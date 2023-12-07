We shouldn't be so sure Caleb Williams is going to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Heck, he might not be the second off the board. And let this mock also serve as a reminder that in most of the last decade, a "surprise" quarterback has ultimately been picked in the top 3 selections.

In 2024, that may very well be LSU's likely Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Oh, and for the second straight week, I've completed this mock with a Justin Fields trade in mind.

Here's the mock trade I've conjured this time around.

Falcons get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 fifth-round pick

Bears get: No. 53 overall (second-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps, and WR Scott Miller

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 13. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!