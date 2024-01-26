The Buffalo Bills may have lost on a missed field goal in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team that rattled off five victories in a row at the end of the regular season to win the AFC East title had a clear issue on deep balls throughout the season.
Stefon Diggs started on a torrid pace, then cooled as the season progressed, and while Khalil Shakir shined when thrown the football, Buffalo's passing attack missed having a true downfield separator.
The Bills get one in this mock.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility, and creativity as a playmaker. He'll be fun in Shane Waldron's offense that unlocked Geno Smith into his 30s.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC. I know quarterback-quarterback-quarterback doesn't happen often at the start of a draft, but these are all quarterback-needy clubs and these are high-caliber prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray. Until free agency starts -- and trades inevitably happen -- these first four selections feel as chalky as they can be as this stage of the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Chargers add Bowers, who since his freshman season, as looked like a future high pick and eventual All-Pro at the tight end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
With the top-tier quarterbacks gone, the Giants get whoever will be their starter in 2024 a dynamic weapon in Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
There is a lot of Gerald McCoy and Grady Jarrett to Murphy's game. He's powerful but lightning quick off the ball and knows how to utilize his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Bears stay in the Los Angeles metropolitan era for both first-round picks. Latu is a clean outside rusher with serious size and length. Fun pairing with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze to the Jets? Why not? Instant impact type, and a different type of receiver than Garrett Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Vikings replenish the edge-rusher group given the uncertainty of Danielle Hunter's future.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Rakestraw has the chippy mentality needed to not just survive but thrive in today's NFL as a boundary cornerback. He's technically sound, too.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Alt has too high of a ceiling for the Saints to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, as he is a rangy, versatile defensive back.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jaguars go offensive line to better protect Trevor Lawrence in 2024 and beyond. Jacksonville's quarterback took a step back in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a big play waiting to happen in the secondary, and the Rams were in the bottom third of the league with just 10 turnovers in the regular season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
More offensive line help in what is a vital season in 2024 for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Given his inability to be a consistent creator off-script, the Dolphins have to throw assets at the offensive line in the draft, and Morgan is a clean pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Texans add to the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud. Mims and Laremy Tunsil would be two specimens on the edges of Houston's blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles need more youthful outside pass-rushing talent. Verse pieced together back-to-back awesome seasons at Florida State after transferring there before the 2022 season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
While on the smaller side, Robinson is uber explosive and wraps the corner as well as any edge-rusher in this class. Fun, needed addition to the Cardinals defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Worthy is incredibly fast and has some lateral wiggle. He's precisely what the Bills could use on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin is a flashy, twitched-up wideout who makes plays after the catch and down the field consistently. A needed add to the Chiefs offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
An ascending player, Arnold played awesomely in 2023 at Alabama, showing how much of a playmaker he can be thanks to his fluidity and acceleration.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The 49ers want to remain stout up front on defense, and Taylor can become an instant start next to Javon Hargrave.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a masher at tackle and could even slide inside to deal with squattier defensive tackles.