with the football in the second level. And the Jets could use a No. 1 tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Vikings will likely trade up to draft a quarterback, but McCarthy fell into their lap in this no-trades mock. McCarthy is insanely accurate inside and outside the pocket and there's no doubt he'll bring a winning pedigree to Minnesota. He'll challenge Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st With the top four quarterbacks off the board, the Broncos decide to get the best cornerback in Mitchell. Pairing Mitchell will Patrick Surtain will make the Broncos secondary a force, even with the loss of Justin Simmons. A future shutdown corner, Mitchell has the most passes defended in the FBS over the past two seasons (37).

Round 1 - Pick 13 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Will the Raiders overdraft for a quarterback with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew on the roster? They'll address quarterback at some point in the draft, as it's hard to pass on a tackle like Fautanu. He allowed just two sacks in 1,161 pass-block snaps over the past two seasons, but also has excellent drive and finish in his technique. The Raiders will need protection up front with Kolton Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 14 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints badly need an offensive tackle with Ryan Ramczyk's injury history and Trevor Penning unable to figure things out yet. In comes Latham, who can fill in at right tackle on Day 1. Latham allowed just three sacks in 970 career pass-block snaps, with just 26 pressures (27 games started).

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts find a shutdown corner in Arnold, who accumulated the most incomplete targets (43) among SEC players last season -- along with zero touchdowns on 445 coverage snaps. Indianapolis stabilized the secondary by bringing back Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon, but significantly improve it with Arnold on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Hard for the Seahawks to pass up on a player of Latu's caliber here, especially since he has the most sacks (23.5) and second-most tackles for loss (34.0) in FBS over the last two seasons. Latu could fall with the prior concerns over his neck, but he's excellent at getting to the quarterback and stopping the run off the edge. Great fit for Mike Macdonald's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars find another pass rusher to complement Jared Allen and Travon Walker, allowing him to wear down tackles late in games and rack up the pressure and sack totals. Verse would be a closer in Jacksonville, which is what the Jaguars need late in games.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals draft for need here, as Fuaga can play left tackle or slide in at guard next to Trent Brown. Fuega is an excellent run blocker and works his way into the second level. Protecting Joe Burrow is paramount toward a Super Bowl run in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Makes sense for the Rams to find an Aaron Donald replacement with their first pick in the first round since 2016. Another excellent defender against the run, Newton controls the interior against the center. He can disrupt the quarterback too, showcasing his tremendous upside.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers fortify the tackle position with Mims, grabbing another young player to develop with Broderick Jones. Mims isn't consistent at right tackle, but has shown the ability to be dominant. The upside is too great to pass up on Mims.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins are looking for a difference-making defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins, and found one in Murphy. He can split the double team and consistently disrupts the A and B gap. Murphy had the highest pressure rate by a FBS defensive tackle last season (17.0%).

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles are looking for bigger edge rushers after dealing Haason Reddick, and find another one in Robinson. Not only is Robinson quick off the edge, but he led the Big Ten in pressure rate (18.6%) over the past two seasons (minimum 200 pass rushes). Passing up on two cornerbacks that fell to Philadelphia will be tough.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings could go edge rusher here, but they take the best offensive tackle on the board in Guyton. He allowed zero sacks on 335 pass-block snaps last season, protecting the young quarterback they landed earlier.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th There are more pressing needs for the Cowboys (offensive tackle), but the draft board played out where Dallas can't pass up on Mitchell. His deep-ball tracking ability opens up the slot for CeeDee Lamb, making the passing game even more explosive in what could be Dak Prescott's final season in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th A knack for finding the end zone when he does get interceptions, Wiggins also has 19 passes defended in over the last two seasons. The Packers could use some extra help in the secondary, and Wiggins is too good to pass up at No. 25.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Losing Carlton Davis is a blow to the Buccaneers secondary, so they replace him with DeJean -- who can play at outside cornerback and safety. He allowed zero touchdowns on 374 coverage snaps last season, while also being an excellent returner.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th An explosive player who can play inside and outside, the tape does Robinson more justice than his combine performance. The Cardinals need speed off the edge, but the power on the interior makes Robinson a good prospect. They also need a run stopper, which Robinson does very well.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bills need a big play receiver in this offense, and Thomas is that guy. He led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns last season, but also clocked a 4.33 at the combine. Buffalo gets a red zone threat and a player who can open things up on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions are looking for a cornerback after Cam Sutton's release, and McKinstry is a press cornerback who matches up well with receivers. He allowed no touchdowns on 1,206 career coverage snaps and is also strong in the return game. This is great value at No. 29.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Barton can play center and guard, but he'll move to one of the guard spots in Baltimore with John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler departing in free agency. He explodes off the ball and is massive for a guard, adding more power to the interior of the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The 49ers could use a Day 1 starter at cornerback, and Rakestraw has the length to slow down receivers and the statistics to start immediately. He allowed no touchdowns in 1,017 coverage snaps in his collegiate career.