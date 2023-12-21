While we'd all agree Caleb Williams had a down year in 2023 at USC, there's of course still a strong possibility he's the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It'll be Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the first three quarterbacks off the board -- it's just that no one knows the order in which they'll be picked.
While I'm trying a new order for those quarterbacks this time around, I am sticking with a Bears trade of Justin Fields. This time, to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here are the parameters of that mock trade:
Raiders get: QB Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick
Bears get: No. 74 overall (third-round pick), a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps
Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 15. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
While I don't think this is a lock, we should of course entertain the possibility of Williams going No. 1 to Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. The Patriots turn the page at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals would have quite the conundrum here: In this mock, they stay with Murray and get him the premier weapon in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Commanders would have a major decision to make here: go Caleb Williams, pick a stellar offensive tackle prospect, or trade down. In this mock, they go with the brick-wall blocker from Penn State who boasts All-Pro upside.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
If Robinson erupts at the combine, which is distinctly possible, he could be picked this high and would be a fun complementary pairing with Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Giants are thrilled with this development and can't pass on Daniels here, Daniel Jones contract be damned.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is a freaky specimen at defensive tackle with serious pass-rush capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Let's get Will Levis a young dynamic separator. That's precisely what Nabers is.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is the big-bodied, bendy, pass-rushing specialist the Falcons need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is the exact cornerback the Packers probably need moving forward in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze and Davante Adams would make a fun pairing for Fields in Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Bowers is simply too tremendous of a talent for the Saints to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Leave it to the Seahawks to make a surprise Round 1 selection every year. Check their draft history. Kinchens here would feel a touch early, but he's arguably the finest safety prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse is a premier pass-rush prospect, and the Cardinals defense certainly needs an alpha outside defender on its front.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin was a multiyear big-time producer at Oregon and is a winner at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman would be the ideal replacement if Mike Evans bolts in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Rams could use more youthful playmaking ability in their secondary, and DeJean is always around the football.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
While not quite as eye-poppingly disruptive as he was in 2022, Taylor is still a strong, athletic, physical specimen at defensive tackle, who'd represent the future inside for the Colts defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
More reinforcement up front in front of Trevor Lawrence with the polished guard-tackle prospect from Duke.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
A bit of a curveball here from the Bengals, who get the top speedster wideout in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who'd be a sensible pick in Kansas City, especially with the long-term future in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
It's back to Alabama for another edge-rushing infusion to the Texans defense. Turner has had a fantastic year for the Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Oh just another first-round cornerback from Nick Saban's defense. The Lions will likely be looking to add a lockdown perimeter cornerback to the defense next season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
No team likes restocking the defensive line shelf early in the draft more than the Eagles, and Trice is one polished rusher with surprising power.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Dolphins invest in the offensive line with an athletic masher from Oregon State.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Cooper is a fun, do-everything linebacker who could become the quarterback of the Dallas defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is the gritty YAC monster the 49ers would adore to incorporate into their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is an enormous specimen at tackle who'd blend well with the Ravens punishing style. There's a tie to offensive coordinator Todd Monken too.