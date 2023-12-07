caleb-williams-usc-trojans-usatsi.jpg
We shouldn't be so sure Caleb Williams is going to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Heck, he might not be the second off the board. And let this mock also serve as a reminder that in most of the last decade, a "surprise" quarterback has ultimately been picked in the top 3 selections. 

In 2024, that may very well be LSU's likely Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Oh, and for the second straight week, I've completed this mock with a Justin Fields trade in mind. 

Here's the mock trade I've conjured this time around. 

Falcons get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 fifth-round pick
Bears get: No. 53 overall (second-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps, and WR Scott Miller

  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After the Fields trade, the Bears have their sights set on the quarterback market in the draft and land on Maye, a polished, multiple-year starter with mobility and a strong arm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Surprise! The Patriots go with Daniels over Caleb Williams as the second quarterback off the board. Daniels is an athletic marvel with two years of high-caliber passing productivity in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: in this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Lati is the most ready-to-go, off-the-bus outside rusher in the class, which is precisely what this surprisingly surging Bears defense needs.
  Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is never one to back away from a splash move in the offseason. Here, he swings a deal with the Jets to stop Williams' fall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While I'd be surprised if the Giants don't go quarterback here, with three already off the board and Daniel Jones' $35 million fully guaranteed 2024 salary on the books, they actually may go in a different direction inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Alt may not have All-Pro upside, but he's pro-ready, which is exactly what the Titans should be looking for at tackle entering 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints could use more weaponry for Derek Carr, and Bowers is as complete as they come at the tight end position.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
No one will fault the Jets for getting a nasty blocker with brute strength to protect Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Raiders need in the secondary. Physical, alpha mentality on the perimeter.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
The most sought after interior rusher goes to the team with the biggest need on the inside of its defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Odunze is an intimidating, sculpted presence on the perimeter. Fun addition to Buffalo's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
Fuaga's a masher who'd fit well at right tackle in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
Leave it to the Seahawks to make a surprise Round 1 selection every year. Check their draft history. Kinchens here would feel a touch early, but he's arguably the finest safety prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
HIghway robbery here for the Rams, who add the ultra-athletic rusher with rubber-band bend at No. 16 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If Tee Higgins isn't re-signed, Coleman would the natural replacement. Similar frame and skill set.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Head coach Jonathan Gannon came up in the Philadelphia organization, where the pass rush was relentless, and an onus was put on the defensive line in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
With Justin Fields in the mix, the Falcons go back to the offensive side of the ball in Round 1. Mims has monstrous upside and can eventually replace Kaleb McGary at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Packers are kinda-sorta in best-player-available mode here, and DeJean's playmaking instincts get him selected this high to a team that hasn't shied away from defensive backs early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
A springy, experienced, productive quarterback this late in the first round represents a bargain for the Vikings. Easy choice at this stage of Kirk Cousins' career.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While not quite as eye-poppingly disruptive as he was in 2022, Taylor is still a strong, athletic, physical specimen at defensive tackle, who'd represent the future inside for the Colts defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
3rd
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
6th
Trice is an ultra-refined pass-rush move karate master with his hands who'd generate a fun pairing with Will Anderson Jr. on the edge in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nubin is a do-everything safety prospect who has pieced together another fine season at Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More cornerback help on the perimeter with the twitchy defender from Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
14th
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy have been tremendous adds for the Ravens in 2023. This pick is made with the future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
5th
Cooper was a star in another disappointing year at Texas A&M, and the Dolphins would like more long-term stability at that second-level position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jonah Elliss EDGE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
14th
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class, and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.