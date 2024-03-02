The NFL takes another step toward to the 2024 NFL Draft with the combine playing out in Indianapolis. The decisions made on draft night will be informed by the athletic testing, in-person interviews, on-field drills and detailed medical examinations occurring this week.
Over the next week, fans will be learning a lot more about the players expected to hear their names called in April. In a brand new two-round mock draft from CBSSports.com, fans can get a head start on familiarizing themselves with several of those names. In today's thought exercise, we explore the strategies teams may employ to support the players already on their respective rosters.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
General manager Ryan Poles made a comment this week about wanting to do right by Justin Fields if they decide to draft a rookie quarterback at No. 1 overall. The fact that he is even thinking about that could be an indication that the team has made its decision.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has most recently worked with Caleb Williams and Kyler Murray. If Williams is off the board, then the choice comes down to Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. Could Daniels' capabilities as a runner give him the advantage in that discussion?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New England has a decision to make. They can supplement the roster now so an eventual quarterback has a better chance of having success or they can take the quarterback now. The Patriots have not been in a position to pick this early for quite some time so who knows how long it may before they have the chance again. Drake Maye is a prototypical pocket passer with the ability to roll the pocket and make tight window throws.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona is likely to punt on the idea of taking a quarterback this year so that allows them to focus on other positions of need. Marvin Harrison Jr. is still my top prospect overall so taking him at No. 4 overall gives the Cardinals much-needed size in the receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The situations with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are still very much in the air. It is unlikely that both are back next season and Quentin Johnston did not show enough during his rookie season for Los Angeles not to consider a possible replacement for Allen and/or Williams in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Rome Odunze gives the Giants a player capable of working underneath and stretching the field vertically. The tandem of Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson is a bit more one-dimensional in that regard. New York is hoping that Odunze can offer the stability the team has been lacking at the position since Odell Beckham Jr. departed.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee has made it known it intends to build around Will Levis. It may or may not work, but it will not be a lack of effort. They invest in that plan at No. 7 overall with the selection of Joe Alt.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta will probably look for a quarterback this offseason but it is unlikely the Falcons want to go down the rookie path again so soon. It could be a spot for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, but they probably prefer a veteran, such as Justin Fields or Kirk Cousins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Chicago's pass rush has improved more than any other team in the league over a six-month period. Opposite Montez Sweat, the Bears add Jared Verse. It would have been ideal to add a wide receiver for the newly acquired Caleb Williams but the organization finds itself in a bit of no man's land at the position in the first round with three off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Jets should be desperate for offensive tackle help and, fortunately for them, it is a rich year for prospective talent. The buzz is that the team was enamored with Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga at the Senior Bowl, but that could be because they did not anticipate Olu Fashanu being available.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Coaches out of the Sean McVay coaching tree have always valued accurate, tough passers and that is J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota has made it known that they want to bring Kirk Cousins back, but could that be a smokescreen as they gauge the market for McCarthy?
