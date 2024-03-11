From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Caleb Williams will be the first player chosen in the draft. Perhaps there's a small chance it'll be somebody besides the Bears taking him, but I doubt it.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I've often seen Jayden Daniels compared to Lamar Jackson, but I see him more as a skinnier Justin Fields. He's too quick to leave the pocket sometimes and is more comfortable working to the edge than the middle of the field. Also, did you know that Daniels is only 20 months younger than Fields?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Maye's 2022 tape was much more consistent than his 2023 tape, as he had better receivers and worked behind a better offensive line. What stayed the same was his size, athleticism and arm. His footwork needs refinement, but he has franchise-quarterback tools.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I understand why some might raise an eyebrow about Harrison not working out at the combine and that he reportedly won't work out at Ohio State's Pro Day, either. But if you're nervous, turn on the tape. He's strong, has a huge frame, is smooth in his route-running and will instantly be Arizona's best WR.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th So Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers trade down with the Vikings team Harbaugh interviewed for a couple of years ago, and then the Vikings use that pick to take Harbaugh's former QB at Michigan. In this scenario, Kirk Cousins has left for Atlanta, and the Vikings replace him with another QB who is very comfortable working over the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I can envision a scenario where the Giants take a QB and groom him for a season while riding out another year of Daniel Jones, but this makes more sense to me with four QBs already off the board. Alt is a franchise cornerstone left tackle who will benefit the entire offense for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th I wasn't surprised by Amarius Mims' combine performance because that's what he looks like on the field. He's a giant man who moves like a ballerina exposed to plutonium and now cannot stop driving unwilling defenders out of your television screen. The only problem is there's not as much tape for us to watch because he has had difficulty staying on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd As I said earlier, in this scenario, Kirk Cousins has joined the Falcons, and now Cousins finds himself going from Justin Jefferson to a team with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and now Malik Nabers. This offense would be terrifying.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The run on QBs in the top five allows Rome Odunze to fall to the Bears at No. 9. Odunze is my top-rated WR in the class and is a great complement to what the Bears have in D.J. Moore. Pairing Odunze with Caleb Williams could prove to be a franchise-altering draft for the Bears.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th This was a combine performance that caught me by surprise. I never thought Fuaga was a statue, but he tested better than I anticipated. I guess he's just so physically imposing that when you watch him maul people, you don't notice the athleticism as much. When you're watching two grizzlies fight, you usually don't check out their footwork, you know?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers move down, pick up a few assets and still get a right tackle to solidify their offensive line and protect Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st I swear I didn't go into my mock intending to go this long without a defensive player going off the board, but it's not entirely without question. I don't think there's any question that this draft class strength is on the offensive side. Still, Dallas Turner is an excellent prospect who the Broncos would be happy to have.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Depending on how the free agent QB shuffle goes, the Raiders may look to move up and get somebody in the top 10. In this simulation, they grab the one player whose stock has soared throughout the entire pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd I don't find this to be the most enticing class of edge rushers, but while I may not look at a player like Verse as a game-changing presence, I don't envision a scenario in which he doesn't turn out to be a solid starting-caliber player who helps out against both the pass and run.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm a big Terrion Arnold fan. He improved considerably as the season went on and can be used in a variety of ways. You can put him outside, in the slot or even at safety. He's a true Swiss Army knife of a defensive back.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st One reason Mike MacDonald's defenses have been so successful at the college and NFL levels? They have disruptive forces on the interior of their defensive lines, and that's exactly what Byron Murphy will give the Seahawks defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd There will be concerns about Wiggin's overall size, but he plays like a much bigger corner. His speed and length are crucial to his game, and he plays with a high motor.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Talent-wise, there's no reason Brock Bowers should fall this far. However, only nine tight ends have gone in the first round of the last 10 drafts, and of those nine, only three (Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, and Eric Ebron) went in the top 10. If history is the best indicator of future behavior, the Bengals may be handed a pleasant surprise.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st If Olu Fashanu had left school last season, he would have been a top-10 pick. Instead, he stayed in school for another season and came out in a draft class much deeper at the tackle position, allowing him to fall this far.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th I've seen Pittsburgh take Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson here a lot, and that's certainly possible. However, this class is much deeper at center than most realized, which was evident at the combine. So, in this mock, I have the Steelers addressing the tackle position and possibly using their second-rounder on a center. Oh, and they've also signed Russell Wilson. Maybe.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th I toyed with the idea of the Dolphins adding Brian Thomas Jr. to their cadre of super fast human beings, but as fun as that would be, the smarter play is addressing the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th I love DeJean's versatility and playmaking ability. The Eagles need to upgrade their secondary and DeJean is a good get for them here.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd As long as the medicals come back clean, Latu will not reach the second round. After grabbing Will Anderson Jr. with their second pick last season, the Texans bookend him with Latu.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th If you're a connoisseur of line play, go ahead and put on the Arizona offense versus the UCLA defense and watch Morgan go head-to-head with Laiatu Latu. It's just as good as Godzilla vs. Kong. The Cowboys take Morgan as a Tyron Smith replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th McKinstry didn't work out at the combine because of a Jones fracture in his foot. It's the kind of injury that could significantly impact his stock if teams aren't comfortable with the medicals, but for the moment, he's a player who makes a lot of sense for the Packers.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Opinions vary, but I'm not overly high on this edge class, which is why I have Chop Robinson at the top of my board. I see him as having the highest ceiling of any edge prospect in this class, so I'd take him before others. Based on the intel I've gathered from others, I'm not in the majority with this opinion. Still, I don't think he gets out of the first round.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th Some see Barton as a player who will move to guard at the NFL level, while others think he can stick at tackle. I'm in the former camp, but the Cardinals could use help all across their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo could use a young talent infusion on its defensive line, so I have the Bills adding one of the most talented interior linemen in the class. Newton didn't work out at the combine because of a foot injury, but he is a violent and disruptive presence on the inside.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 2nd I've had the Lions address the secondary in all three mocks, and I'll likely continue to have them doing so. I love Nubin. He's the kind of talented and smart player you want on the back end of your defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 30 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders didn't trade up earlier to get a quarterback, but with Michael Penix on the board, they pull the trigger here. Penix has a great arm and is an intriguing prospect, but by getting him in the first round, the Raiders get the fifth-year option with him.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th Suamataia played both tackle positions during his time at BYU, and while he'd be destined for right tackle as a rookie, he could serve as the potential replacement for the 35-year-old Trent Williams down the line.