The veteran quarterback market is settled, but there are still plenty of teams in need of a starting-caliber quarterback.
Fortunately, this is perceived to be a loaded quarterback draft class. But who will land passers after the Bears at No. 1 and Commanders at No. 2 overall? Giants? Vikings, Broncos? Raiders? Will there be a surprise team or two later in Round 1.
This three-round mock sorts it all out.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kickstart Washington's rebuild.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Vikings didn't make a move to get No. 23 overall to just sit on their hands now. They make a move -- and maybe even package a mid-rounder in 2025 -- to get this pick to land Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals make this pick in seconds, giving Kyler Murray a monster outside vertical threat in MHJ.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Chargers get an instant WR1 for Justin Herbert in the electric Nabers who can do it all.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Alt is a tall, highly athletic blocker with multiple years of steady production at the offensive line factory that is Notre Dame. Smart move here by New York.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu is still a young blocker but has All-Pro, even Hall of Fame worthy natural skills. He glides on the field and already plays with immense power.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold and A.J. Terrell would formulate quite the athletic, pesky boundary cornerback duo in Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner is too talented to not be a top-10 pick. The Bears now have the size and length of Montez Sweat on one end of their defensive line and the bend and explosiveness of Turner on the other.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze to the Jets means Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Odunze will be the starting receiver trio for Aaron Rodgers. Awesome.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Patriots slide back and still land a quarterback. Fantastic maneuvering by Eliot Wolf.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse would boost the Broncos perimeter pass rush, which is a major need for this club entering the 2024 season.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a masher at right tackle with stellar feet. Tremendous add here for Antonio Pierce's Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Best-prospect-available approach here for the Saints with Bowers, who will hit the ground running in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell had arguably the best combine of any cornerback, and the Colts gravitate toward plus athletes.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Powers-Johnson is built like a guard but moves like the center he is. Instant starter with plus upside for Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu can play all five offensive line positions and will bolster the Jaguars' protective unit in front of Trevor Lawrence as he enters a pivotal Year 4.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham was enormous at the NFL Combine and moved rather explosively in the on-field drills. He's the Bengals' Day 1 starter at right tackle if this is the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is right in the Rams' backyard and pieced together consecutive ultra-productive seasons as a pass-rush-move aficionado.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Steelers are rumored to be interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk. If that mega-trade doesn't happen, they very well could be in the receiver market early in this draft, and Thomas is a stud specimen.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is an enormous and balanced blocker who will help the future of the offensive line protecting Tua Tagovailoa.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Cardinals don't wait around to add an explosive up-field rusher with karate-master hand work in Newton.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
A do-everything defensive back to turn over the football often as the Patriots turn to a new chapter.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson is too talented for the Cowboys to pass on him here. Fun pass-rush pairing from Penn State takes shape in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is spindly but possesses the movement skills and ball awareness to be a lockdown defender in Green Bay's defense.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Chiefs make an aggressive move for Guyton, who has the length, frame and on-field athleticism to eventually be a stellar left tackle in the NFL.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry has hummed under the radar in this pre-draft process but had two strong seasons back-to-back at Alabama, and the Eagles need more cornerback help.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Bills opt for a big, super-fast, ascending receiver to start as the No. 2 in Buffalo who can eventually be the top target for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Murphy on the same front as Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader would be such a spectacular complementary unit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
With Nubin and Kyle Hamilton, they Ravens would boast two long, athletic and instinctive safeties on their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Suamataia is the type of upside-based offensive tackle Kyle Shanahan could gravitate towards late in Round 1.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 32
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton is an agile, do-it-all blocker who can play any position up front. High-floor pick by the Buccaneers after the trade back.
Round 2
33. Carolina Panthers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
34. New England Patriots: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
35. Pittsburgh Steelers (via mock trade with Arizona): Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
36. Washington Commanders: Christian Hayes, OG, UConn
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
38. Tennessee Titans: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
39. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants): Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
41. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington
42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
43. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver): Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
46. Indianapolis Colts: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
47. New York Giants (from Seattle): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
49. Cincinnati Bengals: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
51. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with Pittsburgh): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
52. Los Angeles Rams: Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
54. Cleveland Browns: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
55. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
56. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brandon Dorlus, DL/EDGE, Oregon
58. Green Bay Packers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
59. Houston Texans: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
60. Buffalo Bills: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
61. Detroit Lions: Jayden Hicks, S, Washington State
62. Baltimore Ravens: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
63. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
64. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Kansas City): Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
66. Arizona Cardinals: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
67. Washington Commanders: Christian Jones, OT, Texas
68. New England Patriots: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
70. New York Giants: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
71. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with Arizona): Cole Bishop, S, Utah
72. New York Jets: Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale
73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
74. Atlanta Falcons: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
75. Chicago Bears: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
76. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with Denver): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle): Javon Baker, WR, UCF
79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville): Cedric Gray, LB, UNC
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
81. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
82. Indianapolis Colts: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
83. Los Angeles Rams: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
85. Cleveland Browns: Dominic Puni, OL, Kansas
86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
87. Dallas Cowboys: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
88. Green Bay Packers: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calen Bullock, S, USC
90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Hunter Nourzad, IOL, Penn State
91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo): Maason Smith, DL, LSU
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
93. Baltimore Ravens: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
94. San Francisco 49ers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State
97. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia): Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
99. Los Angeles Rams: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington