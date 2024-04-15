With the 2024 NFL Draft now less than two weeks away, the picture of who will go where is becoming at least slightly clearer. Do we know for sure what will happen? Obviously not. But we can make some educated guesses.
That's what we're going to do here. Obviously, it is time to mock the draft. In an effort to make things as realistic as possible, there are a whole bunch of trades projected here, with several teams moving up and/or down the board to land their players of choice.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This pick has seemingly been a lock since the season ended. No debate here.
Round 1, Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
There's been a lot of smoke about Jayden Daniels. There was also a lot of smoke about Mac Jones a few years ago when new Commanders GM Adam Peters was part of the San Francisco front office. Maye has long been considered the second-best quarterback in the class, and he comes off the board with the second pick.
Round 1, Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
New England opts for a much different style of quarterback than it has ever had in the past. With Jacoby Brissett on board, Daniels doesn't have to start right away with a depleted offensive line and skill-position talent.
Round 1, Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Vikings have all but announced that they will be trading up for a quarterback. This seems like the first spot where a pick can actually move, and McCarthy fits the style of offense under coach Kevin O'Connell.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
We saw the Cardinals move down and then move right back up last year. Here, they do the same and add the draft's top wide receiver for Kyler Murray.
Round 1, Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants could go a number of different directions here -- trade up for a QB, offensive line, receiver. With Nabers still on the board and the top four passes already gone, they can't afford to pass him up.
Round 1, Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons are the first team to take a defensive player. The team's biggest need is on the edge, and Turner is the type of speed rusher who, if he hits his ceiling, could be a major impact type of rusher who has to be accounted for on every single snap.
Round 1, Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Dropping Caleb Williams into a situation where his top three receivers are D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze is one of the most enviable situations imaginable. If Odunze makes it to this pick, the Bears can't get to the podium quickly enough.
Round 1, Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
There will be a lot of people who connect the Jets to tight end Brock Bowers, but the team's biggest need is still along the offensive line. Fuaga can play guard early in his career, and if either Tyron Smith or Morgan Moses gets hurt, he can obviously kick outside and play tackle, particularly on the right side.
Round 1, Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Chargers have been signaling all offseason that they want to build through the trenches. Jim Harbaugh can't stop talking about it. Fashanu is considered one of the top tackle prospects in the draft, and he can help the Chargers solidify their offensive line.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1, Pick 12
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Do the Saints really have the assets to trade up? Probably not. Has that ever stopped them before? Not at all. With Ryan Ramczyk's injury, New Orleans needs to shore up its tackle situation and does that here with Latham.
Round 1, Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Raiders played well on defense down the stretch of last season under Antonio Pierce, but they still need help in the defensive backfield. They have their choice of defensive backs here and go with the star from Alabama, who really took a step forward last season.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1, Pick 14
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
If they can't move up for a quarterback, the Broncos would be best served by moving down to recoup some of the draft capital they're lacking after the Russell Wilson trade. If they can do so while also landing a corner to pair with Pat Surtain II, that's even better.
Round 1, Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Colts continue the run on corners here by taking DeJean, whose versatility to play outside, in the slot, or even as a safety makes him an especially attractive piece. He has the athleticism to match the film he put together at Iowa, so there's no need to make him a safety on a full time basis.
Round 1, Pick 16
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks take an edge rusher who would have fit perfectly in Macdonald's Ravens defense. Verse can rush the passer, but he's also very good against the run and has the size to play in multiple spots along the line.
Round 1, Pick 17
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Jags probably need another receiver at some point, but with the depth at the position, they can afford to wait. The same may not be quite as true at corner, and here they land one of the top cover men in the draft.
Round 1, Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Bengals allowed DJ Reader to walk this offseason, signing Sheldon Rankins to replace him. Rankins and B.J. Hill are a good combination on the interior, but Hill is headed into the final year of his contract and while Rankins has been mostly healthy the past couple seasons, he's not that far removed from his injury issues. Murphy is probably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in this class, and dropping him into this defense would be a strong move.
Round 1, Pick 19
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Giving Sean McVay a tight end like Bowers to pair with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua would be outrageously fun. For both the Rams and football fans. Except those of NFC West teams, probably.
Round 1, Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Steelers have needs at wide receiver and along the offensive line. The tackle depth is not as strong in this draft as it is at receiver, so they opt for the former here and can address the latter, later.
Round 1, Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins replenish their defensive interior with Newton, who goes 6-3, 303 and can play on all three downs. Especially with both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming off injuries, Miami needs someone who can wreak some havoc up front.
Round 1, Pick 22
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Is edge the Eagles' biggest need? Nope. Does that mean Howie Roseman would pass on the chance to stack talent at that position? Also nope. Latu has some injury concerns but he is a high-level pass rusher and after Philly's pass rush disappointed last season, Roseman won't let him slide any farther.
Round 1, Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
After trading Stefon Diggs, the Bills need to land an impact wideout. So they move a few spots up the board to ensure they get the top wideout after the consensus top three. Thomas' size-speed combination will pair well with Josh Allen, as well as Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1, Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Bucs jump ahead of the Packers to land the draft's top center, a position of need after Ryan Jensen's injury and subsequent retirement.
Round 1, Pick 25
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Packers are in a similar situation to the Bucs, where David Bakhtiari's injuries and release leave them with a need up front. Fautanu's versatility makes him a strong fit for Green Bay, which always shows the willingness to move players around to find the "best five" guys on the line.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1, Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Dallas doesn't have a pick between No. 87 and 174, and has a ton of needs. So the Cowboys are more than happy to move down, pick up an extra selection from the Bucs, and still land Barton, who can play guard or center and possibly even kick out to tackle. He allows them to keep their options open with Tyler Smith, as well.
From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Cards make back-to-back picks here and address their biggest needs beyond wide receiver. Their cornerback depth is perilously thin and after the top group comes off the board, Tampa's combination of size (6-1, 189) and length (32 1/8-inch arms) makes him especially attractive.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1, Pick 28
Zach Frazier IOL
West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Arizona then makes a move for a center, further solidifying the offensive line in front of Kyler Murray. Oh, and Monti Ossenfort landed three firsts while moving up and down the board several times. That seems fitting.
Round 1, Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Lions probably have more pressing needs than wide receiver, but the opportunity to pair Mitchell with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams is too intriguing to pass up. That would supercharge this offense even further.
Round 1, Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Ravens traded Morgan Moses. Ronnie Stanley continues to struggle with injuries. They need a tackle. Guyton has a lot of upside but may need some time to reach it. That's the kind of thing this organization is typically pretty comfortable with.
Round 1, Pick 31
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
San Francisco's defensive backfield injuries at times made the pass defense vulnerable last season. Picking up McKinstry here hits that issue head on. He was thought of as Alabama's best corner coming into last season before Arnold's breakout, and getting him this deep in the first is a coup.
Round 1, Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
As we saw last season, the Chiefs still need help at receiver. Yes, even after signing Hollywood Brown. That's only a one-year deal. And Rashee Rice might get suspended. So, yeah, McConkey makes a good deal of sense in this spot.