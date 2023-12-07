From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Justin Fields has been trending in the right direction but, is it too little, too late? Will Matt Eberflus be out after the season and will new leadership want their own QB? There is a lot to work through in the Windy City.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Congratulations, New England, you have finally done it. You lost enough games to be in a position to select one of the perceived top quarterback prospects. The worst place a bad team can find itself is in the middle of the draft order so while it sounds sarcastic, it is a genuine sentiment.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona and Kyler Murray seem to be on a healthy page as the regular season winds down, which is great because they may miss on the top quarterback prospects. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a welcomed addition for an Arizona offense that lacks size.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington made a great decision to sign Charles Leno Jr. when Chicago threw him out of the building like Uncle Phil did Will but Leno turns 33 in 2024 and the franchise may need to turn the page.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago can quickly turn a weakness into a strength. After trading for Montez Sweat, the franchise uses a top-5 selection on Dallas Turner. Opposing teams will no longer be able to isolate Sweat without worrying about what is happening on the other side.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Alt falling to No. 6 overall is a win for the Jets; although I do think they will make a run at David Bakhtiari this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New York could conceivably move on from Darren Waller this offseason and save money toward the salary cap, while adding Brock Bowers in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 8 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Tennessee continues investing in Will Levis by adding protection for him. The team drafted Peter Skoronski and JC Latham in back-to-back years.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Michael Thomas is entering his final season with New Orleans. There is an out in his contract after the 2024 season and it is difficult seeing the two parties continue.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay may move on from Todd Bowles after the season so new leadership may have a different vision for quarterback than Baker Mayfield. Jayden Daniels brings more dual-threat ability to the position.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has tried to fill its need at cornerback but has done it with the wrong players honestly. Nate Wiggins is worthy of this consideration and may be the best man-coverage cornerback in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers feel like another franchise about to go under the hood and make some changes to the car. Kool-Aid McKinstry, teaming with Asante Samuel Jr., would be a solid start to rebuilding the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson are all free agents. Von Miller is dealing with his own situation. Boogie Basham was traded away last offseason. The Bills may need to retool on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jared Verse is a heavy-handed rusher who can set the edge in that defense. Sean Payton is rebuilding the accountable line he had created in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 15 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Geno Smith has probably reached his ceiling in Seattle but J.J. McCarthy offers more upside at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Los Angeles valued and maximized the versatility of Jalen Ramsey when he was on the roster. Cooper DeJean is capable of fulfilling multiple roles as well.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st D.J. Reader will be a free agent at season's end and Jer'Zhan Newton would be a great complement to B.J. Hill. Newton is a high-motor player who would give Cincinnati a bit more juice rushing from the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon gets a foundational piece to his pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Rome Odunze fills out Atlanta's skill positions but the Falcons could use a quarterback capable of distributing the football to their wealth of talent.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Amarius Mims has dealt with injuries all season but there is no question he is one of the top tackle prospects in the country when available. David Bakhtiari's tenure in Green Bay is likely drawing to a close.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport are slated to be free agents. JT Tuimoloau gives them a youthful infusion in an impact role.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th Indianapolis has gotten good value out of its cornerback selections but the presence of an emerging Terrion Arnold creates functional depth at a valuable position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Broderick Jones can flip back to the left side, which opens the door for Taliese Fuaga to slide in at right tackle. If Pittsburgh wants to be a run-heavy team with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, it now has the blockers to make that happen.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Houston brings in Denzel Burke to start opposite Derek Stingley Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City has struggled with drops this season. Keon Coleman is a ball winner down the field but, more importantly, he has just a 1.1% drop rate on 87 targets this season.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 16th Brian Thomas Jr. has size and speed. He is a little rough around the edges, but if he wasn't, he would be taken much earlier. Trevor Lawrence has a new weapon alongside Calvin Ridley.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland are building blocks in that Dallas secondary. Tyler Nubin is a similar ballhawk. The Cowboys are becoming a no-fly zone.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 1st Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are scheduled to be free agents after the season. Troy Fautanu has played left tackle but could be a guard at the next level. His competitive spirit will fit in well with that team.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th San Francisco's offensive line is a point of weakness. Graham Barton has positional flexibility but projects to the interior at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Quinyon Mitchell is like a late first-round version of Devon Witherspoon. He is aggressive and plays the ball well. Baltimore adds a key piece to its secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn are free agents. Robert Jones is a restricted free agent. Big changes are potentially ahead for Miami's interior offensive line. Jordan Morgan accounts for some of that loss.