The veteran quarterback market is settled, but there are still plenty of teams in need of a starting-caliber quarterback.

Fortunately, this is perceived to be a loaded quarterback draft class. But who will land passers after the Bears at No. 1 and Commanders at No. 2 overall? Giants? Vikings, Broncos? Raiders? Will there be a surprise team or two later in Round 1.

This three-round mock sorts it all out.

Round 2

33. Carolina Panthers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

34. New England Patriots: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

35. Pittsburgh Steelers (via mock trade with Arizona): Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

36. Washington Commanders: Christian Hayes, OG, UConn

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

38. Tennessee Titans: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

39. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants): Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

41. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington

42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

43. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver): Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

46. Indianapolis Colts: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

47. New York Giants (from Seattle): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

49. Cincinnati Bengals: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

51. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with Pittsburgh): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

52. Los Angeles Rams: Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

54. Cleveland Browns: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

55. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

56. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brandon Dorlus, DL/EDGE, Oregon

58. Green Bay Packers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

59. Houston Texans: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

60. Buffalo Bills: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

61. Detroit Lions: Jayden Hicks, S, Washington State

62. Baltimore Ravens: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

63. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

64. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Kansas City): Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

66. Arizona Cardinals: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

67. Washington Commanders: Christian Jones, OT, Texas

68. New England Patriots: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

70. New York Giants: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

71. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with Arizona): Cole Bishop, S, Utah

72. New York Jets: Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale

73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

74. Atlanta Falcons: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

75. Chicago Bears: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

76. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with Denver): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

77. Las Vegas Raiders: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle): Javon Baker, WR, UCF

79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville): Cedric Gray, LB, UNC

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

81. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

82. Indianapolis Colts: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

83. Los Angeles Rams: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

85. Cleveland Browns: Dominic Puni, OL, Kansas

86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

87. Dallas Cowboys: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

88. Green Bay Packers: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calen Bullock, S, USC

90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Hunter Nourzad, IOL, Penn State

91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo): Maason Smith, DL, LSU

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

93. Baltimore Ravens: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

94. San Francisco 49ers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State

97. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia): Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

99. Los Angeles Rams: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington