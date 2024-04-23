From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears' new face-of-the-franchise quarterback will be 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Yes, Williams isn't flawless. He could be better at staying on schedule and executing the plays that are called, but his cool demeanor and ingenuity when plays do break down make him a special quarterback prospect. Williams also isn't afraid to speak his mind: he concluded his NFL Scouting Combine press conference by asking if the Bears want to win. That's the next face of the franchise in Chicago.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 It's a new regime in Washington. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn look to kick off their franchise-altering draft class that includes six of the first 102 picks with their face-of-the-franchise QB. Maye was the only FBS player with 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the past two seasons. Maye also said at his combine presser that it didn't seem like the Bears were very familiar with who he was. Maye will be here at number two, and given his age and eye-popping throws on tape, he should be the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner enters the pros with 55 games of experience as a starter (29 at Arizona State, 26 at LSU), and he parlayed that experience into becoming the only player in FBS history with 12,000-plus career passing yards and 3,000-plus career rushing yards. He also became the only FBS player since the turn of the 21st century to average over 300 passing yards per game and 75 or more rushing yards per game in a season this past year. The Patriots signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to be their bridge quarterback/mentor. Now, all they have to do is get their future QB1 to Foxborough.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 College football's receiving touchdowns leader across the past two seasons (28) enters this draft as the clear-cut WR1. Marvin Harrison Jr. has drawn comparisons to Larry Fitzgerald and Justin Jefferson early in the draft process. His talent will give Kyler Murray a much-needed top target.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Chargers will need another pass-catcher after likely needing to make tough salary cap decisions with wideouts Mike Williams and/or Keenan Allen. Los Angeles selected TCU's Quentin Johnston (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) in the first round last year, and this time it selects a receiver with a different build in LSU's Malik Nabers (6-0, 200). He was the most electrifying receiver in the nation last year, and Justin Herbert has one of the most live arms in the entire league. Nabers will allow him to let it rip.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 College football's receiving yards leader (1,640) lands with the G-Men, a team starved for receiver production. The last time the Giants had a player total 1,000 receiving yards was Odell Beckham Jr.'s final year in the Big Apple with 1,052 yards back in 2018. Standing at 6-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Odunze can be an immediate help to whoever New York has under center in 2024. The Giants signed a possible new right tackle in Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, so they can afford to go best player available here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Alt was a unanimous 2023 All-American as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded offensive lineman last season (90.7). He has been impenetrable as a pass-blocker the last two seasons, allowing just one sack and only 11 quarterback pressures since 2022. Given the litany of injuries Titans quarterbacks have suffered the past two seasons, Tennessee selects the best offensive line prospect in the 2024 class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 J.J. McCarthy was an efficient conductor for Michigan's run-first offense the last two seasons, throwing 44 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. The result: a 27-1 record and a 2023 national champion. McCarthy was adept at executing the offense his coaches asked him to run while also showcasing athleticism as a runner and while throwing on the run. He has the velocity to make tight window throws and has no issue taking what the defense gives him. The Falcons decide to trade back after finally procuring a franchise QB, albeit at the Vikings' expense. To make it up to them, Atlanta allows them to move up three spots in the draft to select McCarthy for the price of multiple draft picks.