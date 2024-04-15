From From Carolina Panthers Round 1, Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 This pick has seemingly been a lock since the season ended. No debate here.

Round 1, Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 There's been a lot of smoke about Jayden Daniels. There was also a lot of smoke about Mac Jones a few years ago when new Commanders GM Adam Peters was part of the San Francisco front office. Maye has long been considered the second-best quarterback in the class, and he comes off the board with the second pick.

Round 1, Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 New England opts for a much different style of quarterback than it has ever had in the past. With Jacoby Brissett on board, Daniels doesn't have to start right away with a depleted offensive line and skill-position talent.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Vikings have all but announced that they will be trading up for a quarterback. This seems like the first spot where a pick can actually move, and McCarthy fits the style of offense under coach Kevin O'Connell.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1, Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 We saw the Cardinals move down and then move right back up last year. Here, they do the same and add the draft's top wide receiver for Kyler Murray.

Round 1, Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Giants could go a number of different directions here -- trade up for a QB, offensive line, receiver. With Nabers still on the board and the top four passes already gone, they can't afford to pass him up.

Round 1, Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans have been pretty locked into a tackle ever since they signed Calvin Ridley. New offensive line coach Bill Callahan will make sure Alt reaches his full potential.

Round 1, Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons are the first team to take a defensive player. The team's biggest need is on the edge, and Turner is the type of speed rusher who, if he hits his ceiling, could be a major impact type of rusher who has to be accounted for on every single snap.

Round 1, Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Dropping Caleb Williams into a situation where his top three receivers are D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze is one of the most enviable situations imaginable. If Odunze makes it to this pick, the Bears can't get to the podium quickly enough.

Round 1, Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 There will be a lot of people who connect the Jets to tight end Brock Bowers, but the team's biggest need is still along the offensive line. Fuaga can play guard early in his career, and if either Tyron Smith or Morgan Moses gets hurt, he can obviously kick outside and play tackle, particularly on the right side.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 11 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers have been signaling all offseason that they want to build through the trenches. Jim Harbaugh can't stop talking about it. Fashanu is considered one of the top tackle prospects in the draft, and he can help the Chargers solidify their offensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1, Pick 12 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 Do the Saints really have the assets to trade up? Probably not. Has that ever stopped them before? Not at all. With Ryan Ramczyk's injury, New Orleans needs to shore up its tackle situation and does that here with Latham.

Round 1, Pick 13 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders played well on defense down the stretch of last season under Antonio Pierce, but they still need help in the defensive backfield. They have their choice of defensive backs here and go with the star from Alabama, who really took a step forward last season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1, Pick 14 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st If they can't move up for a quarterback, the Broncos would be best served by moving down to recoup some of the draft capital they're lacking after the Russell Wilson trade. If they can do so while also landing a corner to pair with Pat Surtain II, that's even better.

Round 1, Pick 15 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Colts continue the run on corners here by taking DeJean, whose versatility to play outside, in the slot, or even as a safety makes him an especially attractive piece. He has the athleticism to match the film he put together at Iowa, so there's no need to make him a safety on a full time basis.

Round 1, Pick 16 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks take an edge rusher who would have fit perfectly in Macdonald's Ravens defense. Verse can rush the passer, but he's also very good against the run and has the size to play in multiple spots along the line.

Round 1, Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Jags probably need another receiver at some point, but with the depth at the position, they can afford to wait. The same may not be quite as true at corner, and here they land one of the top cover men in the draft.

Round 1, Pick 18 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals allowed DJ Reader to walk this offseason, signing Sheldon Rankins to replace him. Rankins and B.J. Hill are a good combination on the interior, but Hill is headed into the final year of his contract and while Rankins has been mostly healthy the past couple seasons, he's not that far removed from his injury issues. Murphy is probably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in this class, and dropping him into this defense would be a strong move.

Round 1, Pick 19 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Giving Sean McVay a tight end like Bowers to pair with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua would be outrageously fun. For both the Rams and football fans. Except those of NFC West teams, probably.

Round 1, Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers have needs at wide receiver and along the offensive line. The tackle depth is not as strong in this draft as it is at receiver, so they opt for the former here and can address the latter, later.

Round 1, Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins replenish their defensive interior with Newton, who goes 6-3, 303 and can play on all three downs. Especially with both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming off injuries, Miami needs someone who can wreak some havoc up front.

Round 1, Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Is edge the Eagles' biggest need? Nope. Does that mean Howie Roseman would pass on the chance to stack talent at that position? Also nope. Latu has some injury concerns but he is a high-level pass rusher and after Philly's pass rush disappointed last season, Roseman won't let him slide any farther.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1, Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 After trading Stefon Diggs, the Bills need to land an impact wideout. So they move a few spots up the board to ensure they get the top wideout after the consensus top three. Thomas' size-speed combination will pair well with Josh Allen, as well as Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1, Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs jump ahead of the Packers to land the draft's top center, a position of need after Ryan Jensen's injury and subsequent retirement.

Round 1, Pick 25 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Packers are in a similar situation to the Bucs, where David Bakhtiari's injuries and release leave them with a need up front. Fautanu's versatility makes him a strong fit for Green Bay, which always shows the willingness to move players around to find the "best five" guys on the line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1, Pick 26 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Dallas doesn't have a pick between No. 87 and 174, and has a ton of needs. So the Cowboys are more than happy to move down, pick up an extra selection from the Bucs, and still land Barton, who can play guard or center and possibly even kick out to tackle. He allows them to keep their options open with Tyler Smith, as well.

From From Houston Texans Round 1, Pick 27 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 12th The Cards make back-to-back picks here and address their biggest needs beyond wide receiver. Their cornerback depth is perilously thin and after the top group comes off the board, Tampa's combination of size (6-1, 189) and length (32 1/8-inch arms) makes him especially attractive.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1, Pick 28 Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Arizona then makes a move for a center, further solidifying the offensive line in front of Kyler Murray. Oh, and Monti Ossenfort landed three firsts while moving up and down the board several times. That seems fitting.

Round 1, Pick 29 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Lions probably have more pressing needs than wide receiver, but the opportunity to pair Mitchell with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams is too intriguing to pass up. That would supercharge this offense even further.

Round 1, Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens traded Morgan Moses. Ronnie Stanley continues to struggle with injuries. They need a tackle. Guyton has a lot of upside but may need some time to reach it. That's the kind of thing this organization is typically pretty comfortable with.

Round 1, Pick 31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco's defensive backfield injuries at times made the pass defense vulnerable last season. Picking up McKinstry here hits that issue head on. He was thought of as Alabama's best corner coming into last season before Arnold's breakout, and getting him this deep in the first is a coup.