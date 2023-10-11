One thing already seems set in stone for the 2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams is going to be the first player picked. We, of course, don't know by which team, but if the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, even if it's courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, they aren't guaranteed to select USC's reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

But you better believe Bears GM Ryan Pace will receive plenty of phone calls if they again obtain the top selection. In this mock, the Bears swing a deal with the Patriots, the latter of whom want to upgrade the quarterback position. No, it's not all Mac Jones' fault in New England, but just about everyone would agree Williams would give New England a massive boost at the game's most vital position.

The details of this mock trade are as follows:

Patriots get: Bears 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

Bears 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall) Bears get: Patriots 2024 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), No. 36 overall, No. 67 overall, a 2025 first-round pick and Christian Barmore

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

