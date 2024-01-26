rome-odunze-washington-usatsi.jpg
The Buffalo Bills may have lost on a missed field goal in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team that rattled off five victories in a row at the end of the regular season to win the AFC East title had a clear issue on deep balls throughout the season. 

Stefon Diggs started on a torrid pace, then cooled as the season progressed, and while Khalil Shakir shined when thrown the football, Buffalo's passing attack missed having a true downfield separator. 

The Bills get one in this mock. 

Before I begin, this week's Justin Fields trade is as follows:

Raiders get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 77 overall (third-round pick), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the snaps and becomes a first-round pick if the Raiders make the playoffs in 2025

Important: The draft order is now set for the non-playoff teams and those clubs who lost in the divisional round. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility, and creativity as a playmaker. He'll be fun in Shane Waldron's offense that unlocked Geno Smith into his 30s.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC. I know quarterback-quarterback-quarterback doesn't happen often at the start of a draft, but these are all quarterback-needy clubs and these are high-caliber prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray. Until free agency starts -- and trades inevitably happen -- these first four selections feel as chalky as they can be as this stage of the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers add Bowers, who since his freshman season, as looked like a future high pick and eventual All-Pro at the tight end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With the top-tier quarterbacks gone, the Giants get whoever will be their starter in 2024 a dynamic weapon in Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
There is a lot of Gerald McCoy and Grady Jarrett to Murphy's game. He's powerful but lightning quick off the ball and knows how to utilize his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears stay in the Los Angeles metropolitan era for both first-round picks. Latu is a clean outside rusher with serious size and length. Fun pairing with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Odunze to the Jets? Why not? Instant impact type, and a different type of receiver than Garrett Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings replenish the edge-rusher group given the uncertainty of Danielle Hunter's future.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
7th
Rakestraw has the chippy mentality needed to not just survive but thrive in today's NFL as a boundary cornerback. He's technically sound, too.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Alt has too high of a ceiling for the Saints to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
1st
Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, as he is a rangy, versatile defensive back.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jaguars go offensive line to better protect Trevor Lawrence in 2024 and beyond. Jacksonville's quarterback took a step back in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
DeJean is a big play waiting to happen in the secondary, and the Rams were in the bottom third of the league with just 10 turnovers in the regular season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
More offensive line help in what is a vital season in 2024 for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
9th
Given his inability to be a consistent creator off-script, the Dolphins have to throw assets at the offensive line in the draft, and Morgan is a clean pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Texans add to the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud. Mims and Laremy Tunsil would be two specimens on the edges of Houston's blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles need more youthful outside pass-rushing talent. Verse pieced together back-to-back awesome seasons at Florida State after transferring there before the 2022 season.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While on the smaller side, Robinson is uber explosive and wraps the corner as well as any edge-rusher in this class. Fun, needed addition to the Cardinals defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
6th
Worthy is incredibly fast and has some lateral wiggle. He's precisely what the Bills could use on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
8th
Franklin is a flashy, twitched-up wideout who makes plays after the catch and down the field consistently. A needed add to the Chiefs offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
8th
An ascending player, Arnold played awesomely in 2023 at Alabama, showing how much of a playmaker he can be thanks to his fluidity and acceleration.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The 49ers want to remain stout up front on defense, and Taylor can become an instant start next to Javon Hargrave.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.