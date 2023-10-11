caleb-williams.jpg
Getty Images

One thing already seems set in stone for the 2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams is going to be the first player picked. We, of course, don't know by which team, but if the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, even if it's courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, they aren't guaranteed to select USC's reigning Heisman Trophy winner. 

But you better believe Bears GM Ryan Pace will receive plenty of phone calls if they again obtain the top selection. In this mock, the Bears swing a deal with the Patriots, the latter of whom want to upgrade the quarterback position. No, it's not all Mac Jones' fault in New England, but just about everyone would agree Williams would give New England a massive boost at the game's most vital position. 

The details of this mock trade are as follows: 

  • Patriots get: Bears 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall) 
  • Bears get: Patriots 2024 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), No. 36 overall, No. 67 overall, a 2025 first-round pick and Christian Barmore

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Bill Belichick swings for the fences with this trade to earn the rights to select Williams, who is a virtual lock to be the first player selected in the 2024 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Let's ride the Justin Fields roller coaster for a while. After a monstrous performance on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5, things are looking up for the third-year quarterback. They'd be looking up even more after this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Yes, the Broncos are clearly in need of massive defensive changes, but Fashanu is too athletic and too good at a premium position for Sean Payton and Co. to pass on here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye would be the perfect heir apparent to Kirk Cousins, as he'd give the Vikings plus athleticism and a cannon for an arm instantly.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Right now Latu looks like the most NFL-ready edge-rusher in the 2024 class, and that's precisely what Chicago needs.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
I'd be stunned if the Giants pass on a first-round quarterback in 2024. McCarthy is relatively young with a gun-slinger mentality and plenty of arm talent.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
The Cardinals feel like a team that could swing a trade for a veteran quarterback in the offseason... or just sign one. Under that assumption, they go with the highly athletic, ultra-bendy Robinson to anchor the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
Traditionally, the Packers have waited to find good value blockers later in the draft, but Alt is too clean of a prospect to pass on here at the early stages of the Jordan Love era.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders need a confident perimeter cornerback on this defense, and that's what they'd get in McKinstry.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nabers looks like a first-round wideout, and the Cardinals need to start building the core of pass-catching weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More blocking help for the Jets with Latham, who'll have two years at right tackle for Alabama under his belt, plus a 2020 season at guard. He's one of the more pro-ready blockers in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Sam Howell needs to get rid of the football quicker, and the Commanders offensive front has to protect him more soundly. Both things are true. They can start the latter efforts with the super-experienced Paul here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Mike Vrabel's time at Ohio State should get him good intel on Ebuka, who looks like another first round-caliber pass catcher from the Buckeyes program.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals go best player available with Taylor, an interior disruptor with upside galore.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Newton has Aaron Donald-like traits, which will likely draw in the Rams come draft time.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Chargers get a wide-bodied, established run stuffer who's flashed as a pass rusher in 2023. Needed piece to this defense.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Barton might be a guard at the next level, and the Texans could use more interior blocking help for C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Saints get younger at safety with Kinchens, who's demonstrated high-caliber, three-down ability for the Hurricanes.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons bet on Verse's bend, burst, and surprising power with this selection. They could stand to get younger and more dynamic around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Colts go in the trenches at the start of Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era. Morgan is a gifted pass protector with an NFL left tackle frame.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Back to the cornerback well for the Bills with DeJean, a heady, ballhawking cornerback with plenty of zone-coverage familiarity.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys get another highly athletic perimeter cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs when he returns from injury in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Ravens load up at receiver for Lamar Jackson with another first-round pass catcher in Odunze, who, stature-wise, is the opposite of 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kris Abrams-Draine CB
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Abrams-Draine has been on the draft radar for a while and is enjoying a productive 2023 season at Missouri. He'd be a fun, versatile piece for Pete Carroll to deploy in 2023 and beyond.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The defense has carried Pittsburgh early in 2023, but the Steelers continue to build that side of the ball when they see Carter fall into their laps here.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Howard Cross III DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 288 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
9th
The Jaguars go with a penetrating defense tackle in Cross, who's been lights out as an interior rusher in 2023 for Notre Dame.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Johnny Wilson WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
Another enormous, physically imposing rebounder to replace impending free agent Mike Evans after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Coleman gives the Lions a physical presence on the perimeter of their already fun passing attacking.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Another big-bodied blocker for Mike McDaniel's offense to protect Tua Tagovailoa and pave lanes for the explosive ground game.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
A long-limbed outside cornerback with the long-term future in mind for the Eagles.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Kamari Lassiter CB
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
Lassiter would give the 49ers a talented outside cornerback to be developed with the long view in mind.