While we'd all agree Caleb Williams had a down year in 2023 at USC, there's of course still a strong possibility he's the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It'll be Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the first three quarterbacks off the board -- it's just that no one knows the order in which they'll be picked.

While I'm trying a new order for those quarterbacks this time around, I am sticking with a Bears trade of Justin Fields. This time, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the parameters of that mock trade:

Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick

Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 15. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!