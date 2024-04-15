jj-mccarthy-michigan-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

With the 2024 NFL Draft now less than two weeks away, the picture of who will go where is becoming at least slightly clearer. Do we know for sure what will happen? Obviously not. But we can make some educated guesses.

That's what we're going to do here. Obviously, it is time to mock the draft. In an effort to make things as realistic as possible, there are a whole bunch of trades projected here, with several teams moving up and/or down the board to land their players of choice.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen below!

Round 1
2024 NFL Mock Draft
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
This pick has seemingly been a lock since the season ended. No debate here.
Round 1, Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
There's been a lot of smoke about Jayden Daniels. There was also a lot of smoke about Mac Jones a few years ago when new Commanders GM Adam Peters was part of the San Francisco front office. Maye has long been considered the second-best quarterback in the class, and he comes off the board with the second pick.
Round 1, Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
New England opts for a much different style of quarterback than it has ever had in the past. With Jacoby Brissett on board, Daniels doesn't have to start right away with a depleted offensive line and skill-position talent.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1, Pick 4
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
The Vikings have all but announced that they will be trading up for a quarterback. This seems like the first spot where a pick can actually move, and McCarthy fits the style of offense under coach Kevin O'Connell.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 5
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
We saw the Cardinals move down and then move right back up last year. Here, they do the same and add the draft's top wide receiver for Kyler Murray.
Round 1, Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Giants could go a number of different directions here -- trade up for a QB, offensive line, receiver. With Nabers still on the board and the top four passes already gone, they can't afford to pass him up.
Round 1, Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans have been pretty locked into a tackle ever since they signed Calvin Ridley. New offensive line coach Bill Callahan will make sure Alt reaches his full potential.
Round 1, Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons are the first team to take a defensive player. The team's biggest need is on the edge, and Turner is the type of speed rusher who, if he hits his ceiling, could be a major impact type of rusher who has to be accounted for on every single snap.
Round 1, Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Dropping Caleb Williams into a situation where his top three receivers are D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze is one of the most enviable situations imaginable. If Odunze makes it to this pick, the Bears can't get to the podium quickly enough.
Round 1, Pick 10
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
There will be a lot of people who connect the Jets to tight end Brock Bowers, but the team's biggest need is still along the offensive line. Fuaga can play guard early in his career, and if either Tyron Smith or Morgan Moses gets hurt, he can obviously kick outside and play tackle, particularly on the right side.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1, Pick 11
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers have been signaling all offseason that they want to build through the trenches. Jim Harbaugh can't stop talking about it. Fashanu is considered one of the top tackle prospects in the draft, and he can help the Chargers solidify their offensive line.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1, Pick 12
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
Do the Saints really have the assets to trade up? Probably not. Has that ever stopped them before? Not at all. With Ryan Ramczyk's injury, New Orleans needs to shore up its tackle situation and does that here with Latham.
Round 1, Pick 13
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders played well on defense down the stretch of last season under Antonio Pierce, but they still need help in the defensive backfield. They have their choice of defensive backs here and go with the star from Alabama, who really took a step forward last season.
  Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1, Pick 14
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
If they can't move up for a quarterback, the Broncos would be best served by moving down to recoup some of the draft capital they're lacking after the Russell Wilson trade. If they can do so while also landing a corner to pair with Pat Surtain II, that's even better.
Round 1, Pick 15
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Colts continue the run on corners here by taking DeJean, whose versatility to play outside, in the slot, or even as a safety makes him an especially attractive piece. He has the athleticism to match the film he put together at Iowa, so there's no need to make him a safety on a full time basis.
Round 1, Pick 16
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks take an edge rusher who would have fit perfectly in Macdonald's Ravens defense. Verse can rush the passer, but he's also very good against the run and has the size to play in multiple spots along the line.
Round 1, Pick 17
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Jags probably need another receiver at some point, but with the depth at the position, they can afford to wait. The same may not be quite as true at corner, and here they land one of the top cover men in the draft.
Round 1, Pick 18
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals allowed DJ Reader to walk this offseason, signing Sheldon Rankins to replace him. Rankins and B.J. Hill are a good combination on the interior, but Hill is headed into the final year of his contract and while Rankins has been mostly healthy the past couple seasons, he's not that far removed from his injury issues. Murphy is probably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in this class, and dropping him into this defense would be a strong move.
Round 1, Pick 19
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Giving Sean McVay a tight end like Bowers to pair with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua would be outrageously fun. For both the Rams and football fans. Except those of NFC West teams, probably.
Round 1, Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Steelers have needs at wide receiver and along the offensive line. The tackle depth is not as strong in this draft as it is at receiver, so they opt for the former here and can address the latter, later.
Round 1, Pick 21
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins replenish their defensive interior with Newton, who goes 6-3, 303 and can play on all three downs. Especially with both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming off injuries, Miami needs someone who can wreak some havoc up front.
Round 1, Pick 22
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Is edge the Eagles' biggest need? Nope. Does that mean Howie Roseman would pass on the chance to stack talent at that position? Also nope. Latu has some injury concerns but he is a high-level pass rusher and after Philly's pass rush disappointed last season, Roseman won't let him slide any farther.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1, Pick 23
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
After trading Stefon Diggs, the Bills need to land an impact wideout. So they move a few spots up the board to ensure they get the top wideout after the consensus top three. Thomas' size-speed combination will pair well with Josh Allen, as well as Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1, Pick 24
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bucs jump ahead of the Packers to land the draft's top center, a position of need after Ryan Jensen's injury and subsequent retirement.
Round 1, Pick 25
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Packers are in a similar situation to the Bucs, where David Bakhtiari's injuries and release leave them with a need up front. Fautanu's versatility makes him a strong fit for Green Bay, which always shows the willingness to move players around to find the "best five" guys on the line.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1, Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Dallas doesn't have a pick between No. 87 and 174, and has a ton of needs. So the Cowboys are more than happy to move down, pick up an extra selection from the Bucs, and still land Barton, who can play guard or center and possibly even kick out to tackle. He allows them to keep their options open with Tyler Smith, as well.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
player headshot
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
12th
The Cards make back-to-back picks here and address their biggest needs beyond wide receiver. Their cornerback depth is perilously thin and after the top group comes off the board, Tampa's combination of size (6-1, 189) and length (32 1/8-inch arms) makes him especially attractive.
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1, Pick 28
player headshot
Zach Frazier IOL
West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Arizona then makes a move for a center, further solidifying the offensive line in front of Kyler Murray. Oh, and Monti Ossenfort landed three firsts while moving up and down the board several times. That seems fitting.
Round 1, Pick 29
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
The Lions probably have more pressing needs than wide receiver, but the opportunity to pair Mitchell with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jameson Williams is too intriguing to pass up. That would supercharge this offense even further.
Round 1, Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Ravens traded Morgan Moses. Ronnie Stanley continues to struggle with injuries. They need a tackle. Guyton has a lot of upside but may need some time to reach it. That's the kind of thing this organization is typically pretty comfortable with.
Round 1, Pick 31
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
San Francisco's defensive backfield injuries at times made the pass defense vulnerable last season. Picking up McKinstry here hits that issue head on. He was thought of as Alabama's best corner coming into last season before Arnold's breakout, and getting him this deep in the first is a coup.
Round 1, Pick 32
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
As we saw last season, the Chiefs still need help at receiver. Yes, even after signing Hollywood Brown. That's only a one-year deal. And Rashee Rice might get suspended. So, yeah, McConkey makes a good deal of sense in this spot.