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The trade and extension of Montez Sweat last season was critical, but Chicago still needs plenty of pass-rush help. The Bears' 30 sacks were the second fewest in the NFL last season, while their 31.2% quarterback pressure rate ranked as the third worst in the league. The only pass rusher who totaled more sacks (22.5), tackles for loss (32.5) and quarterback pressures (117) than Dallas Turner from 2021-23 was former teammate Will Anderson Jr. Turner isn't as polished entering the league as Anderson was, but the physical tools are there. Chicago acquires arguably the most pro-ready edge rusher prospect in the 2024 class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a reliable tight end since former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley's spinal cord injury back in 2013. The Jets addressed their offseason line swiftly this offseason, signing Cowboys Pro Bowler Tyron Smith and Ravens guard John Simpson and trading for Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses. Rodgers pounds the table for Bowers, and general manager Joe Douglas grants his request. Bowers falls into their laps as a one of the best tight end prospects in years. He is the SEC's all-time leader for tight ends in catches (175), receiving yards (2,538) and receiving touchdowns (26) -- and all those figures were also the most among TEs from 2021-2023. He is also the first college football player with 25 or more receiving touchdowns and five or more rushing touchdowns in a career since Tavon Austin did so at West Virginia from 2009-2012. Dynamic to say the least.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Jared Verse is arguably this class' best when it comes to bull-rushing opposing offensive tackles into their quarterbacks to blow up plays before they can even get going. He is also sturdy against the run. The Falcons need more juice in their pass rush -- they ranked 25th in quarterback pressure rate (32.7%) -- and Verse will help them greatly in this area.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrion Arnold is the hands-down top defensive back in this class, and he goes to a team that already has a Pro Bowl corner in Pat Surtain II. At 6-foot and weighing 196 pounds, Arnold won consistently in the SEC. The first-team All-American co-led the conference with five interceptions and led the entire SEC in targets ending with an incompletion (43). Arnold also didn't allow a touchdown on 445 coverage snaps last season. Denver's secondary will likely take a step back after releasing Justin Simmons. Arnold can help soften his absence, an ability he highlighted with the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders lost right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to the New York Giants in free agency. The Raiders add a mountain-like blocker in Fuaga, who is 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds. He is a menace as a run blocker, and he has plenty of upside as a pass blocker. Day 1 starter at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans whiffed on 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning. Left tackle Andrus Peat is also a free agent. Fashanu didn't allow a sack during his 697 pass-blocking snaps in college. He could improve as run-blocker, but this is the kind of anchor at left tackle Derek Carr needs to reduce the pressure he faces from his blind side.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Selecting Quinyon Mitchell, a 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback equipped with great speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine) could help out their defense tremendously. The physical tools are off the charts.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Byron Murphy II is exactly what the Seahawks need up front to pair nicely with Leonard Williams and Boye Mafe on the edges of their defensive front. They were the second-worst run defense in football in 2023, and the 6-foot-1, 308-pound mountain of a man could go a long way toward getting back on track. He had the highest quarterback pressure rate (17.0%) by an FBS defensive tackle last season (minimum 250 pass rushes) as well as the highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade (91.5) by an FBS defensive tackle in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Brian Thomas Jr. is massive, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, and he used that frame well in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. The loss of Calvin Ridley to the Titans hurts, but Thomas can fill in as Trevor Lawrence's new, top outside receiver. Thomas and new Jaguar Gabe Davis provide plenty of size on the outside while Christian Kirk continues to carve up the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th The 2023 Morris Trophy winner (the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12) is the type of dependable lineman the Bengals need. Fautanu has the versatility to play tackle or guard, so Cincy could slot the collegiate left tackle in wherever they feel he fits best.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Laiatu Latu racked up the hardware at UCLA, down the highway from the Rams in Inglewood, last season: He was named a unanimous All-American and the 2023 Ted Hendricks Award winner (the best defensive end in college football). He led the FBS in quarterback pressure rate (21.4%) in 2023, and his 23.5 sacks across the last two seasons were also the most in college football. His 96.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade is the highest by an FBS player in the past 10 seasons. That's the type of pass-rush presence the Rams need after Aaron Donald's retirement. Sure, it's not a one-for-one since Latu is an edge player and not an interior rusher like Donald, but he fills a need all the same.

