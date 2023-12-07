getty-jj-mccarthy-michigan.jpg

The college football regular season is complete and now the NFL waits to learn who will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. The college football transfer portal has certainly thrown an entertaining wrinkle into pre-draft decision-making as many now stand to benefit from returning to school. Most of the top-tier talent will make themselves available to be selected next April, however.

In today's thought exercise, we explore how depth at the wide receiver spot could create a run later in the first round. Plus, four franchises explore the idea of starting fresh at the game's most important position. 

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 14 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Justin Fields has been trending in the right direction but, is it too little, too late? Will Matt Eberflus be out after the season and will new leadership want their own QB? There is a lot to work through in the Windy City.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Congratulations, New England, you have finally done it. You lost enough games to be in a position to select one of the perceived top quarterback prospects. The worst place a bad team can find itself is in the middle of the draft order so while it sounds sarcastic, it is a genuine sentiment.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona and Kyler Murray seem to be on a healthy page as the regular season winds down, which is great because they may miss on the top quarterback prospects. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a welcomed addition for an Arizona offense that lacks size.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Washington made a great decision to sign Charles Leno Jr. when Chicago threw him out of the building like Uncle Phil did Will but Leno turns 33 in 2024 and the franchise may need to turn the page.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Chicago can quickly turn a weakness into a strength. After trading for Montez Sweat, the franchise uses a top-5 selection on Dallas Turner. Opposing teams will no longer be able to isolate Sweat without worrying about what is happening on the other side.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Joe Alt falling to No. 6 overall is a win for the Jets; although I do think they will make a run at David Bakhtiari this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
New York could conceivably move on from Darren Waller this offseason and save money toward the salary cap, while adding Brock Bowers in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Tennessee continues investing in Will Levis by adding protection for him. The team drafted Peter Skoronski and JC Latham in back-to-back years.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Michael Thomas is entering his final season with New Orleans. There is an out in his contract after the 2024 season and it is difficult seeing the two parties continue.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Tampa Bay may move on from Todd Bowles after the season so new leadership may have a different vision for quarterback than Baker Mayfield. Jayden Daniels brings more dual-threat ability to the position.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Las Vegas has tried to fill its need at cornerback but has done it with the wrong players honestly. Nate Wiggins is worthy of this consideration and may be the best man-coverage cornerback in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers feel like another franchise about to go under the hood and make some changes to the car. Kool-Aid McKinstry, teaming with Asante Samuel Jr., would be a solid start to rebuilding the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson are all free agents. Von Miller is dealing with his own situation. Boogie Basham was traded away last offseason. The Bills may need to retool on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jared Verse is a heavy-handed rusher who can set the edge in that defense. Sean Payton is rebuilding the accountable line he had created in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Geno Smith has probably reached his ceiling in Seattle but J.J. McCarthy offers more upside at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Los Angeles valued and maximized the versatility of Jalen Ramsey when he was on the roster. Cooper DeJean is capable of fulfilling multiple roles as well.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
D.J. Reader will be a free agent at season's end and Jer'Zhan Newton would be a great complement to B.J. Hill. Newton is a high-motor player who would give Cincinnati a bit more juice rushing from the interior.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon gets a foundational piece to his pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Rome Odunze fills out Atlanta's skill positions but the Falcons could use a quarterback capable of distributing the football to their wealth of talent.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Amarius Mims has dealt with injuries all season but there is no question he is one of the top tackle prospects in the country when available. David Bakhtiari's tenure in Green Bay is likely drawing to a close.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport are slated to be free agents. JT Tuimoloau gives them a youthful infusion in an impact role.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Indianapolis has gotten good value out of its cornerback selections but the presence of an emerging Terrion Arnold creates functional depth at a valuable position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Broderick Jones can flip back to the left side, which opens the door for Taliese Fuaga to slide in at right tackle. If Pittsburgh wants to be a run-heavy team with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, it now has the blockers to make that happen.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Houston brings in Denzel Burke to start opposite Derek Stingley Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kansas City has struggled with drops this season. Keon Coleman is a ball winner down the field but, more importantly, he has just a 1.1% drop rate on 87 targets this season.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
16th
Brian Thomas Jr. has size and speed. He is a little rough around the edges, but if he wasn't, he would be taken much earlier. Trevor Lawrence has a new weapon alongside Calvin Ridley.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland are building blocks in that Dallas secondary. Tyler Nubin is a similar ballhawk. The Cowboys are becoming a no-fly zone.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are scheduled to be free agents after the season. Troy Fautanu has played left tackle but could be a guard at the next level. His competitive spirit will fit in well with that team.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
San Francisco's offensive line is a point of weakness. Graham Barton has positional flexibility but projects to the interior at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
Quinyon Mitchell is like a late first-round version of Devon Witherspoon. He is aggressive and plays the ball well. Baltimore adds a key piece to its secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn are free agents. Robert Jones is a restricted free agent. Big changes are potentially ahead for Miami's interior offensive line. Jordan Morgan accounts for some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
9th
Kingsley Suamataia played right tackle for the Cougars last season and is playing left tackle in 2023. Philadelphia will value that versatility and could have a potential replacement for Lane Johnson.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.