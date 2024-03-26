From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 As the Bears prepare to build around Caleb Williams, they've made short-term moves like trading for Keenan Allen to do what they can to give Williams a chance to succeed as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders have run a detailed, patient process, and with a new owner, that's to be expected. Jayden Daniels is potentially the better fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense over Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 First trade of the mock draft, and it's the Vikings making the move to get Josh McCown's former player, Drake Maye (in high school), with the third pick. Sam Darnold can give Maye time to develop within the offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Many expect the Vikings to trade up for a quarterback, but few realize the urgency in Denver. This trade leaves the Broncos with very few assets for the future, but people in Denver feel they're closer than most think to winning. If they want to move up, they have to trade into the top four, as the Chargers won't be trading with a division rival.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Most feel the Chargers will look at a receiver with this pick (if they don't trade down), but finding their long-term right tackle is very much an option, too. It's a very deep receiver class, and history says Jim Harbaugh-coached teams focus on OL first and foremost.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Giants may have interest in a quarterback, but getting one of the top receivers to play alongside Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt would be a major win for Brian Daboll. Whether Daniel Jones is the long-term answer or not, the quarterback of the Giants in 2025 will be set up very nicely.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st After signing Calvin Ridley, the Titans don't have a major need at receiver (though they could still take one). Olu Fashanu would've been a top-five pick in last year's draft, and should still go early in this year's, too.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 After moving down earlier, the Cardinals trade back up (just like they did a year ago) to get one of the best receivers in the draft. All in, the Cardinals trade from 4 to 8, get a future first and third, and still greatly improve their receiver room.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Even after adding Keenan Allen, the Bears could use more firepower for Caleb Williams. Odunze is a great fit that'll allow D.J. Moore and/or Allen to work in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets have made a major effort to improve their offensive line this offseason, but only four (John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, Carter Warren and Max Mitchell) are under contract past this year. Fuaga can challenge Simpson for a guard spot as a rookie.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Patriots trade down here and get two extra firsts as the trade off for passing on a top quarterback in this year's draft. Thomas is one of the four best receivers in the draft, and probably should be discussed as so, instead of the "next best receiver after the top three." Thomas is unlikely to get out of the top-14 picks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons move down from the eighth pick and still end up with Dallas Turner, one the two best defensive prospects in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders could use help at a few spots, but giving their quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, a chance to be successful by adding to the offensive line is likely their best path. Latham would swing over to right tackle and give Las Vegas bookend tackles for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Even as the fifth tackle taken, it's growing unlikely that Mims won't get into the 20s, as he has incredible upside and tools to develop. The Saints can test him out along with Trevor Penning to see who becomes their left tackle and left guard for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Colts have talent at cornerback, including underrated Dallis Flowers, a former PFA turned starter, but adding Quinyon Mitchell, a plug-and-play starter with high-end upside, can bolster a Colts team motivated to win in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks have outstanding offensive tackles, but their interior offensive line could use help. Fautanu would be a flawless fit, as he's the clear top IOL in the draft and just played for new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb at Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars added to their edge rusher, receiver and cornerback rooms this offseason, but all three could still be great options for Jacksonville in the draft. Arnold is among the top players still on the board, and can develop into a starter.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Brock Bowers is an outstanding offensive weapon, among the best in the draft. The Bengals grabbing him here is both possible and a huge win for Cincinnati, which had a great offseason ramping up for another Super Bowl run.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Rams just lost one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history in Aaron Donald, and while they have Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Kobie Turner in place, adding Murphy, who's the closest prospect to Donald we've seen since him, can keep the Rams' strength a strength.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh could look to bolster its offensive line here as well, but adding more talent to its secondary, especially with the Ravens, Browns and Bengals ramping up their offensive weapons, would be a wise move.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Miami was forced to let Christian Wilkins walk in free agency, but it lucks out here and lands one of the best two IDL in the draft class. If Newton/Murphy are gone, the Dolphins may have to force drafting an interior offensive lineman here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles, as usual, have addressed all of their needs this offseason, and could look at a variety of options, including cornerback, edge rusher, offensive line and receiver. They can likely find receiver and offensive line depth later in the draft, but corners like McKinstry may be tougher to come by later in the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Jared Verse could easily go in the top 10, so the Patriots grabbing him here, in large part due to scheme fit and team needs in the teens of this year's draft, is a major win. Verse can be the long-term replacement to Matt Judon, who's in the last year of his contract.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Graham Barton can play offensive tackle, guard and center in the NFL, and the Cowboys would likely ask him to slide into guard, allowing Tyler Smith to play left tackle and not leaving a major hole at that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Jordan Morgan is viewed by some as a guard, but he can certainly play offensive tackle in the NFL. In Green Bay, he'll have the chance to earn a starting spot at potentially both spots, with the opportunity to be the long-term replacement for David Bakhtiari.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 1st I haven't seen Edgerrin Cooper in first-round mock drafts nearly enough, and as the draft's top linebacker and a host of teams having needs at the position, he'll definitely be in play in the backend of the first round. Both Bucs projecting starting linebackers are in the last year of their contract.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 1st Ruke Orhorhoro likely would've been a first-round pick a year ago, and I'd expect him to be one this year, too. Orhorhoro is a highly gifted defensive tackle prospect with ample upside and versatility, and he can give the Cardinals a long-term interior defensive lineman to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Bills added Curtis Samuel this offseason, but adding another weapon to replace Gabe Davis' outside receiver role should still be in play. Mitchell could easily end up as one of the best two or three receivers in this class in a few years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 11th The Lions still stand to improve their secondary talent, and T.J. Tampa is a name who should get more attention as a surprise first-round contender. Tampa is a long, physical defensive back who has shutdown cornerback potential.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th If he doesn't go in the first, Mike Sainristil will go early in the second round. The Chargers, coached by Sainristil's former college coach (and current Ravens HC's brother) is potentially his floor early in Round 2. The Ravens may have to grab him here if they want to ensure they get him to give them a standout nickel presence in their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The 49ers brought back Colton McKivitz on a one-year extension, but adding more offensive line help for this year and for the future would be wise. Guyton can develop into a high-end right tackle for the future.