Round 1 - Pick 20 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th JC Latham is a plug-and-play guy at tackle or guard. The second-team All-American allowed just three sacks in 970 career pass-blocking snaps. Latham started every Alabama game (27) at right tackle the last two seasons. Steelers 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones played left tackle at Georgia, so he slides back to his collegiate spot so Latham can play his natural position. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have two young, bookend offensive tackles to keep them clean.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Amarius Mims is somewhat of a question mark with only eight career starts in 30 college games. He didn't allow a sack in 377 pass-blocking snaps in college. Mims did start in both of Georgia's playoff games en route to a 2022 CFP national title. The Dolphins need to protect Tua Tagoaviloa, and Mims and his 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame would be an affordable and helpful add to achieve that goal. He could learn a lot from Terron Armstead in the meantime. There aren't many athletes like Mims on this planet: he ran a 5.07-second 40-yard dash at his size. Unreal speed, which is something head coach Mike McDaniel covets across the board.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The first-team All-ACC honoree doesn't have the ideal weight some teams look for, though, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 173 pounds. However, Nate Wiggins is a long, athletic cornerback with high-end speed as evidenced by his 4.28-second 40-yard dash. Philly needs some juice at corner as Pro Bowlers Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (31 on Aug. 4) aren't getting any younger for a pass defense that struggled big time in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year could make a legit impact with the Vikings in Year 1. Minnesota needs a reliable third receiver after Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison after losing K.J. Osborn in free agency. Adonai Mitchell fixes that issue and provides new franchise QB J.J. McCarthy with a potent trio of wideouts.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Duke's Graham Barton both fills a need and provides Mike McCarthy with some choices up front. Offensive line is arguably the Cowboys' biggest need after losing left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency. Graham Barton played tackle in college, but he could also fit at left guard and allow for Tyler Smith to move to left tackle. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones touted offensive line as the strength of this draft class, and he puts his money where his mouth is with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Cooper DeJean is one of the top athletes in the entire draft, not just at his position. Iowa moved him around a ton, utilizing his skill set at outside corner, inside corner and at both safety spots. His high school basketball tape is filled with dunks. The 2023 unanimous All-American didn't allow a touchdown on 374 coverage snaps last season, and he also led the Big Ten in punt return yards (406) the last two seasons. Versatility is a trait highly valued by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, and with both Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander suffering injuries last season, this pick makes plenty of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Buccaneers traded Carlton Davis away to the Detroit Lions. Here comes his replacement in Kool-Aid McKinstry. The 2023 first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-SEC corner never allowed a touchdown in college on 1,206 career coverage snaps. His speed going deep and his quick twitch burst playing the ball in zone coverage could stand to improve, but playing in a secondary with Antoine Winfield Jr. should help those issues.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Chop Robinson is explosive. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash while standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 254 pounds. Arizona could use the help along the defensive line (30th in sacks with 33 and 23rd in quarterback pressure rate at 32.9%), so it gets a dynamic athlete at that spot here. That should give the Cardinals defense a critical boost in the second year of their rebuild under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Darius Robinson was one of the Senior Bowl darlings who showed out all week in practice down in Mobile, Alabama. He is built like he came out of a laboratory, standing at 6'5, 285 pounds with great length (34 1/2 inch arms and an 84 3/8 inch wingspan. With his explosion off the line paired with his Gumby-like arms, Robinson's bull rush is a go-to, powerful move. Everyone in the AFC needs to figure out how to fluster Patrick Mahomes, and Buffalo adding an athlete of this caliber on their defensive front helps aid that cause.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 Ladd McConkey may not have the size Dan Campbell craves, but his refined route tree and ability to stop and start with shimmy on a dime helps him get open with ease. The Lions could use a reliable third pass-catcher after Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. McConkey provides Goff another security blanket over the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens have dealt with multiple injuries to Ronnie Stanley, and they are thin at right tackle. Guyton (6-foot-7, 328 pounds) could potentially be developed into a right tackle or developed to be the long-term successor to protect Lamar Jackson's blindside since Stanley enters a contract year in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones had way too many unblocked runs at Brock Purdy in the Super Bowl. The 49ers' offensive line needs an upgrade, and Jordan Morgan can help out. He was a pure left tackle at Arizona, but the 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman could also play guard in the NFL. San Francisco desperately needs help inside if it is going to get over the hump in the Super Bowl.