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Denver will be in the market for a quarterback in some capacity. The situation with Russell Wilson sounds irreparable based on his comments on Brandon Marshall's podcast. If they stand pat at No. 12 overall, then they risk losing out on one of the top quarterback options as they do in this scenario. Instead, they take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold and pair him with former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Las Vegas has a variety of needs but it would not hurt first-year head coach Antonio Pierce's feelings if the organization's first-round pick is used on a defender. The Raiders need offensive linemen, cornerback and a variety of other positions, but use this opportunity to address their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Tight end is not the biggest need for New Orleans but Brock Bowers is a blue-chip talent available later than his talent suggests he should be. Juwan Johnson has 79 receptions over the past two seasons, but Bowers offers a more dynamic element.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Indianapolis has some free agents to address on the defensive line but makes an addition to a secondary that was able to identify some quality depth pieces a year ago. Quinyon Mitchell is a smart, physical cornerback who also plays downhill in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Offensive guard was already a need for Seattle but Damien Lewis also happens to be a free agent. Troy Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but is projected inside for some teams.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Calvin Ridley is currently slated to become a free agent. The team may need to plan for the future at the position regardless of whether or not he is back. Brian Thomas Jr. has one of the most unique athletic profiles in this draft class. He has the potential to emerge as one of the best receivers in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
After moving to the right side, former first-round selection Jonah Williams is in a position to hit free agency in a few weeks. Cincinnati has a tight budget and other needs. Waiting to find his replacement in a talent rich draft may be a smart, cost-effective move to address a position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Los Angeles needs to upgrade protection in front of Matthew Stafford. Most successful offensive lines have two to three former first-round picks on the offensive line but the Rams have zero.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
By selecting Amarius Mims, Pittsburgh now has the luxury of starting two former Georgia Bulldogs at offensive tackle. Broderick Jones played on the right side this year but can flip back to the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Miami has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency next month, including starting center Connor Williams. Jackson Powers-Johnson will be able to start from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Philadelphia continues its historical trend of taking offensive or defensive linemen in the first round. The medical check will be important for Laiatu Latu but that also allows the Eagles to get great value later in the round.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Houston continues to invest in its pass rush with the selection of Chop Robinson. The Texans have a capable trio to get after the opposing quarterback in waves.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Stephon Gilmore is a free agent this offseason. DaRon Bland played really well when called into action but the selection of Nate Wiggins allows them to maintain the depth that allowed them to absorb the loss of Trevon Diggs last season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
There could be a run on the cornerback position in the latter half of Round 1. Kool-Aid McKinstry joins a secondary that features former first-round selection Jaire Alexander.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Tampa Bay's interior offensive line has been depleted over the past few years losing Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen and Shaq Mason. Jordan Morgan has played left tackle but has the flexibility to move over at the next level.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Arizona does not need to concern itself with filling needs but rather taking best player available. Jer'Zhan Newton is a cultural fit, as well as a good player and a solution to a position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyler Guyton is an unfinished product but he's similar to Anton Harrison in that he has first-round traits that make him a worthwhile project. Guyton's ceiling is much higher than Spencer Brown and his selection is a way to indirectly invest in Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean is a smart football player who is also multi-talented. He can start at cornerback but also make invaluable contributions on special teams. Detroit signed a few short-term options at the position last offseason but now have a potential tentpole in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent. The powerful rusher was integral in the team's run defense efforts. Darius Robinson's frame allows him to play on the edge but also slide inside dependent upon the situation.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
San Francisco has not made the offensive line a priority since acquiring Trent Williams. San Francisco has been able to reach the game's highest competitive level without that investment, but it is not necessarily a strategy conducive to winning long-term. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who played both tackle spots at BYU.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Kansas City has now officially moved on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rashee Rice and Mecole Hartman made big plays for that organization in the playoffs but having a fourth pass-catcher who raises the ceiling of the pass attack gives them insurance.
Round 2
33. Panthers: OG/C Graham Barton, Duke
34. Patriots: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
35. Cardinals: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
36. Commanders: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
37. Chargers: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
38. Titans: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
39. Giants: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
40. Commanders (via CHI): CB Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
41. Packers (via NYJ): OT Patrick Paul, Houston
42. Vikings: EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
43. Falcons: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
44. Raiders: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
45. Saints (via DEN): EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
46. Colts: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
47. Giants (via SEA): OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
48. Jaguars: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
49. Bengals: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
50. Eagles (via NO): LB Junior Colton, Michigan
51. Steelers: C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
52. Rams: CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
53. Eagles: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame"
54. Browns: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
55. Dolphins: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
56. Cowboys: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
57. Buccaneers: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
58. Packers: S Javon Bullard, Georgia
59. Texans: DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
60. Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
61. Lions: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
62. Ravens: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
63. 49ers: EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
64. Chiefs: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
